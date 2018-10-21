https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/Big-Sky-Team-Leaders-13324547.php
Big Sky Team Leaders
|G
|Saf
|Pts
|Avg
|Weber St.
|7
|0
|154
|22.0
|Eastern Wash.
|7
|0
|163
|23.3
|UC Davis
|7
|1
|193
|27.6
|Montana
|7
|0
|195
|27.9
|Montana St.
|7
|0
|206
|29.4
|Northern Ariz.
|7
|1
|226
|32.3
|Sacramento St.
|7
|0
|231
|33.0
|Northern Colo.
|8
|0
|269
|33.6
|Idaho St.
|7
|0
|238
|34.0
|Idaho
|7
|0
|238
|34.0
|Portland St.
|7
|0
|245
|35.0
|Cal Poly
|7
|0
|285
|40.7
|Southern Utah
|7
|0
|288
|41.1
___
|G
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Idaho St.
|7
|557
|3,805
|543.6
|Eastern Wash.
|7
|485
|3,668
|524.0
|UC Davis
|7
|566
|3,369
|481.3
|Southern Utah
|7
|597
|3,242
|463.1
|Sacramento St.
|7
|461
|3,178
|454.0
|Montana
|7
|477
|2,873
|410.4
|Northern Ariz.
|7
|537
|2,772
|396.0
|Cal Poly
|7
|569
|2,768
|395.4
|Idaho
|7
|499
|2,634
|376.3
|Portland St.
|7
|471
|2,583
|369.0
|Northern Colo.
|8
|568
|2,948
|368.5
|Montana St.
|7
|422
|2,378
|339.7
|Weber St.
|7
|463
|1,864
|266.3
___
|G
|Car
|RuYD
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|Cal Poly
|7
|495
|2,246
|18
|320.9
|Eastern Wash.
|7
|252
|1,786
|18
|255.1
|Idaho St.
|7
|335
|1,675
|18
|239.3
|Southern Utah
|7
|323
|1,564
|16
|223.4
|Sacramento St.
|7
|266
|1,378
|16
|196.9
|Montana St.
|7
|254
|1,304
|18
|186.3
|Portland St.
|7
|311
|1,225
|13
|175.0
|Idaho
|7
|271
|1,128
|10
|161.1
|Montana
|7
|202
|1,082
|12
|154.6
|UC Davis
|7
|235
|1,043
|12
|149.0
|Northern Ariz.
|7
|273
|967
|8
|138.1
|Weber St.
|7
|275
|934
|9
|133.4
|Northern Colo.
|8
|275
|705
|8
|88.1
___
|G
|Car
|Yds
|TD
|Yds Pg
|Weber St.
|7
|264
|918
|7
|131.1
|UC Davis
|7
|304
|1,074
|10
|153.4
|Eastern Wash.
|7
|311
|1,101
|10
|157.3
|Idaho St.
|7
|263
|1,142
|12
|163.1
|Portland St.
|7
|270
|1,233
|17
|176.1
|Montana St.
|7
|279
|1,269
|18
|181.3
|Montana
|7
|331
|1,351
|14
|193.0
|Northern Colo.
|8
|347
|1,556
|22
|194.5
|Northern Ariz.
|7
|284
|1,384
|14
|197.7
|Idaho
|7
|285
|1,609
|14
|229.9
|Cal Poly
|7
|225
|1,771
|20
|253.0
|Southern Utah
|7
|290
|1,863
|17
|266.1
|Sacramento St.
|7
|324
|1,947
|22
|278.1
___
|G
|Att
|Cp
|InL
|Yds
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|UC Davis
|7
|331
|205
|4
|2,326
|24
|332.3
|Idaho St.
|7
|222
|124
|7
|2,130
|18
|304.3
|Northern Colo.
|8
|293
|169
|12
|2,243
|16
|280.4
|Eastern Wash.
|7
|233
|136
|7
|1,882
|15
|268.9
|Northern Ariz.
|7
|264
|154
|11
|1,805
|13
|257.9
|Sacramento St.
|7
|195
|106
|2
|1,800
|8
|257.1
|Montana
|7
|275
|170
|4
|1,791
|13
|255.9
|Southern Utah
|7
|274
|174
|7
|1,678
|8
|239.7
|Idaho
|7
|228
|140
|9
|1,506
|13
|215.1
|Portland St.
|7
|160
|84
|2
|1,358
|9
|194.0
|Montana St.
|7
|168
|94
|7
|1,074
|5
|153.4
|Weber St.
|7
|188
|98
|8
|930
|7
|132.9
|Cal Poly
|7
|74
|39
|0
|522
|0
|74.6
___
|G
|FmG
|DInt
|Tot
|FmL
|InL
|Tot
|Mar/Gm
|Avg
|Weber St.
|7
|11
|11
|22
|5
|8
|13
|9
|1.29
|UC Davis
|7
|5
|10
|15
|3
|4
|7
|8
|1.14
|Idaho St.
|7
|7
|10
|17
|3
|7
|10
|7
|1.00
|Portland St.
|7
|6
|7
|13
|4
|2
|6
|7
|1.00
|Sacramento St.
|7
|5
|3
|8
|3
|2
|5
|3
|.43
|Montana
|7
|7
|7
|14
|10
|4
|14
|0
|.00
|Montana St.
|7
|0
|8
|8
|1
|7
|8
|0
|.00
|Southern Utah
|7
|6
|1
|7
|3
|7
|10
|-3
|-0.43
|Northern Ariz.
|7
|6
|14
|20
|12
|11
|23
|-3
|-0.43
|Cal Poly
|7
|3
|4
|7
|11
|0
|11
|-4
|-0.57
|Eastern Wash.
|7
|4
|5
|9
|6
|7
|13
|-4
|-0.57
|Northern Colo.
|8
|5
|7
|12
|7
|12
|19
|-7
|-0.88
|Idaho
|7
|3
|2
|5
|5
|9
|14
|-9
|-1.29
___
|G
|Att
|Cp
|DInt
|Yds
|Tds
|Pts
|Northern Ariz.
|7
|226
|111
|14
|1,328
|11
|102.15
|Weber St.
|7
|237
|125
|11
|1,420
|9
|106.32
|Montana St.
|7
|228
|138
|8
|1,568
|6
|119.96
|Montana
|7
|224
|119
|7
|1,635
|10
|122.92
|Sacramento St.
|7
|200
|123
|3
|1,329
|6
|124.22
|UC Davis
|7
|258
|144
|10
|1,927
|14
|128.71
|Eastern Wash.
|7
|241
|153
|5
|1,643
|9
|128.93
|Idaho St.
|7
|301
|185
|10
|1,972
|19
|130.68
|Cal Poly
|7
|219
|126
|4
|1,520
|13
|131.77
|Idaho
|7
|209
|130
|2
|1,498
|14
|142.60
|Portland St.
|7
|199
|118
|7
|1,632
|14
|144.37
|Northern Colo.
|8
|222
|143
|7
|1,861
|13
|147.85
|Southern Utah
|7
|214
|131
|1
|1,994
|17
|164.76
___
|G
|No
|KRYd
|Avg
|Weber St.
|7
|14
|463
|33.07
|Montana
|7
|26
|646
|24.85
|Northern Ariz.
|7
|18
|428
|23.78
|Montana St.
|7
|16
|377
|23.56
|Southern Utah
|7
|14
|328
|23.43
|Idaho St.
|7
|17
|366
|21.53
|UC Davis
|7
|21
|446
|21.24
|Sacramento St.
|7
|13
|264
|20.31
|Eastern Wash.
|7
|22
|430
|19.55
|Idaho
|7
|23
|436
|18.96
|Cal Poly
|7
|34
|624
|18.35
|Portland St.
|7
|12
|216
|18.00
|Northern Colo.
|8
|29
|513
|17.69
___
|G
|PRYd
|Yds
|Avg
|Southern Utah
|7
|5
|115
|23.00
|Idaho
|7
|10
|220
|22.00
|Montana St.
|7
|6
|97
|16.17
|Cal Poly
|7
|5
|79
|15.80
|Weber St.
|7
|20
|283
|14.15
|Northern Colo.
|8
|8
|90
|11.25
|Montana
|7
|18
|170
|9.44
|Idaho St.
|7
|8
|74
|9.25
|UC Davis
|7
|19
|131
|6.89
|Eastern Wash.
|7
|18
|119
|6.61
|Northern Ariz.
|7
|12
|48
|4.00
|Sacramento St.
|7
|5
|19
|3.80
|Portland St.
|7
|7
|17
|2.43
___
|G
|Yds
|Punts
|Net
|Northern Colo.
|8
|87
|43
|39.37
|Weber St.
|7
|16
|48
|38.69
|Montana St.
|7
|87
|41
|38.07
|Idaho
|7
|122
|35
|37.80
|Northern Ariz.
|7
|205
|39
|37.38
|Eastern Wash.
|7
|161
|27
|37.33
|Montana
|7
|78
|41
|36.39
|Cal Poly
|7
|54
|36
|36.31
|Southern Utah
|7
|105
|29
|35.31
|UC Davis
|7
|122
|39
|35.05
|Sacramento St.
|7
|124
|35
|33.91
|Idaho St.
|7
|133
|33
|31.33
|Portland St.
|7
|199
|41
|30.68
___
|G
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Weber St.
|7
|501
|2,338
|334.0
|Northern Ariz.
|7
|510
|2,712
|387.4
|Eastern Wash.
|7
|552
|2,744
|392.0
|Montana St.
|7
|507
|2,837
|405.3
|Portland St.
|7
|469
|2,865
|409.3
|Montana
|7
|555
|2,986
|426.6
|Northern Colo.
|8
|569
|3,417
|427.1
|UC Davis
|7
|562
|3,001
|428.7
|Idaho
|7
|494
|3,107
|443.9
|Idaho St.
|7
|564
|3,114
|444.9
|Sacramento St.
|7
|524
|3,276
|468.0
|Cal Poly
|7
|444
|3,291
|470.1
|Southern Utah
|7
|504
|3,857
|551.0
___
|G
|FG
|Pts
|Avg
|UC Davis
|7
|7
|297
|42.4
|Idaho St.
|7
|9
|289
|41.3
|Eastern Wash.
|7
|9
|278
|39.7
|Montana
|7
|10
|224
|32.0
|Sacramento St.
|7
|10
|200
|28.6
|Montana St.
|7
|10
|195
|27.9
|Idaho
|7
|4
|192
|27.4
|Southern Utah
|7
|6
|186
|26.6
|Portland St.
|7
|7
|183
|26.1
|Northern Ariz.
|7
|6
|179
|25.6
|Weber St.
|7
|12
|178
|25.4
|Northern Colo.
|8
|2
|200
|25.0
|Cal Poly
|7
|7
|160
|22.9
