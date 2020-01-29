Recommended Video:

THROUGH GAMES OF WEDNESDAY, JAN. 29, 2020

Buffalo Sabres
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 9 Jack Eichel 49 29 34 63 12 30 6 1 6 166 .175
F 23 Sam Reinhart 50 18 24 42 -4 20 5 0 1 104 .173
F 68 Victor Olofsson 42 16 19 35 -1 4 9 0 3 99 .162
D 26 Rasmus Dahlin 42 3 25 28 -2 32 1 0 1 68 .044
D 55 Rasmus Ristolainen 50 5 18 23 0 36 2 0 0 97 .052
F 90 Marcus Johansson 43 6 15 21 -9 20 1 0 1 61 .098
F 53 Jeff Skinner 40 11 8 19 -11 16 0 0 1 129 .085
F 43 Conor Sheary 43 7 9 16 0 6 1 0 1 69 .101
F 28 Zemgus Girgensons 50 9 5 14 1 10 0 1 1 61 .148
F 13 Jimmy Vesey 46 6 8 14 12 13 0 1 1 67 .090
D 10 Henri Jokiharju 50 4 9 13 0 28 1 0 0 58 .069
D 62 Brandon Montour 36 3 10 13 6 20 0 0 0 63 .048
F 22 Johan Larsson 44 4 8 12 5 20 0 0 0 42 .095
F 21 Kyle Okposo 39 5 7 12 -3 28 1 0 1 54 .093
F 37 Casey Mittelstadt 31 4 5 9 -5 2 1 0 1 34 .118
D 28 Marco Scandella 31 3 6 9 9 8 0 0 0 39 .077
F 27 Curtis Lazar 20 4 4 8 1 7 0 0 0 14 .286
D 19 Jake McCabe 47 2 6 8 -3 33 0 0 1 49 .041
D 33 Colin Miller 34 1 6 7 -4 18 0 0 1 51 .020
D 4 Zach Bogosian 18 1 4 5 3 10 0 0 0 16 .063
F 71 Evan Rodrigues 28 2 3 5 -6 8 1 0 1 49 .041
F 74 Rasmus Asplund 28 1 2 3 -4 6 0 0 0 34 .029
F 17 Vladimir Sobotka 16 1 2 3 2 4 0 0 0 23 .043
F 67 Michael Frolik 7 1 1 2 0 2 0 1 0 18 .056
D 3 Will Borgen 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
F 15 Jean-Sebastien Dea 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
D 58 John Gilmour 4 0 0 0 -2 0 0 0 0 5 .000
D 24 Lawrence Pilut 7 0 0 0 -2 2 0 0 0 5 .000
F 67 Dalton Smith 1 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 0 .000
F 72 Tage Thompson 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
F 20 Scott Wilson 2 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 3 .000
TEAM TOTALS 50 146 238 384 -5 403 29 4 21 1478 .099
OPPONENT TOTALS 50 156 268 424 -13 375 39 7 27 1570 .099

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
35 Linus Ullmark 33 1961 2.72 16 14 3 1 89 1031 0.914 0 0 4
40 Carter Hutton 18 1032 3.31 6 7 4 2 57 530 0.892 0 0 4
TEAM TOTALS 50 3031 2.92 22 21 7 3 146 1561 .901 146 238 403
OPPONENT TOTALS 50 3031 2.76 28 17 5 2 138 1470 .901 156 268 375