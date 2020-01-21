THROUGH GAMES OF TUESDAY, JAN. 21, 2020

Buffalo Sabres
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 9 Jack Eichel 48 28 34 62 13 30 6 1 6 163 .172
F 23 Sam Reinhart 49 17 24 41 -3 20 4 0 1 99 .172
F 68 Victor Olofsson 42 16 19 35 -1 4 9 0 3 99 .162
D 26 Rasmus Dahlin 41 3 25 28 -1 30 1 0 1 67 .045
D 55 Rasmus Ristolainen 49 5 18 23 2 36 2 0 0 95 .053
F 90 Marcus Johansson 42 6 15 21 -7 20 1 0 1 56 .107
F 53 Jeff Skinner 39 11 8 19 -9 14 0 0 1 128 .086
F 43 Conor Sheary 42 7 9 16 0 6 1 0 1 68 .103
F 13 Jimmy Vesey 45 6 8 14 12 13 0 1 1 67 .090
F 28 Zemgus Girgensons 49 9 4 13 0 10 0 1 1 59 .153
D 10 Henri Jokiharju 49 4 9 13 0 28 1 0 0 58 .069
F 22 Johan Larsson 43 4 8 12 5 20 0 0 0 41 .098
D 62 Brandon Montour 35 3 9 12 5 20 0 0 0 62 .048
F 21 Kyle Okposo 38 5 7 12 -3 26 1 0 1 51 .098
F 37 Casey Mittelstadt 31 4 5 9 -5 2 1 0 1 34 .118
D 28 Marco Scandella 31 3 6 9 9 8 0 0 0 39 .077
F 27 Curtis Lazar 19 4 4 8 1 7 0 0 0 13 .308
D 19 Jake McCabe 46 2 6 8 -3 33 0 0 1 49 .041
D 33 Colin Miller 33 1 6 7 -4 18 0 0 1 49 .020
D 4 Zach Bogosian 18 1 4 5 3 10 0 0 0 16 .063
F 71 Evan Rodrigues 28 2 3 5 -6 8 1 0 1 49 .041
F 74 Rasmus Asplund 28 1 2 3 -4 6 0 0 0 34 .029
F 17 Vladimir Sobotka 16 1 2 3 2 4 0 0 0 23 .043
F 67 Michael Frolik 6 1 1 2 0 0 0 1 0 16 .063
D 3 Will Borgen 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
F 15 Jean-Sebastien Dea 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
D 58 John Gilmour 4 0 0 0 -2 0 0 0 0 5 .000
D 24 Lawrence Pilut 6 0 0 0 -2 2 0 0 0 5 .000
F 67 Dalton Smith 1 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 0 .000
F 72 Tage Thompson 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
F 20 Scott Wilson 2 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 3 .000
TEAM TOTALS 49 144 236 380 2 395 28 4 21 1448 .099
OPPONENT TOTALS 49 151 261 412 -17 367 36 6 26 1531 .099

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
35 Linus Ullmark 32 1911 2.7 16 13 3 1 86 998 0.914 0 0 4
40 Carter Hutton 17 1025 3.34 6 7 4 2 57 526 0.892 0 0 4
TEAM TOTALS 49 2971 2.92 22 20 7 3 143 1524 .901 144 236 395
OPPONENT TOTALS 49 2971 2.78 27 17 5 2 136 1440 .901 151 261 367