G Att Cp DInt Yds Tds Pts
Michigan 5 143 76 4 731 4 99.72
Minnesota 4 129 74 4 670 4 105.02
Indiana 5 143 77 5 818 6 108.75
Penn St. 5 167 96 5 963 8 115.74
Ohio St. 5 142 75 4 1,011 5 118.61
Maryland 4 126 68 6 839 7 118.71
Michigan St. 4 173 111 7 1,153 5 121.59
Wisconsin 4 100 58 4 691 5 124.54
Iowa 4 117 72 2 706 6 125.73
Purdue 5 185 111 7 1,424 7 129.58
Nebraska 4 144 90 2 995 6 131.51
Northwestern 4 122 80 3 947 6 142.09
Illinois 4 143 90 7 1,180 9 143.23
Rutgers 5 150 95 4 1,144 10 144.06

___

Kickoff Returns
G No KRYd Avg
Michigan St. 4 7 202 28.86
Penn St. 5 10 256 25.60
Maryland 4 11 257 23.36
Iowa 4 2 46 23.00
Michigan 5 10 228 22.80
Minnesota 4 9 197 21.89
Ohio St. 5 7 149 21.29
Northwestern 4 8 170 21.25
Wisconsin 4 10 203 20.30
Purdue 5 15 297 19.80
Nebraska 4 14 256 18.29
Rutgers 5 12 219 18.25
Indiana 5 6 109 18.17
Illinois 4 8 99 12.38

___

Punt Returns
G PRYd Yds Avg
Minnesota 4 4 154 38.50
Indiana 5 9 130 14.44
Penn St. 5 16 214 13.38
Illinois 4 5 51 10.20
Michigan 5 16 144 9.00
Maryland 4 6 49 8.17
Michigan St. 4 6 47 7.83
Ohio St. 5 14 99 7.07
Iowa 4 11 76 6.91
Northwestern 4 11 62 5.64
Rutgers 5 4 22 5.50
Purdue 5 6 33 5.50
Wisconsin 4 3 16 5.33
Nebraska 4 6 1 .17

___

Net Punting
G Yds Punts Net
Ohio St. 5 7 22 44.32
Michigan 5 84 17 43.59
Minnesota 4 12 22 41.68
Purdue 5 25 22 39.95
Penn St. 5 4 21 39.76
Illinois 4 96 24 39.63
Rutgers 5 93 33 38.42
Maryland 4 58 24 38.21
Iowa 4 20 15 38.20
Wisconsin 4 41 16 37.69
Northwestern 4 24 22 36.82
Indiana 5 21 21 36.24
Michigan St. 4 47 18 35.72
Nebraska 4 165 22 34.27

___

Total Defense
G Plays Yds Yds Pg
Michigan 5 325 1,163 232.6
Iowa 4 243 1,042 260.5
Minnesota 4 241 1,201 300.3
Wisconsin 4 223 1,231 307.8
Maryland 4 282 1,255 313.8
Indiana 5 323 1,609 321.8
Michigan St. 4 281 1,314 328.5
Penn St. 5 375 1,772 354.4
Ohio St. 5 334 1,785 357.0
Northwestern 4 264 1,516 379.0
Nebraska 4 295 1,655 413.8
Rutgers 5 348 2,188 437.6
Purdue 5 377 2,236 447.2
Illinois 4 302 2,031 507.8

___

Scoring Offense
G FG Pts Avg
Penn St. 5 3 248 49.6
Ohio St. 5 3 245 49.0
Michigan 5 6 187 37.4
Maryland 4 3 135 33.8
Wisconsin 4 3 128 32.0
Purdue 5 10 155 31.0
Michigan St. 4 6 117 29.3
Indiana 5 5 141 28.2
Minnesota 4 7 108 27.0
Illinois 4 8 108 27.0
Iowa 4 5 101 25.3
Northwestern 4 2 89 22.3
Nebraska 4 3 85 21.3
Rutgers 5 4 82 16.4

___

Scoring Defense
G Saf Pts Avg
Iowa 4 0 52 13.0
Wisconsin 4 0 58 14.5
Michigan 5 0 74 14.8
Minnesota 4 0 69 17.3
Ohio St. 5 0 94 18.8
Penn St. 5 0 105 21.0
Indiana 5 0 106 21.2
Michigan St. 4 0 88 22.0
Maryland 4 1 91 22.8
Purdue 5 0 132 26.4
Northwestern 4 0 107 26.8
Illinois 4 0 126 31.5
Rutgers 5 0 180 36.0
Nebraska 4 1 155 38.8

___

Total Offense
G Plays Yds Yds Pg
Ohio St. 5 392 2,785 557.0
Penn St. 5 360 2,550 510.0
Purdue 5 356 2,450 490.0
Wisconsin 4 279 1,868 467.0
Indiana 5 384 2,061 412.2
Michigan 5 323 2,059 411.8
Nebraska 4 293 1,643 410.8
Illinois 4 298 1,636 409.0
Maryland 4 252 1,599 399.8
Iowa 4 272 1,572 393.0
Michigan St. 4 279 1,524 381.0
Northwestern 4 324 1,475 368.8
Minnesota 4 294 1,387 346.8
Rutgers 5 335 1,406 281.2

___

Rushing Offense
G Car RuYD Tds Yds Pg
Wisconsin 4 185 1,065 10 266.3
Penn St. 5 217 1,306 21 261.2
Maryland 4 167 1,034 11 258.5
Illinois 4 189 974 7 243.5
Ohio St. 5 210 1,052 11 210.4
Michigan 5 196 1,028 12 205.6
Nebraska 4 171 814 6 203.5
Indiana 5 207 897 7 179.4
Purdue 5 161 849 9 169.8
Iowa 4 165 669 7 167.3
Minnesota 4 176 639 5 159.8
Rutgers 5 171 651 6 130.2
Michigan St. 4 156 519 8 129.8
Northwestern 4 144 379 9 94.8

___

Rushing Defense
G Car Yds TD Yds Pg
Michigan St. 4 108 161 3 40.3
Iowa 4 126 336 1 84.0
Michigan 5 182 432 5 86.4
Maryland 4 156 416 4 104.0
Minnesota 4 112 531 4 132.8
Wisconsin 4 123 540 2 135.0
Northwestern 4 142 569 4 142.3
Ohio St. 5 192 774 7 154.8
Indiana 5 180 791 7 158.2
Penn St. 5 208 809 5 161.8
Purdue 5 192 812 9 162.4
Nebraska 4 151 660 11 165.0
Rutgers 5 198 1,044 11 208.8
Illinois 4 159 851 8 212.8

___

Passing Offense
G Att Cp InL Yds Tds Yds Pg
Ohio St. 5 182 132 2 1,733 20 346.6
Purdue 5 195 129 4 1,601 9 320.2
Northwestern 4 180 107 4 1,096 3 274.0
Michigan St. 4 123 81 5 1,005 5 251.3
Penn St. 5 143 78 2 1,244 12 248.8
Indiana 5 177 127 5 1,164 9 232.8
Iowa 4 107 68 4 903 5 225.8
Nebraska 4 122 76 5 829 5 207.3
Michigan 5 127 84 3 1,031 9 206.2
Wisconsin 4 94 61 2 803 7 200.8
Minnesota 4 118 61 3 748 6 187.0
Illinois 4 109 65 2 662 4 165.5
Rutgers 5 164 82 9 755 2 151.0
Maryland 4 85 47 2 565 4 141.3

___

Turnover Margin
G FmG DInt Tot FmL InL Tot Mar/Gm Avg
Illinois 4 2 7 9 2 2 4 5 1.25
Maryland 4 2 6 8 1 2 3 5 1.25
Ohio St. 5 4 4 8 1 2 3 5 1.00
Wisconsin 4 4 4 8 2 2 4 4 1.00
Indiana 5 5 5 10 2 5 7 3 .60
Penn St. 5 2 5 7 4 2 6 1 .20
Michigan 5 1 4 5 1 3 4 1 .20
Purdue 5 0 7 7 4 4 8 -1 -0.20
Minnesota 4 2 4 6 4 3 7 -1 -0.25
Iowa 4 3 2 5 2 4 6 -1 -0.25
Michigan St. 4 0 7 7 3 5 8 -1 -0.25
Northwestern 4 1 3 4 1 4 5 -1 -0.25
Rutgers 5 3 4 7 4 9 13 -6 -1.20
Nebraska 4 1 2 3 4 5 9 -6 -1.50