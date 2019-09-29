G Att Cp InL Yds Tds Pts
Morgan,Minnesota 4 94 69 2 1,095 10 202.1
Fields,Ohio St. 5 116 81 0 1,092 16 194.4
Clifford,Penn St. 4 106 70 1 1,179 9 185.6
Sindelar,Purdue 3 112 72 3 978 9 158.8
Coan,Wisconsin 4 99 73 1 805 5 156.7
Stanley,Iowa 4 118 76 0 965 8 155.5
Martinez,Nebraska 5 126 75 5 1,100 7 143.3
Lewerke,Michigan St. 5 174 104 1 1,325 10 141.6
Patterson,Michigan 4 113 67 2 905 6 140.5
Peters,Illinois 4 117 69 3 765 10 137.0

___

Receptions Per Game
G Ct ReYd Ct Pg
Blackshea,Rutgers 4 29 310 7.3
Moore,Purdue 4 29 387 7.3
Stewart,Michigan St. 5 35 556 7.0
Johnson,Minnesota 4 25 312 6.3
Philyor,Indiana 5 31 371 6.2
Bateman,Minnesota 4 21 466 5.3
Smalling,Illinois 4 21 200 5.3

___

Receiving Yards Per Game
G Ct ReYd RecYD
Bateman,Minnesota 4 21 466 116.5
Stewart,Michigan St. 5 35 556 111.2
Moore,Purdue 4 29 387 96.8
Hamler,Penn St. 4 16 353 88.3
Spielman,Nebraska 5 19 391 78.2
Johnson,Minnesota 4 25 312 78.0
Blackshea,Rutgers 4 29 310 77.5
Philyor,Indiana 5 31 371 74.2
Bell,Michigan 4 17 263 65.8
Smith-Mar,Iowa 4 15 254 63.5

___

Interceptions Per Game
G InG Yds TD IPG
Okudah,Ohio St. 5 3 0 0 .6
Burrell,Wisconsin 4 2 13 0 .5
Ojemudia,Iowa 4 2 11 0 .5
Reid,Penn St. 4 2 61 1 .5
Lee Jr.,Nebraska 5 2 38 1 .4
Taylor-Br,Nebraska 5 2 57 0 .4
Avery,Rutgers 4 1 0 0 .3
Burks,Wisconsin 4 1 68 1 .3
Campbell,Maryland 4 1 0 0 .3
Castro-Fi,Penn St. 4 1 5 0 .3
Colbert,Iowa 4 1 6 0 .3
Cross,Maryland 4 1 0 0 .3
Fisher,Northwestern 4 1 7 0 .3
Hansen,Illinois 4 1 0 0 .3
Harding,Illinois 4 1 0 0 .3
Hayes,Rutgers 4 1 0 0 .3
Hill,Michigan 4 1 20 0 .3
Johnson,Penn St. 4 1 17 0 .3
Jones,Indiana 4 1 44 1 .3
Karlaftis,Purdue 4 1 0 0 .3
Mackey,Purdue 4 1 18 0 .3
Marchese,Illinois 4 1 29 0 .3
Mosley,Maryland 4 1 13 0 .3
Pace,Northwestern 4 1 0 0 .3
Proctor,Ohio St. 4 1 0 0 .3
Sanborn,Wisconsin 4 1 39 0 .3
Thomas,Michigan 4 1 2 0 .3
Thomas,Minnesota 4 1 0 0 .3
Torchio,Wisconsin 4 1 9 0 .3
Wilder,Wisconsin 4 1 0 0 .3
Williamso,Minnesota 4 1 43 1 .3
Winfield,Minnesota 4 1 2 0 .3
Young,Rutgers 4 1 0 0 .3

___

Punt Returns
G PRYd Yds Avg
Spielman,Nebraska 5 8 88 11.0
Dunn,Wisconsin 4 16 155 9.7
Lees,Northwestern 4 7 63 9.0
McCall,Ohio St. 5 6 52 8.7
Ragaini,Iowa 4 5 42 8.4
Bell,Michigan 4 8 67 8.4
Moore,Purdue 4 5 36 7.2
Hamler,Penn St. 4 9 55 6.1
White,Michigan St. 5 7 40 5.7
Philyor,Indiana 5 9 41 4.6
Young,Rutgers 4 6 25 4.2

___

Kickoff Returns
G No KRYd Avg
Brown,Illinois 4 10 306 30.6
Jackson,Michigan 4 7 159 22.7
Stewart,Michigan St. 5 6 133 22.2
McCall,Ohio St. 5 7 155 22.1
Avery,Rutgers 4 8 169 21.1
Robinson,Nebraska 5 7 146 20.9
Ellis,Indiana 5 16 328 20.5
Moore,Purdue 4 9 151 16.8

___

Punting
G Punts Avg
Hartbarge,Michigan St. 5 20 47.9
Hayes,Illinois 4 23 45.4
Korsak,Rutgers 4 23 45.0
Whitehead,Indiana 5 19 43.9
Armstrong,Nebraska 5 23 43.6
Cormier,Purdue 4 17 42.2
Gillikin,Penn St. 4 16 41.1
Lotti,Wisconsin 4 19 40.9
Kubiuk,Northwestern 4 24 38.7

___

Field Goals
G FG FGA Pct PG
Duncan,Iowa 4 10 11 .909 2.50
Coghlin,Michigan St. 5 10 15 .667 2.00
Justus,Indiana 5 7 7 1.000 1.40
Davidovic,Rutgers 4 5 5 1.000 1.25
Kuhbander,Northwestern 4 5 6 .833 1.25
Dellinger,Purdue 4 4 5 .800 1.00
Moody,Michigan 4 4 4 1.000 1.00
Pinegar,Penn St. 4 4 4 1.000 1.00
McCourt,Illinois 4 3 4 .750 .75
Haubeil,Ohio St. 5 3 4 .750 .60

___

All-Purpose Runners
G RuYD ReYd Yds KRYd Yds Plays Yds Yds Pg
Taylor,Wisconsin 4 559 85 0 0 0 93 644 161.00
Moore,Purdue 4 3 387 36 151 0 46 577 144.25
Dobbins,Ohio St. 5 654 42 0 0 0 97 696 139.20
Stewart,Michigan St. 5 -8 556 0 133 0 42 681 136.20
Brown,Illinois 4 165 27 0 306 0 41 498 124.50
Hamler,Penn St. 4 16 353 55 57 0 29 481 120.25
Bateman,Minnesota 4 0 466 0 0 0 21 466 116.50
Smith,Minnesota 4 325 30 0 75 0 81 430 107.50
Corbin,Illinois 3 314 0 0 0 0 45 314 104.67
Sargent,Iowa 4 299 102 0 0 0 63 401 100.25
Blackshea,Rutgers 4 88 310 0 0 0 58 398 99.50
Robinson,Nebraska 5 146 203 0 146 0 61 495 99.00
Spielman,Nebraska 5 8 391 88 0 0 28 487 97.40

___

Total Offense
G Plays Yds Yds Pg
Clifford,Penn St. 4 138 1,346 336.5
Sindelar,Purdue 3 124 1,007 335.7
Lewerke,Michigan St. 5 211 1,472 294.4
Martinez,Nebraska 5 202 1,415 283.0
Morgan,Minnesota 4 121 1,060 265.0
Fields,Ohio St. 5 162 1,314 262.8
Stanley,Iowa 4 142 1,004 251.0
Patterson,Michigan 4 137 918 229.5
Coan,Wisconsin 4 118 805 201.3
Peters,Illinois 4 142 785 196.3
Jackson,Maryland 4 146 777 194.3

___

Scoring
G PAT A FG FGA Pts Avg
Taylor,Wisconsin 4 0 0 0 66 16.5
Duncan,Iowa 4 14 10 11 44 11.0
Pinegar,Penn St. 4 26 4 4 38 9.5
Coghlin,Michigan St. 5 17 10 15 47 9.4
McFarland,Maryland 4 0 0 0 36 9.0
Haubeil,Ohio St. 5 35 3 4 44 8.8
Fields,Ohio St. 5 0 0 0 42 8.4
Justus,Indiana 5 18 7 7 39 7.8
Larsh,Wisconsin 4 23 2 5 29 7.3
Dobbins,Ohio St. 5 0 0 0 36 7.2
Mills,Nebraska 5 0 0 0 36 7.2

___

Leading Rushers
G Car RuYD Tds Yds Pg
Taylor,Wisconsin 4 84 559 8 139.8
Dobbins,Ohio St. 5 92 654 5 130.8
Corbin,Illinois 3 44 314 3 104.7
Collins,Michigan St. 5 78 413 3 82.6
Smith,Minnesota 4 76 325 2 81.3
Anderson,Northwestern 4 61 305 3 76.3
Sargent,Iowa 4 54 299 2 74.8
Pacheco,Rutgers 4 56 262 4 65.5
Teague,Ohio St. 5 52 326 3 65.2