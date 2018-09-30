G Plays Yds Yds Pg
Smith,Campbell 5 189 1,419 283.8
Bahar,Monmouth 5 195 1,366 273.2
Walker,Presbyterian 3 83 465 155.0
Burks,Kennesaw St. 5 112 760 152.0
Smith,Gardner-Webb 5 172 753 150.6

Scoring
G PAT A FG FGA Pts Avg
Burks,Kennesaw St. 5 0 0 0 60 12.0
Guerriero,Monmouth 5 0 0 0 36 7.2
Smith,Campbell 5 0 0 0 36 7.2
Thompson,Kennesaw St. 5 27 3 4 36 7.2
Davis,Presbyterian 3 0 0 0 18 6.0
Johnson,Charleston So. 3 0 0 0 18 6.0
Mosquera,Monmouth 5 15 5 6 30 6.0
Terry,Kennesaw St. 5 0 0 0 30 6.0

Leading Rushers
G Car RuYD Tds Yds Pg
Guerriero,Monmouth 5 75 557 5 111.4
Davis,Presbyterian 3 54 228 1 76.0
Jeter,Presbyterian 3 44 227 0 75.7
Johnson,Charleston So. 3 34 220 3 73.3
Wilson,Charleston So. 3 32 202 2 67.3
Reid,Campbell 5 94 324 4 64.8
Smith,Campbell 5 53 324 6 64.8
Burks,Kennesaw St. 5 64 304 10 60.8

Leading Passers
G Att Cp InL Yds Tds Pts
Smith,Campbell 5 136 85 2 1,095 10 151.5
Bahar,Monmouth 5 169 105 3 1,333 7 138.5
Walker,Presbyterian 3 74 47 2 448 4 126.8

Receptions Per Game
G Ct ReYd Ct Pg
White Jr.,Monmouth 5 35 567 7.0
Davis,Presbyterian 3 15 164 5.0
Blockmon,Campbell 5 22 293 4.4
Pearson,Presbyterian 3 13 167 4.3

Receiving Yards Per Game
G Ct ReYd RecYD
White Jr.,Monmouth 5 35 567 113.4
Snead,Campbell 5 15 330 66.0
Blockmon,Campbell 5 22 293 58.6

Interceptions Per Game
G InG Yds TD IPG
Henderson,Campbell 5 2 103 1 .4
Pettway,Kennesaw St. 5 2 90 1 .4
Allen,Charleston So. 3 1 16 1 .3
Brown,Presbyterian 3 1 0 0 .3
Carringto,Presbyterian 3 1 0 0 .3

Punt Returns
G PRYd Yds Avg
Lindsey,Charleston So. 3 5 90 18.0
Horton,Gardner-Webb 5 6 97 16.2
Brooks,Campbell 5 8 75 9.4
Grasso,Monmouth 5 10 87 8.7
Davis,Presbyterian 3 7 27 3.9

Kickoff Returns
G No KRYd Avg
Grasso,Monmouth 5 9 206 22.9
Perry,Gardner-Webb 5 9 198 22.0
Lindsey,Charleston So. 3 8 166 20.8
Davis,Presbyterian 3 4 64 16.0

Punting
G Punts Avg
Dennis,Campbell 5 23 44.6
Reighard,Charleston So. 3 18 42.0
Hankinson,Gardner-Webb 5 34 40.1
Boland,Presbyterian 3 19 38.1
McCreary,Monmouth 5 20 37.2

Field Goals
G FG FGA Pct PG
Mosquera,Monmouth 5 5 6 .000 1.00
Jackson,Gardner-Webb 5 4 4 .000 .80
Thompson,Kennesaw St. 5 3 4 .000 .60
Gary,Campbell 5 2 3 .000 .40
Robertson,Kennesaw St. 5 2 2 .000 .40
Tekac,Charleston So. 3 1 2 .000 .33

All-Purpose Runners
G RuYD ReYd Yds KRYd Yds Plays Yds Yds Pg
Guerriero,Monmouth 5 557 65 0 47 0 87 669 133.80
Grasso,Monmouth 5 106 184 87 206 0 40 583 116.60
White Jr.,Monmouth 5 0 567 0 0 0 35 567 113.40
Lindsey,Charleston So. 3 37 5 90 166 0 19 298 99.33