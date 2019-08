Boston-San Diego Runs

Padres first. Manuel Margot doubles to deep left field. Francisco Mejia singles to left field. Manuel Margot scores. Manny Machado homers to center field. Francisco Mejia scores. Hunter Renfroe walks. Eric Hosmer reaches on a fielder's choice to right field. Hunter Renfroe out at second. Ty France grounds out to shortstop, Xander Bogaerts to Sam Travis. Eric Hosmer to second. Luis Urias flies out to deep center field to Jackie Bradley Jr..

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Padres 3, Red sox 0.

Red sox fourth. Rafael Devers grounds out to first base to Eric Hosmer. Xander Bogaerts flies out to deep left center field to Manuel Margot. J.D. Martinez homers to left field. Sam Travis singles to center field. Christian Vazquez reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Sam Travis out at second.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Padres 3, Red sox 1.