G Plays Yds Yds Pg
Bahar,Monmouth 14 524 3,861 275.8
Williams,Campbell 11 411 2,686 244.2
Francois,Hampton 12 425 2,670 222.5
Chambers,Charleston So. 12 432 2,582 215.2
Whitlow,Gardner-Webb 10 339 2,018 201.8

Scoring
G PAT A FG FGA Pts Avg
Bryant,Kennesaw St. 11 0 0 0 96 8.7
Guerriero,Monmouth 14 0 0 0 120 8.6
Usry,Charleston So. 10 26 19 25 82 8.2
Bonds,Hampton 12 0 0 0 98 8.2
Mosquera,Monmouth 14 60 15 20 103 7.4
Robertson,Kennesaw St. 14 70 10 14 98 7.0
Gary,Campbell 10 36 10 12 66 6.6
Brown,Charleston So. 10 0 0 0 60 6.0

Leading Rushers
G Car RuYD Tds Yds Pg
Guerriero,Monmouth 14 298 1,995 18 142.5
McKenzie,Hampton 12 216 1,214 8 101.2
Cagle,Gardner-Webb 12 211 930 8 77.5
Rechstein,Kennesaw St. 14 112 909 7 64.9
Jeter,Presbyterian 12 145 753 6 62.8
Bryant,Kennesaw St. 11 118 683 16 62.1
Williams,Campbell 11 151 664 9 60.4

Leading Passers
G Att Cp InL Yds Tds Pts
Bahar,Monmouth 14 448 289 9 3,684 30 151.7
Whitlow,Gardner-Webb 10 279 175 8 2,050 20 142.4
Williams,Campbell 11 260 147 9 2,022 17 136.5
Francois,Hampton 12 361 205 14 2,522 26 131.5
Chambers,Charleston So. 12 333 191 13 2,027 14 114.6

Receptions Per Game
G Ct ReYd Ct Pg
Gathings,Gardner-Webb 12 71 1,046 5.9
Pearson,Presbyterian 12 71 777 5.9
Bonds,Hampton 12 70 943 5.8
Moore IV,Monmouth 14 74 1,022 5.3
Greene Jr,Monmouth 14 65 916 4.6

Receiving Yards Per Game
G Ct ReYd RecYD
Gathings,Gardner-Webb 12 71 1,046 87.2
Bonds,Hampton 12 70 943 78.6
Moore IV,Monmouth 14 74 1,022 73.0
Greene Jr,Monmouth 14 65 916 65.4
Pearson,Presbyterian 12 71 777 64.8
Snead,Campbell 9 29 554 61.6

Interceptions Per Game
G InG Yds TD IPG
Budd,Monmouth 14 5 -4 0 .4
Angulo,Hampton 10 3 0 0 .3
Haygood,Presbyterian 10 3 28 0 .3
Smalls,Charleston So. 10 3 38 0 .3
Montgomer,Kennesaw St. 12 3 20 0 .3
Powell,Monmouth 12 3 28 0 .3

Punt Returns
G PRYd Yds Avg
Morales I,Monmouth 14 17 130 7.6

Kickoff Returns
G No KRYd Avg
Moore IV,Monmouth 14 19 529 27.8
Harper,Gardner-Webb 12 35 855 24.4
Kelsey,Campbell 10 12 251 20.9
Bell,Hampton 9 18 341 18.9

Punting
G Punts Avg
Reighard,Charleston So. 12 68 43.0
Dennis,Campbell 11 51 42.6
Pawloski,Gardner-Webb 11 58 41.9
Oraha,Hampton 12 52 40.6
Winn,Presbyterian 12 51 36.8

Field Goals
G FG FGA Pct PG
Usry,Charleston So. 10 19 25 .000 1.90
Mosquera,Monmouth 14 15 20 .000 1.07
Gary,Campbell 10 10 12 .000 1.00
Robertson,Kennesaw St. 14 10 14 .000 .71
Lomax,Hampton 12 7 9 .000 .58
Maddrey,Presbyterian 12 7 11 .000 .58

All-Purpose Runners
G RuYD ReYd Yds KRYd Yds Plays Yds Yds Pg
Guerriero,Monmouth 14 1,995 336 0 0 0 330 2,331 166.50
Harper,Gardner-Webb 12 19 653 73 855 0 104 1,600 133.33
Moore IV,Monmouth 14 114 1,022 0 529 0 100 1,665 118.93
McKenzie,Hampton 12 1,214 69 0 0 0 223 1,283 106.92
Cagle,Gardner-Webb 12 930 229 6 0 0 243 1,165 97.08