G Att Cp DInt Yds Tds Pts
Michigan 8 204 97 7 983 6 90.87
Penn St. 8 325 175 9 1,803 12 107.09
Maryland 8 227 115 14 1,488 13 112.29
Iowa 8 240 140 10 1,444 11 115.67
Wisconsin 8 215 124 10 1,479 8 118.44
Michigan St. 8 326 204 12 2,207 11 123.22
Northwestern 8 273 171 6 1,766 9 123.46
Purdue 8 333 201 9 2,393 11 126.22
Ohio St. 8 257 139 6 1,929 11 126.59
Nebraska 8 299 177 7 2,176 11 127.79
Rutgers 8 223 131 4 1,468 14 131.17
Minnesota 8 286 184 7 1,904 16 133.82
Indiana 9 281 168 10 2,138 22 142.42
Illinois 8 269 171 13 2,300 20 150.26

___

Kickoff Returns
G No KRYd Avg
Iowa 8 12 381 31.75
Penn St. 8 20 565 28.25
Maryland 8 24 637 26.54
Minnesota 8 21 483 23.00
Michigan St. 8 13 295 22.69
Northwestern 8 12 260 21.67
Ohio St. 8 14 292 20.86
Michigan 8 14 287 20.50
Wisconsin 8 21 414 19.71
Rutgers 8 18 354 19.67
Purdue 8 24 468 19.50
Indiana 9 9 161 17.89
Illinois 8 25 444 17.76
Nebraska 8 22 380 17.27

___

Punt Returns
G PRYd Yds Avg
Minnesota 8 9 179 19.89
Nebraska 8 9 100 11.11
Indiana 9 14 148 10.57
Wisconsin 8 7 72 10.29
Penn St. 8 27 254 9.41
Michigan 8 23 213 9.26
Iowa 8 15 113 7.53
Ohio St. 8 18 115 6.39
Michigan St. 8 16 99 6.19
Illinois 8 12 72 6.00
Rutgers 8 7 40 5.71
Maryland 8 14 76 5.43
Northwestern 8 16 86 5.38
Purdue 8 11 56 5.09

___

Net Punting
G Yds Punts Net
Ohio St. 8 36 31 42.39
Minnesota 8 11 37 41.16
Purdue 8 42 34 40.76
Rutgers 8 107 52 40.58
Michigan 8 116 28 40.39
Illinois 8 156 47 38.38
Iowa 8 31 30 38.30
Penn St. 8 72 41 37.59
Maryland 8 95 45 37.44
Nebraska 8 187 37 37.41
Michigan St. 8 107 50 37.28
Indiana 9 40 39 37.13
Northwestern 8 63 43 37.09
Wisconsin 8 82 34 33.74

___

Total Defense
G Plays Yds Yds Pg
Michigan 8 475 1,760 220.0
Iowa 8 480 2,119 264.9
Maryland 8 555 2,702 337.8
Michigan St. 8 552 2,826 353.3
Wisconsin 8 495 2,842 355.3
Northwestern 8 544 2,934 366.8
Penn St. 8 652 3,094 386.8
Ohio St. 8 532 3,126 390.8
Minnesota 8 543 3,169 396.1
Indiana 9 617 3,596 399.6
Rutgers 8 551 3,260 407.5
Purdue 8 621 3,458 432.3
Nebraska 8 597 3,504 438.0
Illinois 8 604 4,285 535.6

___

Scoring Offense
G FG Pts Avg
Ohio St. 8 8 344 43.0
Penn St. 8 9 328 41.0
Michigan 8 11 288 36.0
Purdue 8 14 263 32.9
Maryland 8 5 253 31.6
Wisconsin 8 6 248 31.0
Iowa 8 12 238 29.8
Nebraska 8 7 238 29.8
Minnesota 8 9 219 27.4
Indiana 9 11 242 26.9
Illinois 8 15 206 25.8
Northwestern 8 6 201 25.1
Michigan St. 8 11 187 23.4
Rutgers 8 7 121 15.1

___

Scoring Defense
G Saf Pts Avg
Michigan 8 0 115 14.4
Iowa 8 0 129 16.1
Michigan St. 8 0 168 21.0
Wisconsin 8 0 171 21.4
Penn St. 8 2 178 22.3
Purdue 8 0 182 22.8
Ohio St. 8 0 183 22.9
Northwestern 8 1 189 23.6
Maryland 8 1 196 24.5
Minnesota 8 0 231 28.9
Indiana 9 0 268 29.8
Nebraska 8 1 267 33.4
Rutgers 8 0 270 33.8
Illinois 8 0 301 37.6

___

Total Offense
G Plays Yds Yds Pg
Ohio St. 8 658 4,444 555.5
Purdue 8 571 3,939 492.4
Nebraska 8 580 3,770 471.3
Penn St. 8 561 3,676 459.5
Wisconsin 8 541 3,552 444.0
Michigan 8 537 3,363 420.4
Indiana 9 695 3,736 415.1
Iowa 8 580 3,131 391.4
Illinois 8 544 3,098 387.3
Minnesota 8 553 3,059 382.4
Maryland 8 470 3,021 377.6
Northwestern 8 639 2,970 371.3
Michigan St. 8 581 2,887 360.9
Rutgers 8 530 2,159 269.9

___

Rushing Offense
G Car RuYD Tds Yds Pg
Wisconsin 8 348 2,140 20 267.5
Maryland 8 315 1,970 19 246.3
Illinois 8 334 1,815 15 226.9
Penn St. 8 320 1,803 27 225.4
Nebraska 8 318 1,765 17 220.6
Michigan 8 337 1,702 17 212.8
Ohio St. 8 315 1,374 12 171.8
Purdue 8 247 1,299 15 162.4
Iowa 8 327 1,293 9 161.6
Indiana 9 328 1,425 12 158.3
Minnesota 8 316 1,208 13 151.0
Rutgers 8 272 1,048 9 131.0
Michigan St. 8 279 861 10 107.6
Northwestern 8 283 729 15 91.1

___

Rushing Defense
G Car Yds TD Yds Pg
Michigan St. 8 226 619 7 77.4
Iowa 8 240 675 5 84.4
Michigan 8 271 777 8 97.1
Purdue 8 288 1,065 10 133.1
Northwestern 8 271 1,168 10 146.0
Ohio St. 8 275 1,197 12 149.6
Maryland 8 328 1,214 7 151.8
Minnesota 8 257 1,265 11 158.1
Penn St. 8 327 1,291 9 161.4
Indiana 9 336 1,458 13 162.0
Nebraska 8 298 1,328 19 166.0
Wisconsin 8 280 1,363 11 170.4
Rutgers 8 328 1,792 18 224.0
Illinois 8 335 1,985 20 248.1

___

Passing Offense
G Att Cp InL Yds Tds Yds Pg
Ohio St. 8 343 247 5 3,070 31 383.8
Purdue 8 324 209 8 2,640 16 330.0
Northwestern 8 356 213 11 2,241 10 280.1
Indiana 9 367 248 10 2,311 16 256.8
Michigan St. 8 302 170 7 2,026 11 253.3
Nebraska 8 262 169 9 2,005 13 250.6
Penn St. 8 241 130 4 1,873 15 234.1
Minnesota 8 237 129 11 1,851 13 231.4
Iowa 8 253 142 9 1,838 17 229.8
Michigan 8 200 132 4 1,661 14 207.6
Wisconsin 8 193 114 6 1,412 13 176.5
Illinois 8 210 113 7 1,283 7 160.4
Rutgers 8 258 128 17 1,111 3 138.9
Maryland 8 155 82 4 1,051 10 131.4

___

Turnover Margin
G FmG DInt Tot FmL InL Tot Mar/Gm Avg
Maryland 8 2 14 16 3 4 7 9 1.13
Ohio St. 8 7 6 13 2 5 7 6 .75
Wisconsin 8 7 10 17 6 6 12 5 .63
Illinois 8 2 13 15 4 7 11 4 .50
Iowa 8 5 10 15 3 9 12 3 .38
Michigan St. 8 3 12 15 5 7 12 3 .38
Indiana 9 10 10 20 7 10 17 3 .33
Michigan 8 2 7 9 3 4 7 2 .25
Penn St. 8 4 9 13 7 4 11 2 .25
Northwestern 8 5 6 11 2 11 13 -2 -0.25
Purdue 8 1 9 10 4 8 12 -2 -0.25
Nebraska 8 3 7 10 7 9 16 -6 -0.75
Minnesota 8 5 7 12 8 11 19 -7 -0.88
Rutgers 8 5 4 9 4 17 21 -12 -1.50