Big Sky Team Leaders
|G
|Saf
|Pts
|Avg
|Sacramento St.
|12
|1
|250
|20.8
|Weber St.
|12
|0
|252
|21.0
|Montana St.
|12
|0
|258
|21.5
|Montana
|12
|0
|306
|25.5
|UC Davis
|12
|0
|352
|29.3
|Portland St.
|12
|0
|360
|30.0
|Idaho
|12
|0
|406
|33.8
|Cal Poly
|11
|0
|375
|34.1
|Eastern Wash.
|12
|2
|415
|34.6
|Idaho St.
|12
|0
|418
|34.8
|Southern Utah
|12
|1
|451
|37.6
|Northern Colo.
|12
|1
|453
|37.8
|Northern Ariz.
|12
|1
|496
|41.3
___
|G
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Eastern Wash.
|12
|937
|6,298
|524.8
|Northern Ariz.
|12
|879
|5,809
|484.1
|Sacramento St.
|12
|923
|5,628
|469.0
|Portland St.
|12
|908
|5,430
|452.5
|Montana
|12
|883
|5,289
|440.8
|Montana St.
|12
|853
|5,231
|435.9
|UC Davis
|12
|865
|5,196
|433.0
|Idaho
|12
|861
|4,699
|391.6
|Southern Utah
|12
|914
|4,647
|387.3
|Cal Poly
|11
|790
|4,134
|375.8
|Idaho St.
|12
|850
|4,502
|375.2
|Weber St.
|12
|846
|4,435
|369.6
|Northern Colo.
|12
|845
|4,256
|354.7
___
|G
|Car
|RuYD
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|Montana St.
|12
|549
|3,241
|39
|270.1
|Cal Poly
|11
|660
|2,800
|21
|254.5
|Eastern Wash.
|12
|471
|2,493
|29
|207.8
|Portland St.
|12
|521
|2,349
|24
|195.8
|Weber St.
|12
|484
|2,105
|26
|175.4
|Sacramento St.
|12
|452
|2,102
|27
|175.2
|Idaho
|12
|478
|1,973
|16
|164.4
|Montana
|12
|438
|1,802
|30
|150.2
|Idaho St.
|12
|451
|1,769
|9
|147.4
|UC Davis
|12
|355
|1,486
|13
|123.8
|Northern Ariz.
|12
|376
|1,477
|21
|123.1
|Southern Utah
|12
|455
|1,391
|19
|115.9
|Northern Colo.
|12
|421
|1,280
|12
|106.7
___
|G
|Car
|Yds
|TD
|Yds Pg
|Weber St.
|12
|379
|1,287
|8
|107.3
|Sacramento St.
|12
|436
|1,418
|16
|118.2
|Montana St.
|12
|414
|1,440
|17
|120.0
|Montana
|12
|442
|1,621
|14
|135.1
|Portland St.
|12
|391
|1,671
|15
|139.3
|Idaho St.
|12
|478
|2,036
|19
|169.7
|Idaho
|12
|479
|2,106
|32
|175.5
|Eastern Wash.
|12
|500
|2,149
|26
|179.1
|UC Davis
|12
|531
|2,300
|20
|191.7
|Southern Utah
|12
|520
|2,475
|35
|206.3
|Cal Poly
|11
|396
|2,324
|28
|211.3
|Northern Ariz.
|12
|511
|2,591
|34
|215.9
|Northern Colo.
|12
|512
|2,980
|25
|248.3
___
|G
|Att
|Cp
|InL
|Yds
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|Northern Ariz.
|12
|503
|301
|7
|4,332
|32
|361.0
|Eastern Wash.
|12
|466
|268
|6
|3,805
|32
|317.1
|UC Davis
|12
|510
|331
|13
|3,710
|29
|309.2
|Sacramento St.
|12
|471
|288
|11
|3,526
|30
|293.8
|Montana
|12
|445
|289
|11
|3,487
|26
|290.6
|Southern Utah
|12
|459
|302
|13
|3,256
|19
|271.3
|Portland St.
|12
|387
|220
|9
|3,081
|28
|256.8
|Northern Colo.
|12
|424
|258
|13
|2,976
|16
|248.0
|Idaho St.
|12
|399
|206
|18
|2,733
|21
|227.8
|Idaho
|12
|383
|239
|12
|2,726
|20
|227.2
|Weber St.
|12
|362
|220
|10
|2,330
|17
|194.2
|Montana St.
|12
|304
|172
|4
|1,990
|14
|165.8
|Cal Poly
|11
|130
|73
|5
|1,334
|14
|121.3
___
|G
|FmG
|DInt
|Tot
|FmL
|InL
|Tot
|Mar/Gm
|Avg
|Weber St.
|12
|13
|12
|25
|4
|10
|14
|11
|.92
|Eastern Wash.
|12
|12
|12
|24
|7
|6
|13
|11
|.92
|Montana St.
|12
|9
|10
|19
|5
|4
|9
|10
|.83
|Montana
|12
|9
|15
|24
|8
|11
|19
|5
|.42
|Portland St.
|12
|6
|12
|18
|7
|9
|16
|2
|.17
|Northern Ariz.
|12
|8
|7
|15
|7
|7
|14
|1
|.08
|UC Davis
|12
|11
|9
|20
|7
|13
|20
|0
|.00
|Sacramento St.
|12
|7
|10
|17
|7
|11
|18
|-1
|-0.08
|Cal Poly
|11
|4
|9
|13
|9
|5
|14
|-1
|-0.09
|Northern Colo.
|12
|8
|12
|20
|10
|13
|23
|-3
|-0.25
|Southern Utah
|12
|8
|8
|16
|7
|13
|20
|-4
|-0.33
|Idaho
|12
|8
|8
|16
|10
|12
|22
|-6
|-0.50
|Idaho St.
|12
|4
|7
|11
|4
|18
|22
|-11
|-0.92
___
|G
|Att
|Cp
|DInt
|Yds
|Tds
|Pts
|Sacramento St.
|12
|386
|220
|10
|2,723
|15
|123.89
|Montana St.
|12
|438
|281
|10
|2,864
|15
|125.82
|Idaho
|12
|404
|219
|8
|2,923
|20
|127.36
|Eastern Wash.
|12
|467
|276
|12
|3,196
|27
|130.53
|Montana
|12
|465
|277
|15
|3,364
|25
|131.63
|Weber St.
|12
|392
|236
|12
|2,843
|20
|131.84
|UC Davis
|12
|431
|261
|9
|3,032
|22
|132.32
|Portland St.
|12
|404
|228
|12
|3,252
|30
|142.62
|Southern Utah
|12
|350
|221
|8
|2,674
|22
|143.49
|Cal Poly
|11
|325
|206
|9
|2,670
|22
|149.19
|Northern Colo.
|12
|380
|237
|12
|3,105
|31
|151.61
|Idaho St.
|12
|402
|251
|7
|3,393
|28
|152.84
|Northern Ariz.
|12
|426
|278
|7
|3,738
|27
|156.59
___
|G
|No
|KRYd
|Avg
|Idaho
|12
|27
|693
|25.67
|Montana
|12
|40
|877
|21.93
|Idaho St.
|12
|27
|573
|21.22
|Weber St.
|12
|30
|617
|20.57
|Cal Poly
|11
|36
|735
|20.42
|UC Davis
|12
|40
|801
|20.03
|Montana St.
|12
|22
|428
|19.45
|Sacramento St.
|12
|10
|187
|18.70
|Southern Utah
|12
|53
|986
|18.60
|Northern Ariz.
|12
|40
|744
|18.60
|Northern Colo.
|12
|41
|758
|18.49
|Eastern Wash.
|12
|34
|628
|18.47
|Portland St.
|12
|23
|371
|16.13
___
|G
|PRYd
|Yds
|Avg
|Montana
|12
|16
|259
|16.19
|Weber St.
|12
|26
|307
|11.81
|Southern Utah
|12
|14
|125
|8.93
|Idaho
|12
|17
|150
|8.82
|Sacramento St.
|12
|24
|192
|8.00
|Montana St.
|12
|23
|176
|7.65
|UC Davis
|12
|23
|161
|7.00
|Idaho St.
|12
|22
|153
|6.95
|Northern Colo.
|12
|18
|124
|6.89
|Portland St.
|12
|13
|73
|5.62
|Cal Poly
|11
|6
|31
|5.17
|Northern Ariz.
|12
|12
|56
|4.67
|Eastern Wash.
|12
|19
|71
|3.74
___
|G
|Yds
|Punts
|Net
|Northern Ariz.
|12
|203
|59
|41.22
|Weber St.
|12
|51
|65
|40.22
|UC Davis
|12
|170
|57
|40.04
|Montana
|12
|27
|53
|39.36
|Montana St.
|12
|109
|60
|38.82
|Sacramento St.
|12
|82
|50
|38.00
|Portland St.
|12
|200
|50
|37.96
|Idaho
|12
|253
|65
|36.57
|Cal Poly
|11
|292
|54
|36.28
|Eastern Wash.
|12
|112
|58
|34.66
|Idaho St.
|12
|242
|76
|34.33
|Southern Utah
|12
|89
|60
|34.22
|Northern Colo.
|12
|277
|68
|34.15
___
|G
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Weber St.
|12
|771
|4,130
|344.2
|Sacramento St.
|12
|822
|4,141
|345.1
|Montana St.
|12
|852
|4,304
|358.7
|Portland St.
|12
|795
|4,923
|410.3
|Montana
|12
|907
|4,985
|415.4
|Idaho
|12
|883
|5,029
|419.1
|Southern Utah
|12
|870
|5,149
|429.1
|UC Davis
|12
|962
|5,332
|444.3
|Eastern Wash.
|12
|967
|5,345
|445.4
|Idaho St.
|12
|880
|5,429
|452.4
|Cal Poly
|11
|721
|4,994
|454.0
|Northern Colo.
|12
|892
|6,085
|507.1
|Northern Ariz.
|12
|937
|6,329
|527.4
___
|G
|FG
|Pts
|Avg
|Eastern Wash.
|12
|13
|487
|40.6
|Northern Ariz.
|12
|22
|446
|37.2
|Sacramento St.
|12
|8
|436
|36.3
|Montana
|12
|9
|431
|35.9
|Portland St.
|12
|15
|416
|34.7
|Montana St.
|12
|12
|405
|33.8
|Weber St.
|12
|20
|360
|30.0
|UC Davis
|12
|11
|344
|28.7
|Idaho
|12
|9
|308
|25.7
|Cal Poly
|11
|7
|277
|25.2
|Southern Utah
|12
|6
|295
|24.6
|Idaho St.
|12
|15
|270
|22.5
|Northern Colo.
|12
|11
|241
|20.1
