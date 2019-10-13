G Att Cp DInt Yds Tds Pts
Wisconsin 6 187 82 8 774 3 75.36
Ohio St. 6 174 95 8 912 3 95.12
Penn St. 6 204 117 5 1,235 4 109.77
Iowa 6 166 95 4 960 5 110.93
Minnesota 6 187 104 6 1,152 6 111.53
Indiana 6 174 92 2 971 8 112.62
Michigan 6 157 97 5 963 3 113.24
Nebraska 7 216 126 7 1,436 9 121.45
Northwestern 5 140 87 2 880 4 121.51
Michigan St. 7 219 145 7 1,376 9 126.16
Rutgers 6 193 120 4 1,446 11 139.77
Purdue 6 214 131 5 1,668 13 142.06
Illinois 6 168 98 4 1,396 12 146.94
Maryland 6 203 131 5 1,678 12 148.55

___

Kickoff Returns
G No KRYd Avg
Northwestern 5 5 140 28.00
Illinois 6 17 427 25.12
Maryland 6 14 349 24.93
Wisconsin 6 7 169 24.14
Minnesota 6 6 140 23.33
Michigan 6 9 198 22.00
Iowa 6 7 153 21.86
Ohio St. 6 8 170 21.25
Rutgers 6 21 439 20.90
Nebraska 7 11 226 20.55
Michigan St. 7 11 217 19.73
Indiana 6 21 389 18.52
Purdue 6 15 228 15.20
Penn St. 6 9 134 14.89

___

Punt Returns
G PRYd Yds Avg
Maryland 6 7 106 15.14
Ohio St. 6 15 167 11.13
Iowa 6 9 96 10.67
Nebraska 7 12 107 8.92
Northwestern 5 12 105 8.75
Michigan 6 18 155 8.61
Wisconsin 6 24 198 8.25
Michigan St. 7 14 113 8.07
Minnesota 6 4 31 7.75
Penn St. 6 20 140 7.00
Illinois 6 8 47 5.88
Indiana 6 12 58 4.83
Rutgers 6 6 25 4.17
Purdue 6 8 32 4.00

___

Net Punting
G Yds Punts Net
Rutgers 6 54 41 43.63
Ohio St. 6 4 17 43.00
Illinois 6 73 38 41.63
Michigan St. 7 66 36 41.33
Nebraska 7 24 39 40.21
Indiana 6 53 24 38.92
Michigan 6 112 24 38.54
Penn St. 6 12 29 38.28
Maryland 6 48 39 38.10
Purdue 6 51 38 37.97
Minnesota 6 12 23 37.91
Iowa 6 51 25 37.72
Northwestern 5 44 33 36.52
Wisconsin 6 71 24 34.25

___

Total Defense
G Plays Yds Yds Pg
Wisconsin 6 340 1,042 173.7
Ohio St. 6 381 1,404 234.0
Penn St. 6 407 1,558 259.7
Iowa 6 342 1,565 260.8
Indiana 6 376 1,696 282.7
Michigan 6 405 1,700 283.3
Minnesota 6 384 1,871 311.8
Michigan St. 7 464 2,200 314.3
Northwestern 5 331 1,594 318.8
Nebraska 7 510 2,750 392.9
Maryland 6 434 2,375 395.8
Illinois 6 439 2,607 434.5
Purdue 6 430 2,667 444.5
Rutgers 6 434 2,701 450.2

___

Scoring Offense
G FG Pts Avg
Ohio St. 6 5 296 49.3
Wisconsin 6 3 255 42.5
Penn St. 6 7 252 42.0
Maryland 6 0 221 36.8
Minnesota 6 4 213 35.5
Indiana 6 8 200 33.3
Illinois 6 5 184 30.7
Michigan 6 5 182 30.3
Purdue 6 6 164 27.3
Nebraska 7 4 179 25.6
Iowa 6 13 149 24.8
Michigan St. 7 11 167 23.9
Northwestern 5 6 72 14.4
Rutgers 6 5 71 11.8

___

Scoring Defense
G Saf Pts Avg
Wisconsin 6 0 29 4.8
Penn St. 6 0 49 8.2
Ohio St. 6 1 53 8.8
Iowa 6 0 61 10.2
Michigan 6 0 105 17.5
Indiana 6 1 118 19.7
Northwestern 5 0 99 19.8
Michigan St. 7 0 147 21.0
Minnesota 6 0 143 23.8
Maryland 6 0 146 24.3
Nebraska 7 1 193 27.6
Purdue 6 0 179 29.8
Illinois 6 0 184 30.7
Rutgers 6 0 216 36.0

___

Total Offense
G Plays Yds Yds Pg
Ohio St. 6 439 3,207 534.5
Penn St. 6 423 2,792 465.3
Wisconsin 6 426 2,686 447.7
Maryland 6 431 2,634 439.0
Indiana 6 427 2,629 438.2
Minnesota 6 401 2,495 415.8
Iowa 6 441 2,477 412.8
Nebraska 7 494 2,793 399.0
Purdue 6 421 2,328 388.0
Michigan 6 412 2,324 387.3
Michigan St. 7 476 2,502 357.4
Illinois 6 418 2,025 337.5
Northwestern 5 371 1,464 292.8
Rutgers 6 355 1,600 266.7

___

Rushing Offense
G Car RuYD Tds Yds Pg
Ohio St. 6 280 1,731 18 288.5
Wisconsin 6 280 1,492 23 248.7
Maryland 6 227 1,277 18 212.8
Penn St. 6 241 1,147 18 191.2
Nebraska 7 309 1,329 14 189.9
Minnesota 6 277 1,117 14 186.2
Iowa 6 228 941 7 156.8
Michigan 6 231 937 14 156.2
Northwestern 5 209 762 6 152.4
Illinois 6 229 880 11 146.7
Indiana 6 204 812 8 135.3
Michigan St. 7 231 820 6 117.1
Rutgers 6 200 631 5 105.2
Purdue 6 170 381 4 63.5

___

Rushing Defense
G Car Yds TD Yds Pg
Wisconsin 6 153 268 1 44.7
Penn St. 6 203 323 1 53.8
Ohio St. 6 207 492 2 82.0
Iowa 6 176 605 2 100.8
Maryland 6 231 697 7 116.2
Michigan St. 7 245 824 8 117.7
Minnesota 6 197 719 8 119.8
Indiana 6 202 725 5 120.8
Michigan 6 248 737 11 122.8
Northwestern 5 191 714 5 142.8
Purdue 6 216 999 10 166.5
Nebraska 7 294 1,314 15 187.7
Illinois 6 271 1,211 10 201.8
Rutgers 6 241 1,255 16 209.2

___

Passing Offense
G Att Cp InL Yds Tds Yds Pg
Purdue 6 251 155 7 1,947 16 324.5
Indiana 6 223 156 5 1,817 15 302.8
Penn St. 6 182 116 2 1,645 14 274.2
Iowa 6 213 130 4 1,536 9 256.0
Ohio St. 6 159 112 1 1,476 21 246.0
Michigan St. 7 245 138 4 1,682 11 240.3
Michigan 6 181 101 4 1,387 10 231.2
Minnesota 6 124 86 3 1,378 14 229.7
Maryland 6 204 108 6 1,357 11 226.2
Nebraska 7 185 108 5 1,464 7 209.1
Wisconsin 6 146 113 1 1,194 8 199.0
Illinois 6 189 106 4 1,145 11 190.8
Rutgers 6 155 90 8 969 3 161.5
Northwestern 5 162 80 8 702 2 140.4

___

Turnover Margin
G FmG DInt Tot FmL InL Tot Mar/Gm Avg
Wisconsin 6 6 8 14 4 1 5 9 1.50
Ohio St. 6 5 8 13 5 1 6 7 1.17
Illinois 6 10 4 14 5 4 9 5 .83
Maryland 6 5 5 10 1 6 7 3 .50
Penn St. 6 4 5 9 4 2 6 3 .50
Michigan St. 7 5 7 12 5 4 9 3 .43
Minnesota 6 3 6 9 5 3 8 1 .17
Iowa 6 3 4 7 3 4 7 0 .00
Michigan 6 7 5 12 9 4 13 -1 -0.17
Nebraska 7 4 7 11 9 5 14 -3 -0.43
Indiana 6 2 2 4 3 5 8 -4 -0.67
Northwestern 5 6 2 8 4 8 12 -4 -0.80
Purdue 6 2 5 7 5 7 12 -5 -0.83
Rutgers 6 1 4 5 4 8 12 -7 -1.17