G Car RuYD Tds Yds Pg
Taylor,Wisconsin 9 208 1,363 11 151.4
Higdon,Michigan 8 173 963 7 120.4
Corbin,Illinois 9 105 952 9 105.8
Sanders,Penn St. 9 143 848 8 94.2
Ozigbo,Nebraska 9 116 796 9 88.4
Scott,Indiana 9 159 791 7 87.9
Knox,Purdue 9 119 753 8 83.7
Dobbins,Ohio St. 9 143 684 7 76.0
McSorley,Penn St. 9 122 611 9 67.9
Weber,Ohio St. 9 105 607 3 67.4
Bush,Illinois 7 85 472 5 67.4

___

Leading Passers
G Att Cp InL Yds Tds Pts
Haskins,Ohio St. 9 347 242 6 3,053 32 170.6
Patterson,Michigan 9 200 134 3 1,667 14 157.1
Blough,Purdue 9 311 205 7 2,683 17 151.9
Martinez,Nebraska 8 238 158 6 1,922 12 145.8
Hornibroo,Wisconsin 8 172 100 8 1,343 11 135.5
Stanley,Iowa 9 276 158 8 2,039 17 133.8
Ramsey,Indiana 9 333 227 10 2,092 15 129.8
Bush,Illinois 7 125 71 5 924 5 124.1
McSorley,Penn St. 9 244 127 5 1,711 12 123.1
Hill,Maryland 9 158 80 3 1,040 9 120.9
Thorson,Northwestern 9 347 209 10 2,213 11 118.5

___

Receptions Per Game
G Ct ReYd Ct Pg
Moore,Purdue 9 74 833 8.2
Nagel,Northwestern 9 63 744 7.0
Spielman,Nebraska 9 59 747 6.6
Johnson,Minnesota 9 57 875 6.3
Campbell,Ohio St. 9 56 631 6.2
Hill,Ohio St. 9 51 695 5.7
Morgan Jr,Nebraska 9 51 725 5.7
Bateman,Minnesota 9 42 578 4.7

___

Receiving Yards Per Game
G Ct ReYd RecYD
Johnson,Minnesota 9 57 875 97.2
Moore,Purdue 9 74 833 92.6
Spielman,Nebraska 9 59 747 83.0
Nagel,Northwestern 9 63 744 82.7
Morgan Jr,Nebraska 9 51 725 80.6
Hill,Ohio St. 9 51 695 77.2
Campbell,Ohio St. 9 56 631 70.1
Davis,Michigan St. 7 31 474 67.7
Bateman,Minnesota 9 42 578 64.2
Zico,Purdue 9 29 569 63.2

___

Interceptions Per Game
G InG Yds TD IPG
Savage,Maryland 9 4 30 1 .4
Watson,Maryland 9 4 51 1 .4
Fitzgeral,Indiana 9 3 10 0 .3
Hooker,Iowa 9 3 21 0 .3
Major,Purdue 9 3 11 0 .3
Martin,Illinois 9 3 0 0 .3
Metellus,Michigan 9 3 104 1 .3
Pace,Northwestern 9 3 26 0 .3
Phillips,Illinois 9 3 34 0 .3
Stone,Iowa 9 3 24 1 .3
Watson,Michigan 9 3 127 2 .3
Bondoc,Wisconsin 9 2 0 0 .2
Cone,Wisconsin 9 2 2 0 .2
Cowart,Maryland 9 2 13 0 .2
Davis,Maryland 9 2 0 0 .2
Dowell,Michigan St. 9 2 30 0 .2
Edwards,Wisconsin 9 2 28 0 .2
Gervase,Iowa 9 2 19 0 .2
Hampton,Rutgers 9 2 3 0 .2
Hayes,Rutgers 9 2 0 0 .2
Higgins,Purdue 9 2 2 0 .2
Huff,Minnesota 9 2 21 0 .2
Jackson,Nebraska 9 2 0 0 .2
Morrissey,Michigan St. 9 2 2 0 .2
Moss,Iowa 9 2 36 0 .2
Oruwariye,Penn St. 9 2 0 0 .2
Scott,Penn St. 9 2 8 0 .2
Sheffield,Ohio St. 9 2 0 0 .2
Taylor,Penn St. 9 2 82 0 .2
Williams,Nebraska 9 2 0 0 .2
Willis,Michigan St. 9 2 30 0 .2

___

Punt Returns
G PRYd Yds Avg
Harris II,Indiana 9 14 148 10.6
Peoples-J,Michigan 9 22 230 10.5
Thompkins,Penn St. 9 17 172 10.1
Groeneweg,Iowa 9 14 125 8.9
Lees,Northwestern 9 16 92 5.8
Jacobs,Maryland 9 13 28 2.2

___

Kickoff Returns
G No KRYd Avg
Smith-Mar,Iowa 8 12 378 31.5
Johnson,Maryland 8 14 381 27.2
Hamler,Penn St. 9 18 484 26.9
Thomas,Michigan 9 11 276 25.1
Douglas,Minnesota 9 20 490 24.5
Pacheco,Rutgers 9 11 222 20.2
Dixon,Ohio St. 9 12 240 20.0
Cruicksha,Wisconsin 9 20 399 20.0
Moore,Purdue 9 24 459 19.1

___

Punting
G Punts Avg
Schopper,Purdue 9 37 44.1
Chrisman,Ohio St. 9 35 44.0
Hayes,Illinois 9 48 43.5
Korsak,Rutgers 9 59 43.1
Gillikin,Penn St. 9 48 43.0
Herbers,Minnesota 9 43 41.2
Lees,Maryland 9 53 41.1
Rastetter,Iowa 9 33 40.9
Whitehead,Indiana 9 38 40.7
Collins,Northwestern 9 48 39.9

___

Field Goals
G FG FGA Pct PG
McLaughli,Illinois 9 17 22 .773 1.89
Evans,Purdue 9 14 19 .737 1.56
Recinos,Iowa 9 13 16 .813 1.44
Coghlin,Michigan St. 9 12 13 .923 1.33
Justus,Indiana 9 11 13 .846 1.22
Nordin,Michigan 9 11 16 .688 1.22
Carpenter,Minnesota 9 10 13 .769 1.11
Pinegar,Penn St. 9 9 13 .692 1.00
Davidovic,Rutgers 9 8 10 .800 .89
Pickering,Nebraska 9 8 12 .667 .89
Gaglianon,Wisconsin 9 7 10 .700 .78
Petrino,Maryland 9 6 6 1.000 .67

___

All-Purpose Runners
G RuYD ReYd Yds KRYd Yds Plays Yds Yds Pg
Moore,Purdue 9 163 833 82 459 0 119 1,537 170.78
Taylor,Wisconsin 9 1,363 52 0 0 0 215 1,415 157.22
Higdon,Michigan 8 963 36 0 0 0 178 999 124.88
Hamler,Penn St. 9 32 517 85 484 0 58 1,118 124.22
Corbin,Illinois 9 952 117 0 0 0 115 1,069 118.78
Spielman,Nebraska 9 24 747 97 169 0 79 1,037 115.22
Johnson,Maryland 8 468 22 0 381 0 81 871 108.88
Sanders,Penn St. 9 848 121 0 0 0 159 969 107.67
Ozigbo,Nebraska 9 796 128 0 0 0 130 924 102.67
Blackshea,Rutgers 9 437 316 -1 134 0 143 886 98.44
Knox,Purdue 9 753 123 0 0 0 138 876 97.33
Johnson,Minnesota 9 0 875 0 0 0 57 875 97.22
Dobbins,Ohio St. 9 684 186 0 0 0 159 870 96.67

___

Total Offense
G Plays Yds Yds Pg
Haskins,Ohio St. 9 385 3,098 344.2
Blough,Purdue 9 359 2,766 307.3
Martinez,Nebraska 8 341 2,402 300.3
Ramsey,Indiana 9 424 2,333 259.2
McSorley,Penn St. 9 366 2,322 258.0
Thorson,Northwestern 9 403 2,123 235.9
Lewerke,Michigan St. 8 338 1,857 232.1
Stanley,Iowa 9 300 2,043 227.0
Patterson,Michigan 9 251 1,854 206.0
Bush,Illinois 7 210 1,396 199.4

___

Scoring
G PAT A FG FGA Pts Avg
McLaughli,Illinois 9 30 17 22 81 9.0
Evans,Purdue 9 33 14 19 72 8.0
Nordin,Michigan 9 40 11 16 72 8.0
Recinos,Iowa 9 31 13 16 70 7.8
Pinegar,Penn St. 9 43 9 13 69 7.7
Taylor,Wisconsin 9 0 0 0 66 7.3
Coghlin,Michigan St. 9 23 12 13 65 7.2