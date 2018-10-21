G Plays Yds Yds Pg
Gueller,Idaho St. 7 293 2,315 330.7
Maier,UC Davis 7 324 2,115 302.1
Sneed,Montana 7 337 2,019 288.4
Thomson,Sacramento St. 6 164 1,354 225.7
Bridge-Ga,Northern Ariz. 7 257 1,422 203.1
Andersen,Montana St. 7 196 1,266 180.9
Alexander,Portland St. 7 187 1,244 177.7
Petrino,Idaho 7 227 1,220 174.3

___

Scoring
G PAT A FG FGA Pts Avg
Gilliam,UC Davis 7 0 0 0 66 9.4
Alcobenda,Eastern Wash. 7 36 9 9 62 8.9
Sheidow,Idaho St. 7 37 9 15 61 8.7
Andersen,Montana St. 7 0 0 0 60 8.6
Madison,Idaho St. 7 0 0 0 60 8.6
Medeiros,Sacramento St. 7 24 10 15 54 7.7
Protheroe,Cal Poly 7 0 0 0 54 7.7
Semenza,Montana 7 26 10 11 54 7.7
Tuttle,Weber St. 7 18 12 18 54 7.7
O'Rourke,UC Davis 7 31 7 9 51 7.3
Bailey,Montana St. 7 22 10 11 49 7.0
Dotson,Sacramento St. 7 0 0 0 48 6.9
Vega,Cal Poly 6 19 6 7 37 6.2
Williams,Portland St. 7 22 7 8 43 6.1

___

Leading Rushers
G Car RuYD Tds Yds Pg
Protheroe,Cal Poly 7 213 935 9 133.6
Dotson,Sacramento St. 7 134 875 8 125.0
Davis,Weber St. 6 115 699 4 116.5
Andersen,Montana St. 7 99 778 10 111.1
Madison,Idaho St. 7 142 741 10 105.9
McPherson,Eastern Wash. 7 78 683 6 97.6
Green,Southern Utah 7 120 628 5 89.7
Saunders,Idaho 7 140 625 5 89.3
Flanagan,Idaho St. 7 90 621 6 88.7
Gilliam,UC Davis 7 101 512 8 73.1
Sneed,Montana 7 77 423 5 60.4
Eastwood,Montana 7 88 412 6 58.9
Hall,Northern Colo. 8 110 462 4 57.8

___

Leading Passers
G Att Cp InL Yds Tds Pts
Thomson,Sacramento St. 6 120 69 1 1,253 7 162.8
Gueller,Idaho St. 7 217 121 7 2,072 18 156.9
Maier,UC Davis 7 308 193 3 2,160 21 142.1
Alexander,Portland St. 7 129 67 2 1,002 6 129.4
Petrino,Idaho 7 179 113 5 1,099 8 123.9
Bridge-Ga,Northern Ariz. 7 194 111 6 1,324 9 123.7
Sneed,Montana 7 260 161 4 1,596 10 123.1
Constanti,Weber St. 6 140 80 6 816 6 111.7

___

Receptions Per Game
G Ct ReYd Ct Pg
Doss,UC Davis 7 61 598 8.7
Wesley,Northern Colo. 7 45 909 6.4
Ungerer,Idaho 7 44 470 6.3
Gueller,Idaho St. 7 40 885 5.7
Webster,Eastern Wash. 7 38 680 5.4
Butler,Northern Ariz. 6 30 526 5.0
Measom,Southern Utah 7 34 371 4.9
Akem,Montana 7 33 438 4.7
Dean,Idaho St. 7 33 604 4.7
Haywood,Idaho 7 32 354 4.6
Louie-McG,Montana 7 32 325 4.6
Harrell,UC Davis 7 31 490 4.4

___

Receiving Yards Per Game
G Ct ReYd RecYD
Wesley,Northern Colo. 7 45 909 129.9
Gueller,Idaho St. 7 40 885 126.4
Webster,Eastern Wash. 7 38 680 97.1
Butler,Northern Ariz. 6 30 526 87.7
Dean,Idaho St. 7 33 604 86.3
Doss,UC Davis 7 61 598 85.4
Harrell,UC Davis 7 31 490 70.0
Ungerer,Idaho 7 44 470 67.1
Akem,Montana 7 33 438 62.6
Ratliff,Sacramento St. 7 21 438 62.6

___

Interceptions Per Game
G InG Yds TD IPG
Benjamin,Weber St. 7 3 41 0 .4
Boyd Jr.,Northern Colo. 7 3 56 1 .4
Brown,Idaho St. 7 3 31 1 .4
Dorsey,Northern Ariz. 7 3 10 0 .4
Johnson,Northern Ariz. 7 3 77 0 .4
Stice,Weber St. 7 3 67 0 .4
Graves,Idaho St. 6 2 38 0 .3
Aguirre,Idaho St. 7 2 109 0 .3
Filer III,Montana St. 7 2 27 1 .3
Harriel,Sacramento St. 7 2 20 0 .3
Manning,Portland St. 7 2 0 0 .3
Miller,Montana 7 2 37 0 .3
Moe,UC Davis 7 2 24 0 .3
Nash,Montana 7 2 40 1 .3
Olson,Montana 7 2 51 0 .3

___

Punt Returns
G PRYd Yds Avg
Ungerer,Idaho 7 9 176 19.6
Davis,Weber St. 6 12 213 17.8
Louie-McG,Montana 7 17 161 9.5
Thomas,UC Davis 7 18 124 6.9

___

Kickoff Returns
G No KRYd Avg
Shaheed,Weber St. 7 9 360 40.0
Flowers,Montana 7 18 485 26.9
Ison,Northern Colo. 8 13 306 23.5
Modise,UC Davis 7 16 372 23.3
Dorton,Eastern Wash. 7 14 316 22.6
Yancy,Idaho St. 7 12 243 20.3
Brantley,Idaho 7 9 180 20.0
Campbell,Cal Poly 7 10 160 16.0

___

Punting
G Punts Avg
Arnson,Northern Ariz. 7 33 47.4
Coffey,Idaho 7 34 46.0
Williams,Montana 7 38 42.4
Root,Northern Colo. 7 32 42.2
Padmos,Montana St. 7 40 41.6
Miller,Southern Utah 7 29 41.0
Whelan,UC Davis 7 36 40.3
Lloyd,Weber St. 7 48 39.9
Ryan,Idaho St. 7 32 39.6
Niesner,Portland St. 7 38 38.6
Sublette,Cal Poly 7 36 38.4
Hoolihan,Sacramento St. 7 35 37.5

___

Field Goals
G FG FGA Pct PG
Tuttle,Weber St. 7 12 18 .000 1.71
Bailey,Montana St. 7 10 11 .000 1.43
Medeiros,Sacramento St. 7 10 15 .000 1.43
Semenza,Montana 7 10 11 .000 1.43
Alcobenda,Eastern Wash. 7 9 9 .000 1.29
Sheidow,Idaho St. 7 9 15 .000 1.29
O'Rourke,UC Davis 7 7 9 .000 1.00
Vega,Cal Poly 6 6 7 .000 1.00
Williams,Portland St. 7 7 8 .000 1.00
Berz,Southern Utah 7 6 10 .000 .86
Coffey,Idaho 7 4 6 .000 .57
Aguilar,Northern Ariz. 7 3 6 .000 .43

___

All-Purpose Runners
G RuYD ReYd Yds KRYd Yds Plays Yds Yds Pg
Davis,Weber St. 6 699 57 213 0 0 137 969 161.50
Dotson,Sacramento St. 7 875 117 0 0 0 145 992 141.71
Wesley,Northern Colo. 7 1 909 0 62 0 53 972 138.86
Protheroe,Cal Poly 7 935 4 0 0 0 215 939 134.14
Gueller,Idaho St. 7 0 885 0 0 0 40 885 126.43
Madison,Idaho St. 7 741 96 0 0 0 153 837 119.57
Andersen,Montana St. 7 778 32 0 0 0 100 810 115.71
Ungerer,Idaho 7 9 470 176 134 0 61 789 112.71
McPherson,Eastern Wash. 7 683 73 0 0 0 88 756 108.00
Gilliam,UC Davis 7 512 240 0 0 0 130 752 107.43
Green,Southern Utah 7 628 81 0 0 0 127 709 101.29
Webster,Eastern Wash. 7 12 680 0 0 0 39 692 98.86
Saunders,Idaho 7 625 47 0 0 0 148 672 96.00
Doss,UC Davis 7 68 598 0 0 0 68 666 95.14