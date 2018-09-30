https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/Big-Ten-Team-Leaders-13269713.php
Big Ten Team Leaders
|G
|Att
|Cp
|DInt
|Yds
|Tds
|Pts
|Michigan
|5
|143
|76
|4
|731
|4
|99.72
|Minnesota
|4
|129
|74
|4
|670
|4
|105.02
|Indiana
|5
|143
|77
|5
|818
|6
|108.75
|Penn St.
|5
|167
|96
|5
|963
|8
|115.74
|Ohio St.
|5
|142
|75
|4
|1,011
|5
|118.61
|Maryland
|4
|126
|68
|6
|839
|7
|118.71
|Michigan St.
|4
|173
|111
|7
|1,153
|5
|121.59
|Wisconsin
|4
|100
|58
|4
|691
|5
|124.54
|Iowa
|4
|117
|72
|2
|706
|6
|125.73
|Purdue
|5
|185
|111
|7
|1,424
|7
|129.58
|Nebraska
|4
|144
|90
|2
|995
|6
|131.51
|Northwestern
|4
|122
|80
|3
|947
|6
|142.09
|Illinois
|4
|143
|90
|7
|1,180
|9
|143.23
|Rutgers
|5
|150
|95
|4
|1,144
|10
|144.06
___
|G
|No
|KRYd
|Avg
|Michigan St.
|4
|7
|202
|28.86
|Penn St.
|5
|10
|256
|25.60
|Maryland
|4
|11
|257
|23.36
|Iowa
|4
|2
|46
|23.00
|Michigan
|5
|10
|228
|22.80
|Minnesota
|4
|9
|197
|21.89
|Ohio St.
|5
|7
|149
|21.29
|Northwestern
|4
|8
|170
|21.25
|Wisconsin
|4
|10
|203
|20.30
|Purdue
|5
|15
|297
|19.80
|Nebraska
|4
|14
|256
|18.29
|Rutgers
|5
|12
|219
|18.25
|Indiana
|5
|6
|109
|18.17
|Illinois
|4
|8
|99
|12.38
___
|G
|PRYd
|Yds
|Avg
|Minnesota
|4
|4
|154
|38.50
|Indiana
|5
|9
|130
|14.44
|Penn St.
|5
|16
|214
|13.38
|Illinois
|4
|5
|51
|10.20
|Michigan
|5
|16
|144
|9.00
|Maryland
|4
|6
|49
|8.17
|Michigan St.
|4
|6
|47
|7.83
|Ohio St.
|5
|14
|99
|7.07
|Iowa
|4
|11
|76
|6.91
|Northwestern
|4
|11
|62
|5.64
|Rutgers
|5
|4
|22
|5.50
|Purdue
|5
|6
|33
|5.50
|Wisconsin
|4
|3
|16
|5.33
|Nebraska
|4
|6
|1
|.17
___
|G
|Yds
|Punts
|Net
|Ohio St.
|5
|7
|22
|44.32
|Michigan
|5
|84
|17
|43.59
|Minnesota
|4
|12
|22
|41.68
|Purdue
|5
|25
|22
|39.95
|Penn St.
|5
|4
|21
|39.76
|Illinois
|4
|96
|24
|39.63
|Rutgers
|5
|93
|33
|38.42
|Maryland
|4
|58
|24
|38.21
|Iowa
|4
|20
|15
|38.20
|Wisconsin
|4
|41
|16
|37.69
|Northwestern
|4
|24
|22
|36.82
|Indiana
|5
|21
|21
|36.24
|Michigan St.
|4
|47
|18
|35.72
|Nebraska
|4
|165
|22
|34.27
___
|G
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Michigan
|5
|325
|1,163
|232.6
|Iowa
|4
|243
|1,042
|260.5
|Minnesota
|4
|241
|1,201
|300.3
|Wisconsin
|4
|223
|1,231
|307.8
|Maryland
|4
|282
|1,255
|313.8
|Indiana
|5
|323
|1,609
|321.8
|Michigan St.
|4
|281
|1,314
|328.5
|Penn St.
|5
|375
|1,772
|354.4
|Ohio St.
|5
|334
|1,785
|357.0
|Northwestern
|4
|264
|1,516
|379.0
|Nebraska
|4
|295
|1,655
|413.8
|Rutgers
|5
|348
|2,188
|437.6
|Purdue
|5
|377
|2,236
|447.2
|Illinois
|4
|302
|2,031
|507.8
___
|G
|FG
|Pts
|Avg
|Penn St.
|5
|3
|248
|49.6
|Ohio St.
|5
|3
|245
|49.0
|Michigan
|5
|6
|187
|37.4
|Maryland
|4
|3
|135
|33.8
|Wisconsin
|4
|3
|128
|32.0
|Purdue
|5
|10
|155
|31.0
|Michigan St.
|4
|6
|117
|29.3
|Indiana
|5
|5
|141
|28.2
|Minnesota
|4
|7
|108
|27.0
|Illinois
|4
|8
|108
|27.0
|Iowa
|4
|5
|101
|25.3
|Northwestern
|4
|2
|89
|22.3
|Nebraska
|4
|3
|85
|21.3
|Rutgers
|5
|4
|82
|16.4
___
|G
|Saf
|Pts
|Avg
|Iowa
|4
|0
|52
|13.0
|Wisconsin
|4
|0
|58
|14.5
|Michigan
|5
|0
|74
|14.8
|Minnesota
|4
|0
|69
|17.3
|Ohio St.
|5
|0
|94
|18.8
|Penn St.
|5
|0
|105
|21.0
|Indiana
|5
|0
|106
|21.2
|Michigan St.
|4
|0
|88
|22.0
|Maryland
|4
|1
|91
|22.8
|Purdue
|5
|0
|132
|26.4
|Northwestern
|4
|0
|107
|26.8
|Illinois
|4
|0
|126
|31.5
|Rutgers
|5
|0
|180
|36.0
|Nebraska
|4
|1
|155
|38.8
___
|G
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Ohio St.
|5
|392
|2,785
|557.0
|Penn St.
|5
|360
|2,550
|510.0
|Purdue
|5
|356
|2,450
|490.0
|Wisconsin
|4
|279
|1,868
|467.0
|Indiana
|5
|384
|2,061
|412.2
|Michigan
|5
|323
|2,059
|411.8
|Nebraska
|4
|293
|1,643
|410.8
|Illinois
|4
|298
|1,636
|409.0
|Maryland
|4
|252
|1,599
|399.8
|Iowa
|4
|272
|1,572
|393.0
|Michigan St.
|4
|279
|1,524
|381.0
|Northwestern
|4
|324
|1,475
|368.8
|Minnesota
|4
|294
|1,387
|346.8
|Rutgers
|5
|335
|1,406
|281.2
___
|G
|Car
|RuYD
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|Wisconsin
|4
|185
|1,065
|10
|266.3
|Penn St.
|5
|217
|1,306
|21
|261.2
|Maryland
|4
|167
|1,034
|11
|258.5
|Illinois
|4
|189
|974
|7
|243.5
|Ohio St.
|5
|210
|1,052
|11
|210.4
|Michigan
|5
|196
|1,028
|12
|205.6
|Nebraska
|4
|171
|814
|6
|203.5
|Indiana
|5
|207
|897
|7
|179.4
|Purdue
|5
|161
|849
|9
|169.8
|Iowa
|4
|165
|669
|7
|167.3
|Minnesota
|4
|176
|639
|5
|159.8
|Rutgers
|5
|171
|651
|6
|130.2
|Michigan St.
|4
|156
|519
|8
|129.8
|Northwestern
|4
|144
|379
|9
|94.8
___
|G
|Car
|Yds
|TD
|Yds Pg
|Michigan St.
|4
|108
|161
|3
|40.3
|Iowa
|4
|126
|336
|1
|84.0
|Michigan
|5
|182
|432
|5
|86.4
|Maryland
|4
|156
|416
|4
|104.0
|Minnesota
|4
|112
|531
|4
|132.8
|Wisconsin
|4
|123
|540
|2
|135.0
|Northwestern
|4
|142
|569
|4
|142.3
|Ohio St.
|5
|192
|774
|7
|154.8
|Indiana
|5
|180
|791
|7
|158.2
|Penn St.
|5
|208
|809
|5
|161.8
|Purdue
|5
|192
|812
|9
|162.4
|Nebraska
|4
|151
|660
|11
|165.0
|Rutgers
|5
|198
|1,044
|11
|208.8
|Illinois
|4
|159
|851
|8
|212.8
___
|G
|Att
|Cp
|InL
|Yds
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|Ohio St.
|5
|182
|132
|2
|1,733
|20
|346.6
|Purdue
|5
|195
|129
|4
|1,601
|9
|320.2
|Northwestern
|4
|180
|107
|4
|1,096
|3
|274.0
|Michigan St.
|4
|123
|81
|5
|1,005
|5
|251.3
|Penn St.
|5
|143
|78
|2
|1,244
|12
|248.8
|Indiana
|5
|177
|127
|5
|1,164
|9
|232.8
|Iowa
|4
|107
|68
|4
|903
|5
|225.8
|Nebraska
|4
|122
|76
|5
|829
|5
|207.3
|Michigan
|5
|127
|84
|3
|1,031
|9
|206.2
|Wisconsin
|4
|94
|61
|2
|803
|7
|200.8
|Minnesota
|4
|118
|61
|3
|748
|6
|187.0
|Illinois
|4
|109
|65
|2
|662
|4
|165.5
|Rutgers
|5
|164
|82
|9
|755
|2
|151.0
|Maryland
|4
|85
|47
|2
|565
|4
|141.3
___
|G
|FmG
|DInt
|Tot
|FmL
|InL
|Tot
|Mar/Gm
|Avg
|Illinois
|4
|2
|7
|9
|2
|2
|4
|5
|1.25
|Maryland
|4
|2
|6
|8
|1
|2
|3
|5
|1.25
|Ohio St.
|5
|4
|4
|8
|1
|2
|3
|5
|1.00
|Wisconsin
|4
|4
|4
|8
|2
|2
|4
|4
|1.00
|Indiana
|5
|5
|5
|10
|2
|5
|7
|3
|.60
|Penn St.
|5
|2
|5
|7
|4
|2
|6
|1
|.20
|Michigan
|5
|1
|4
|5
|1
|3
|4
|1
|.20
|Purdue
|5
|0
|7
|7
|4
|4
|8
|-1
|-0.20
|Minnesota
|4
|2
|4
|6
|4
|3
|7
|-1
|-0.25
|Iowa
|4
|3
|2
|5
|2
|4
|6
|-1
|-0.25
|Michigan St.
|4
|0
|7
|7
|3
|5
|8
|-1
|-0.25
|Northwestern
|4
|1
|3
|4
|1
|4
|5
|-1
|-0.25
|Rutgers
|5
|3
|4
|7
|4
|9
|13
|-6
|-1.20
|Nebraska
|4
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|9
|-6
|-1.50
