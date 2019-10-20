https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/Big-Sky-Individual-Leaders-14548217.php
Big Sky Individual Leaders
|G
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Barriere,Eastern Wash.
|7
|335
|2,452
|350.3
|Sneed,Montana
|6
|293
|2,078
|346.3
|Thomson,Sacramento St.
|7
|324
|2,400
|342.9
|Cookus,Northern Ariz.
|7
|293
|2,386
|340.9
|Maier,UC Davis
|8
|354
|2,451
|306.4
|Struck,Idaho St.
|6
|235
|1,676
|279.3
|Helbig,Southern Utah
|8
|381
|2,140
|267.5
|Alexander,Portland St.
|8
|283
|2,125
|265.6
|Knipp,Northern Colo.
|8
|316
|1,856
|232.0
|Hamler,Cal Poly
|7
|225
|1,367
|195.3
|Petrino,Idaho
|7
|253
|1,353
|193.3
___
|G
|PAT A
|FG
|FGA
|Pts
|Avg
|Aguilar,Northern Ariz.
|7
|31
|11
|13
|64
|9.1
|Knight,Montana
|6
|0
|0
|0
|54
|9.0
|Purdy,Montana
|6
|29
|6
|8
|45
|7.5
|Tuttle,Weber St.
|7
|23
|10
|12
|52
|7.4
|Williams,Portland St.
|8
|34
|8
|13
|58
|7.3
|Harrison,Eastern Wash.
|6
|29
|5
|5
|42
|7.0
|Jackson,Weber St.
|7
|0
|0
|0
|48
|6.9
|Logan,Northern Ariz.
|7
|0
|0
|0
|48
|6.9
|Ryan,Idaho St.
|7
|24
|8
|10
|47
|6.7
|Bailey,Montana St.
|7
|30
|5
|9
|45
|6.4
|O'Rourke,UC Davis
|8
|29
|8
|10
|51
|6.4
|Chukwumez,Northern Ariz.
|7
|0
|0
|0
|42
|6.0
|Davis,Weber St.
|7
|0
|0
|0
|42
|6.0
|Gilliam,UC Davis
|8
|0
|0
|0
|48
|6.0
|Hamler,Cal Poly
|7
|0
|0
|0
|42
|6.0
|Jonsen,Montana St.
|6
|0
|0
|0
|36
|6.0
|Thomson,Sacramento St.
|7
|0
|0
|0
|42
|6.0
___
|G
|Car
|RuYD
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|Tran-Samp,Cal Poly
|7
|151
|687
|4
|98.1
|Gilliam,UC Davis
|8
|159
|747
|7
|93.4
|Flanagan,Idaho St.
|7
|125
|641
|3
|91.6
|Davis,Weber St.
|7
|91
|620
|7
|88.6
|Custer Jr,Eastern Wash.
|7
|131
|571
|6
|81.6
|Knight,Montana
|6
|94
|447
|8
|74.5
|Hall,Northern Colo.
|8
|180
|572
|7
|71.5
|Hoffman,Portland St.
|8
|106
|557
|7
|69.6
|Jones,Montana St.
|7
|70
|476
|5
|68.0
|Carter,Idaho
|6
|73
|378
|5
|63.0
|Hamler,Cal Poly
|7
|145
|412
|7
|58.9
|Smith,Weber St.
|6
|74
|344
|1
|57.3
___
|G
|Att
|Cp
|InL
|Yds
|Tds
|Pts
|Thomson,Sacramento St.
|7
|260
|172
|5
|2,104
|23
|159.5
|Cookus,Northern Ariz.
|7
|270
|155
|6
|2,434
|22
|155.6
|Sneed,Montana
|6
|234
|159
|4
|1,879
|15
|153.1
|Alexander,Portland St.
|8
|203
|121
|3
|1,724
|15
|152.4
|Struck,Idaho St.
|6
|198
|108
|3
|1,674
|17
|150.9
|Barriere,Eastern Wash.
|7
|270
|161
|4
|2,239
|20
|150.8
|Maier,UC Davis
|8
|339
|224
|9
|2,514
|21
|143.5
|Helbig,Southern Utah
|8
|304
|193
|9
|2,016
|9
|123.0
|Petrino,Idaho
|7
|194
|122
|7
|1,233
|8
|122.7
|Knipp,Northern Colo.
|8
|261
|152
|5
|1,764
|7
|120.0
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|Ct Pg
|Cotton,Idaho
|7
|59
|748
|8.4
|Lawson,Southern Utah
|8
|62
|592
|7.8
|Dotson,Sacramento St.
|7
|47
|561
|6.7
|Akem,Montana
|6
|40
|570
|6.7
|Porter,Northern Ariz.
|7
|43
|627
|6.1
|Toure,Montana
|6
|34
|539
|5.7
|Crawford,UC Davis
|6
|33
|428
|5.5
|Louie-McG,Montana
|6
|32
|285
|5.3
|Haywood,Idaho
|8
|42
|397
|5.3
|Williams,Sacramento St.
|7
|36
|619
|5.1
|Boston,Eastern Wash.
|6
|30
|392
|5.0
|Conner,Idaho St.
|7
|34
|581
|4.9
|Kassis,Montana St.
|7
|34
|431
|4.9
|Vaughn,UC Davis
|8
|38
|465
|4.8
|Fairman,Northern Colo.
|7
|33
|304
|4.7
|Johnson,Northern Ariz.
|7
|33
|536
|4.7
|Jonsen,Montana St.
|6
|27
|338
|4.5
|Dean,Idaho St.
|7
|30
|500
|4.3
|Gueller,Idaho St.
|7
|30
|465
|4.3
|Koski,Cal Poly
|7
|30
|634
|4.3
|Williams,Eastern Wash.
|7
|30
|369
|4.3
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|RecYD
|Cotton,Idaho
|7
|59
|748
|106.9
|Akem,Montana
|6
|40
|570
|95.0
|Koski,Cal Poly
|7
|30
|634
|90.6
|Toure,Montana
|6
|34
|539
|89.8
|Porter,Northern Ariz.
|7
|43
|627
|89.6
|Williams,Sacramento St.
|7
|36
|619
|88.4
|Chukwumez,Northern Ariz.
|7
|27
|589
|84.1
|Conner,Idaho St.
|7
|34
|581
|83.0
|Dotson,Sacramento St.
|7
|47
|561
|80.1
|Johnson,Northern Ariz.
|7
|33
|536
|76.6
|Lawson,Southern Utah
|8
|62
|592
|74.0
|Dean,Idaho St.
|7
|30
|500
|71.4
|Crawford,UC Davis
|6
|33
|428
|71.3
|Dorton,Eastern Wash.
|7
|27
|477
|68.1
|Gueller,Idaho St.
|7
|30
|465
|66.4
|Boston,Eastern Wash.
|6
|30
|392
|65.3
|Kassis,Montana St.
|7
|34
|431
|61.6
___
|G
|InG
|Yds
|TD
|IPG
|Adams,Portland St.
|8
|4
|0
|0
|.5
|Garcia,Sacramento St.
|6
|2
|26
|1
|.3
|Oliver,Portland St.
|6
|2
|0
|0
|.3
|Bland,Sacramento St.
|7
|2
|43
|0
|.3
|Burke,Weber St.
|7
|2
|7
|0
|.3
|Criner,Eastern Wash.
|7
|2
|0
|0
|.3
|Hayes,Eastern Wash.
|7
|2
|0
|0
|.3
|Truijillo,Idaho St.
|7
|2
|45
|1
|.3
___
|G
|PRYd
|Yds
|Avg
|Louie-McG,Montana
|6
|9
|180
|20.0
|Shaheed,Weber St.
|6
|8
|116
|14.5
|Alleyne,Montana St.
|7
|10
|92
|9.2
|Ison,Northern Colo.
|8
|13
|114
|8.8
|Haywood,Idaho
|8
|13
|109
|8.4
|Cockett,Southern Utah
|8
|11
|88
|8.0
|Cotton,Sacramento St.
|7
|10
|54
|5.4
|Dean,Idaho St.
|7
|12
|64
|5.3
___
|G
|No
|KRYd
|Avg
|Romano,Idaho
|8
|15
|428
|28.5
|Flowers,Montana
|6
|16
|455
|28.4
|Spencer,UC Davis
|7
|9
|188
|20.9
|Dorton,Eastern Wash.
|7
|15
|301
|20.1
|Cockett,Southern Utah
|8
|26
|520
|20.0
|Fairman,Northern Colo.
|7
|15
|286
|19.1
|Stinson,Northern Ariz.
|6
|8
|96
|12.0
___
|G
|Punts
|Avg
|Whelan,UC Davis
|8
|33
|46.5
|Padmos,Montana St.
|6
|34
|45.3
|Arnson,Northern Ariz.
|7
|37
|45.2
|Lloyd,Weber St.
|7
|40
|43.6
|Vernon,Portland St.
|8
|31
|42.9
|Souza,Cal Poly
|7
|30
|42.9
|Wilson,Montana
|6
|24
|42.6
|Coffey,Idaho
|8
|43
|42.4
|Clark,Sacramento St.
|7
|27
|40.0
|Ryan,Idaho St.
|7
|42
|39.4
|Berz,Southern Utah
|8
|37
|36.9
___
|G
|FG
|FGA
|Pct
|PG
|Aguilar,Northern Ariz.
|7
|11
|13
|.000
|1.57
|Tuttle,Weber St.
|7
|10
|12
|.000
|1.43
|Ryan,Idaho St.
|7
|8
|10
|.000
|1.14
|O'Rourke,UC Davis
|8
|8
|10
|.000
|1.00
|Purdy,Montana
|6
|6
|8
|.000
|1.00
|Williams,Portland St.
|8
|8
|13
|.000
|1.00
|Coffey,Idaho
|8
|7
|13
|.000
|.88
|Theaker,Cal Poly
|7
|6
|10
|.000
|.86
|Harrison,Eastern Wash.
|6
|5
|5
|.000
|.83
|Bailey,Montana St.
|7
|5
|9
|.000
|.71
___
|G
|RuYD
|ReYd
|Yds
|KRYd
|Yds
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Gilliam,UC Davis
|8
|747
|227
|0
|0
|0
|192
|974
|121.75
|Cotton,Idaho
|7
|17
|748
|0
|69
|0
|63
|834
|119.14
|Dotson,Sacramento St.
|7
|267
|561
|1
|0
|0
|122
|829
|118.43
|Davis,Weber St.
|7
|620
|85
|17
|94
|0
|114
|816
|116.57
|Koski,Cal Poly
|7
|1
|634
|0
|151
|0
|38
|786
|112.29
|Dorton,Eastern Wash.
|7
|0
|477
|0
|301
|0
|42
|778
|111.14
|Jonsen,Montana St.
|6
|322
|338
|0
|0
|0
|79
|660
|110.00
|Flanagan,Idaho St.
|7
|641
|87
|0
|0
|0
|134
|728
|104.00
|Custer Jr,Eastern Wash.
|7
|571
|147
|0
|0
|0
|149
|718
|102.57
|Romano,Idaho
|8
|324
|53
|0
|428
|0
|87
|805
|100.63
|Tran-Samp,Cal Poly
|7
|687
|2
|0
|0
|0
|152
|689
|98.43
View Comments