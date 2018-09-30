https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/Big-South-Individual-Leaders-13269702.php
Big South Individual Leaders
|G
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Smith,Campbell
|5
|189
|1,419
|283.8
|Bahar,Monmouth
|5
|195
|1,366
|273.2
|Walker,Presbyterian
|3
|83
|465
|155.0
|Burks,Kennesaw St.
|5
|112
|760
|152.0
|Smith,Gardner-Webb
|5
|172
|753
|150.6
___
|G
|PAT A
|FG
|FGA
|Pts
|Avg
|Burks,Kennesaw St.
|5
|0
|0
|0
|60
|12.0
|Guerriero,Monmouth
|5
|0
|0
|0
|36
|7.2
|Smith,Campbell
|5
|0
|0
|0
|36
|7.2
|Thompson,Kennesaw St.
|5
|27
|3
|4
|36
|7.2
|Davis,Presbyterian
|3
|0
|0
|0
|18
|6.0
|Johnson,Charleston So.
|3
|0
|0
|0
|18
|6.0
|Mosquera,Monmouth
|5
|15
|5
|6
|30
|6.0
|Terry,Kennesaw St.
|5
|0
|0
|0
|30
|6.0
___
|G
|Car
|RuYD
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|Guerriero,Monmouth
|5
|75
|557
|5
|111.4
|Davis,Presbyterian
|3
|54
|228
|1
|76.0
|Jeter,Presbyterian
|3
|44
|227
|0
|75.7
|Johnson,Charleston So.
|3
|34
|220
|3
|73.3
|Wilson,Charleston So.
|3
|32
|202
|2
|67.3
|Reid,Campbell
|5
|94
|324
|4
|64.8
|Smith,Campbell
|5
|53
|324
|6
|64.8
|Burks,Kennesaw St.
|5
|64
|304
|10
|60.8
___
|G
|Att
|Cp
|InL
|Yds
|Tds
|Pts
|Smith,Campbell
|5
|136
|85
|2
|1,095
|10
|151.5
|Bahar,Monmouth
|5
|169
|105
|3
|1,333
|7
|138.5
|Walker,Presbyterian
|3
|74
|47
|2
|448
|4
|126.8
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|Ct Pg
|White Jr.,Monmouth
|5
|35
|567
|7.0
|Davis,Presbyterian
|3
|15
|164
|5.0
|Blockmon,Campbell
|5
|22
|293
|4.4
|Pearson,Presbyterian
|3
|13
|167
|4.3
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|RecYD
|White Jr.,Monmouth
|5
|35
|567
|113.4
|Snead,Campbell
|5
|15
|330
|66.0
|Blockmon,Campbell
|5
|22
|293
|58.6
___
|G
|InG
|Yds
|TD
|IPG
|Henderson,Campbell
|5
|2
|103
|1
|.4
|Pettway,Kennesaw St.
|5
|2
|90
|1
|.4
|Allen,Charleston So.
|3
|1
|16
|1
|.3
|Brown,Presbyterian
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.3
|Carringto,Presbyterian
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.3
___
|G
|PRYd
|Yds
|Avg
|Lindsey,Charleston So.
|3
|5
|90
|18.0
|Horton,Gardner-Webb
|5
|6
|97
|16.2
|Brooks,Campbell
|5
|8
|75
|9.4
|Grasso,Monmouth
|5
|10
|87
|8.7
|Davis,Presbyterian
|3
|7
|27
|3.9
___
|G
|No
|KRYd
|Avg
|Grasso,Monmouth
|5
|9
|206
|22.9
|Perry,Gardner-Webb
|5
|9
|198
|22.0
|Lindsey,Charleston So.
|3
|8
|166
|20.8
|Davis,Presbyterian
|3
|4
|64
|16.0
___
|G
|Punts
|Avg
|Dennis,Campbell
|5
|23
|44.6
|Reighard,Charleston So.
|3
|18
|42.0
|Hankinson,Gardner-Webb
|5
|34
|40.1
|Boland,Presbyterian
|3
|19
|38.1
|McCreary,Monmouth
|5
|20
|37.2
___
|G
|FG
|FGA
|Pct
|PG
|Mosquera,Monmouth
|5
|5
|6
|.000
|1.00
|Jackson,Gardner-Webb
|5
|4
|4
|.000
|.80
|Thompson,Kennesaw St.
|5
|3
|4
|.000
|.60
|Gary,Campbell
|5
|2
|3
|.000
|.40
|Robertson,Kennesaw St.
|5
|2
|2
|.000
|.40
|Tekac,Charleston So.
|3
|1
|2
|.000
|.33
___
|G
|RuYD
|ReYd
|Yds
|KRYd
|Yds
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Guerriero,Monmouth
|5
|557
|65
|0
|47
|0
|87
|669
|133.80
|Grasso,Monmouth
|5
|106
|184
|87
|206
|0
|40
|583
|116.60
|White Jr.,Monmouth
|5
|0
|567
|0
|0
|0
|35
|567
|113.40
|Lindsey,Charleston So.
|3
|37
|5
|90
|166
|0
|19
|298
|99.33
