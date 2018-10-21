https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/C-USA-Individual-Leaders-13324526.php
C-USA Individual Leaders
|G
|Car
|RuYD
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|Singletar,Fla. Atlantic
|7
|147
|666
|14
|95.1
|Lemay,Charlotte
|7
|122
|664
|6
|94.9
|King,Marshall
|7
|108
|655
|4
|93.6
|Brown,UAB
|7
|134
|591
|10
|84.4
|Mosley,Southern Miss.
|5
|62
|331
|0
|66.2
|Walter,Rice
|8
|112
|507
|4
|63.4
|Esukpa,Rice
|7
|112
|443
|2
|63.3
___
|G
|Att
|Cp
|InL
|Yds
|Tds
|Pts
|Morgan,FIU
|7
|173
|112
|4
|1,597
|16
|168.2
|Fine,North Texas
|8
|309
|203
|1
|2,546
|19
|154.6
|Abraham,Southern Miss.
|6
|226
|164
|7
|1,850
|13
|154.1
|LaRussa,Old Dominion
|7
|241
|154
|4
|1,941
|12
|144.7
|Stockstil,Middle Tenn.
|7
|206
|140
|4
|1,438
|13
|143.5
|Reynolds,Charlotte
|7
|154
|100
|2
|1,173
|6
|139.2
|Erdely,UAB
|7
|160
|92
|5
|1,370
|7
|137.6
|Robison,Fla. Atlantic
|7
|213
|133
|10
|1,639
|8
|130.1
|Smith,Louisiana Tech
|7
|244
|142
|6
|1,723
|11
|127.5
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|Ct Pg
|Watkins,Southern Miss.
|6
|41
|498
|6.8
|Brady,Marshall
|7
|46
|571
|6.6
|Duhart,Old Dominion
|8
|52
|811
|6.5
|Bussey, J,North Texas
|8
|51
|677
|6.4
|Durante,Fla. Atlantic
|7
|44
|611
|6.3
|Tucker,Charlotte
|7
|42
|514
|6.0
|Veal,Louisiana Tech
|7
|39
|451
|5.6
|Mitchell,Southern Miss.
|5
|26
|257
|5.2
|Hardy,Louisiana Tech
|7
|34
|579
|4.9
|Jackson,Western Ky.
|7
|33
|390
|4.7
|Fulgham,Old Dominion
|8
|37
|591
|4.6
|Trammell,Rice
|8
|37
|384
|4.6
|Anderson,Middle Tenn.
|6
|27
|332
|4.5
|Guyton,North Texas
|8
|36
|518
|4.5
|Harper,Old Dominion
|8
|36
|338
|4.5
|Campbell ,UTSA
|7
|31
|313
|4.4
|Lee,Middle Tenn.
|7
|31
|313
|4.4
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|RecYD
|Duhart,Old Dominion
|8
|52
|811
|101.4
|Durante,Fla. Atlantic
|7
|44
|611
|87.3
|Bussey, J,North Texas
|8
|51
|677
|84.6
|Watkins,Southern Miss.
|6
|41
|498
|83.0
|Hardy,Louisiana Tech
|7
|34
|579
|82.7
|Brady,Marshall
|7
|46
|571
|81.6
|Fulgham,Old Dominion
|8
|37
|591
|73.9
|Tucker,Charlotte
|7
|42
|514
|73.4
|Worton,FIU
|7
|23
|495
|70.7
|Guyton,North Texas
|8
|36
|518
|64.8
|Veal,Louisiana Tech
|7
|39
|451
|64.4
|Darden,North Texas
|8
|35
|498
|62.3
___
|G
|InG
|Yds
|TD
|IPG
|Foggie,Charlotte
|7
|4
|100
|1
|.6
|Brooks,North Texas
|8
|4
|2
|0
|.5
|Hall,North Texas
|6
|3
|60
|2
|.5
|Smith,Fla. Atlantic
|7
|3
|21
|0
|.4
|Muhammad,North Texas
|8
|3
|37
|0
|.4
|Hemby,Southern Miss.
|6
|2
|4
|0
|.3
|Brown,FIU
|7
|2
|13
|0
|.3
|Bush,Middle Tenn.
|7
|2
|35
|0
|.3
|Gant,Marshall
|7
|2
|1
|0
|.3
|Harris,UAB
|7
|2
|-2
|0
|.3
|Johnson,UTSA
|7
|2
|11
|0
|.3
|Sneed,Louisiana Tech
|7
|2
|31
|1
|.3
___
|G
|PRYd
|Yds
|Avg
|Watkins,Southern Miss.
|6
|9
|114
|12.7
|Juniel,UTEP
|7
|15
|82
|5.5
|Quattleba,Charlotte
|7
|9
|38
|4.2
___
|G
|No
|KRYd
|Avg
|Whyte,Fla. Atlantic
|7
|13
|385
|29.6
|Walter,Rice
|8
|16
|451
|28.2
|Wilson,UAB
|7
|9
|227
|25.2
|Guidry,UTSA
|7
|17
|411
|24.2
|Harper,Old Dominion
|8
|24
|526
|21.9
|McAlliste,Charlotte
|7
|11
|232
|21.1
|Juniel,UTEP
|7
|16
|311
|19.4
___
|G
|Punts
|Avg
|Fox,Rice
|8
|48
|45.5
|Bonadies,Middle Tenn.
|6
|30
|44.0
|Routsas,UTSA
|8
|50
|43.4
|Kenworthy,North Texas
|8
|37
|42.2
|LeFevre,Marshall
|7
|40
|41.7
|Dyer,Louisiana Tech
|7
|32
|41.3
|Cate,Old Dominion
|8
|43
|40.0
|Everett,Southern Miss.
|6
|24
|39.2
|Crawford,UTEP
|7
|42
|39.2
|Corbett,Charlotte
|7
|26
|38.5
|Greenwell,UAB
|7
|30
|38.1
|Rinella,Western Ky.
|7
|40
|36.3
___
|G
|FG
|FGA
|Pct
|PG
|Shaunfiel,Southern Miss.
|6
|10
|13
|.769
|1.67
|Hedlund,North Texas
|8
|13
|15
|.867
|1.63
|Sackett,UTSA
|8
|13
|16
|.813
|1.63
|Cruz,Charlotte
|7
|10
|15
|.667
|1.43
|Borregale,FIU
|7
|9
|11
|.818
|1.29
|Hale,Louisiana Tech
|7
|9
|12
|.750
|1.29
|Rice,Old Dominion
|8
|9
|13
|.692
|1.13
|Filley,UTEP
|6
|6
|8
|.750
|1.00
|Rohrwasse,Marshall
|7
|7
|10
|.700
|1.00
|Tobola,Rice
|6
|5
|6
|.833
|.83
|Vogel,UAB
|7
|5
|8
|.625
|.71
|Fox,Rice
|8
|5
|10
|.500
|.63
___
|G
|RuYD
|ReYd
|Yds
|KRYd
|Yds
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Walter,Rice
|8
|507
|289
|0
|451
|0
|157
|1,247
|155.88
|Lemay,Charlotte
|7
|664
|225
|0
|0
|0
|137
|889
|127.00
|Whyte,Fla. Atlantic
|7
|373
|52
|0
|385
|0
|76
|810
|115.71
|Harper,Old Dominion
|8
|18
|338
|21
|526
|0
|66
|903
|112.88
|King,Marshall
|7
|655
|43
|50
|40
|0
|120
|788
|112.57
|Watkins,Southern Miss.
|6
|8
|498
|114
|43
|0
|54
|663
|110.50
|Duhart,Old Dominion
|8
|0
|811
|0
|0
|0
|52
|811
|101.38
|Singletar,Fla. Atlantic
|7
|666
|31
|0
|0
|0
|152
|697
|99.57
___
|G
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Fine,North Texas
|8
|349
|2,559
|319.9
|Abraham,Southern Miss.
|6
|257
|1,797
|299.5
|LaRussa,Old Dominion
|7
|276
|1,900
|271.4
|Smith,Louisiana Tech
|7
|295
|1,855
|265.0
|Robison,Fla. Atlantic
|7
|265
|1,822
|260.3
|Erdely,UAB
|7
|232
|1,656
|236.6
|Morgan,FIU
|7
|191
|1,588
|226.9
|Stockstil,Middle Tenn.
|7
|276
|1,586
|226.6
___
|G
|PAT A
|FG
|FGA
|Pts
|Avg
|Singletar,Fla. Atlantic
|7
|0
|0
|0
|84
|12.0
|Hedlund,North Texas
|8
|35
|13
|15
|72
|9.0
|Strong,Old Dominion
|6
|0
|0
|0
|54
|9.0
|Brown,UAB
|7
|0
|0
|0
|60
|8.6
|Borregale,FIU
|7
|31
|9
|11
|57
|8.1
|Shaunfiel,Southern Miss.
|6
|18
|10
|13
|48
|8.0
|Watkins,Southern Miss.
|6
|0
|0
|0
|48
|8.0
|Hale,Louisiana Tech
|7
|25
|9
|12
|51
|7.3
