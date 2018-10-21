G Plays Yds Yds Pg
Smith,Campbell 7 255 1,892 270.3
Bahar,Monmouth 7 271 1,758 251.1
Burks,Kennesaw St. 7 153 1,063 151.9
Walker,Presbyterian 6 152 871 145.2

___

Scoring
G PAT A FG FGA Pts Avg
Burks,Kennesaw St. 7 0 0 0 102 14.6
Smith,Campbell 7 0 0 0 60 8.6
Thompson,Kennesaw St. 7 42 3 4 51 7.3
Jones,Monmouth 7 0 0 0 48 6.9
Tekac,Charleston So. 6 22 7 9 40 6.7

___

Leading Rushers
G Car RuYD Tds Yds Pg
Farri,Monmouth 7 77 674 6 96.3
Burks,Kennesaw St. 7 94 516 17 73.7
Smith,Campbell 7 74 495 10 70.7
Johnson,Charleston So. 5 62 296 4 59.2
Holland,Kennesaw St. 7 34 403 3 57.6

___

Leading Passers
G Att Cp InL Yds Tds Pts
Smith,Campbell 7 181 105 3 1,397 12 141.4
Bahar,Monmouth 7 235 142 4 1,712 10 132.3
Walker,Presbyterian 6 138 88 5 845 7 124.7

___

Receptions Per Game
G Ct ReYd Ct Pg
White Jr.,Monmouth 7 47 705 6.7
Davis,Presbyterian 6 32 293 5.3
Pearson,Presbyterian 6 28 351 4.7
Blockmon,Campbell 7 32 453 4.6

___

Receiving Yards Per Game
G Ct ReYd RecYD
White Jr.,Monmouth 7 47 705 100.7
Snead,Campbell 7 27 529 75.6
Blockmon,Campbell 7 32 453 64.7
Pearson,Presbyterian 6 28 351 58.5

___

Interceptions Per Game
G InG Yds TD IPG
Walker,Kennesaw St. 7 3 64 0 .4
Slaton,Charleston So. 6 2 18 1 .3
Henderson,Campbell 7 2 103 1 .3
Pettway,Kennesaw St. 7 2 90 1 .3
Powell,Monmouth 7 2 31 0 .3
Waters,Campbell 7 2 2 0 .3

___

Punt Returns
G PRYd Yds Avg
Horton,Gardner-Webb 7 10 152 15.2
Lindsey,Charleston So. 6 11 140 12.7
Grasso,Monmouth 7 18 199 11.1
Foster,Kennesaw St. 7 10 108 10.8
Brooks,Campbell 7 10 85 8.5
Davis,Presbyterian 6 11 56 5.1

___

Kickoff Returns
G No KRYd Avg
Horton,Gardner-Webb 7 11 255 23.2
Grasso,Monmouth 7 12 276 23.0
Lindsey,Charleston So. 6 10 190 19.0
Davis,Presbyterian 6 10 157 15.7

___

Punting
G Punts Avg
Dennis,Campbell 7 37 44.0
Reighard,Charleston So. 6 29 42.7
Hankinson,Gardner-Webb 7 45 40.2
Boland,Presbyterian 6 37 39.3
McCreary,Monmouth 7 32 38.8

___

Field Goals
G FG FGA Pct PG
Tekac,Charleston So. 6 7 9 .000 1.17
Mosquera,Monmouth 7 6 8 .000 .86
Jackson,Gardner-Webb 7 5 6 .000 .71
Thompson,Kennesaw St. 7 3 4 .000 .43

___

All-Purpose Runners
G RuYD ReYd Yds KRYd Yds Plays Yds Yds Pg
Grasso,Monmouth 7 136 226 199 276 0 59 837 119.57
Horton,Gardner-Webb 7 0 338 152 255 0 48 745 106.43
Farri,Monmouth 7 674 55 0 0 0 88 729 104.14
White Jr.,Monmouth 7 0 705 0 0 0 47 705 100.71