Big Sky Individual Leaders
|G
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Sneed,Montana
|5
|257
|1,671
|334.2
|Gubrud,Eastern Wash.
|5
|191
|1,585
|317.0
|Maier,UC Davis
|4
|197
|1,154
|288.5
|Helbig,Southern Utah
|4
|188
|1,116
|279.0
|Gueller,Idaho St.
|4
|153
|1,017
|254.3
|Thomson,Sacramento St.
|4
|111
|975
|243.8
|Bridge-Ga,Northern Ariz.
|5
|207
|1,203
|240.6
|Alexander,Portland St.
|5
|131
|921
|184.2
|Petrino,Idaho
|4
|126
|721
|180.3
|Andersen,Montana St.
|5
|128
|861
|172.2
|Davis,Weber St.
|3
|80
|499
|166.3
|Rovig,Montana St.
|4
|80
|610
|152.5
___
|G
|PAT A
|FG
|FGA
|Pts
|Avg
|Gilliam,UC Davis
|4
|0
|0
|0
|42
|10.5
|Madison,Idaho St.
|4
|0
|0
|0
|42
|10.5
|Semenza,Montana
|5
|22
|10
|10
|50
|10.0
|Dotson,Sacramento St.
|4
|0
|0
|0
|36
|9.0
|Sheidow,Idaho St.
|4
|18
|6
|9
|35
|8.8
|Alcobenda,Eastern Wash.
|5
|29
|5
|5
|43
|8.6
|Andersen,Montana St.
|5
|0
|0
|0
|42
|8.4
|Protheroe,Cal Poly
|5
|0
|0
|0
|42
|8.4
|Davis,Weber St.
|3
|0
|0
|0
|24
|8.0
|Tuttle,Weber St.
|4
|11
|7
|11
|32
|8.0
|Helbig,Southern Utah
|4
|0
|0
|0
|30
|7.5
|O'Rourke,UC Davis
|4
|13
|6
|7
|30
|7.5
|Bailey,Montana St.
|5
|16
|8
|9
|37
|7.4
|Medeiros,Sacramento St.
|4
|17
|4
|6
|29
|7.3
|Berz,Southern Utah
|4
|13
|5
|8
|25
|6.3
|Butler,Northern Ariz.
|4
|0
|0
|0
|24
|6.0
|Cotton,Idaho
|4
|0
|0
|0
|24
|6.0
|Flanagan,Idaho St.
|4
|0
|0
|0
|24
|6.0
|McPherson,Eastern Wash.
|5
|0
|0
|0
|30
|6.0
|Sneed,Montana
|5
|0
|0
|0
|30
|6.0
|Taumoepea,Portland St.
|5
|0
|0
|0
|30
|6.0
___
|G
|Car
|RuYD
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|Davis,Weber St.
|3
|80
|499
|4
|166.3
|Protheroe,Cal Poly
|5
|148
|660
|7
|132.0
|McPherson,Eastern Wash.
|5
|71
|576
|5
|115.2
|Dotson,Sacramento St.
|4
|69
|437
|6
|109.3
|Madison,Idaho St.
|4
|82
|429
|7
|107.3
|Andersen,Montana St.
|5
|74
|517
|7
|103.4
|Saunders,Idaho
|4
|77
|337
|2
|84.3
|Flanagan,Idaho St.
|4
|56
|334
|4
|83.5
|Sneed,Montana
|5
|63
|397
|5
|79.4
|Gilliam,UC Davis
|4
|60
|268
|5
|67.0
|Felila,Southern Utah
|4
|53
|260
|1
|65.0
|Green,Southern Utah
|4
|51
|260
|2
|65.0
|Eastwood,Montana
|5
|69
|311
|4
|62.2
___
|G
|Att
|Cp
|InL
|Yds
|Tds
|Pts
|Thomson,Sacramento St.
|4
|79
|48
|0
|904
|5
|177.8
|Gubrud,Eastern Wash.
|5
|160
|99
|5
|1,416
|13
|156.8
|Rovig,Montana St.
|4
|68
|42
|2
|584
|4
|147.4
|Alexander,Portland St.
|5
|92
|46
|2
|742
|6
|134.9
|Sneed,Montana
|5
|194
|126
|3
|1,274
|9
|132.3
|Helbig,Southern Utah
|4
|145
|94
|2
|1,011
|5
|132.0
|Bridge-Ga,Northern Ariz.
|5
|158
|93
|4
|1,096
|9
|130.9
|Petrino,Idaho
|4
|99
|62
|4
|695
|5
|130.2
|Constanti,Weber St.
|3
|65
|39
|2
|392
|4
|124.8
|Gueller,Idaho St.
|4
|113
|63
|4
|864
|4
|124.6
|Maier,UC Davis
|4
|185
|108
|2
|1,198
|7
|123.1
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|Ct Pg
|Doss,UC Davis
|4
|32
|264
|8.0
|Ungerer,Idaho
|4
|23
|256
|5.8
|Louie-McG,Montana
|5
|28
|307
|5.6
|Butler,Northern Ariz.
|4
|22
|458
|5.5
|Webster,Eastern Wash.
|5
|25
|505
|5.0
|Wesley,Northern Colo.
|5
|25
|568
|5.0
|Akem,Montana
|5
|24
|302
|4.8
|Measom,Southern Utah
|4
|19
|213
|4.8
|Dean,Idaho St.
|4
|18
|202
|4.5
|Toure,Montana
|5
|22
|186
|4.4
|Gilliam,UC Davis
|4
|17
|176
|4.3
|Gueller,Idaho St.
|4
|17
|401
|4.3
|Haywood,Idaho
|4
|17
|201
|4.3
|Kassis,Montana St.
|5
|21
|314
|4.2
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|RecYD
|Butler,Northern Ariz.
|4
|22
|458
|114.5
|Wesley,Northern Colo.
|5
|25
|568
|113.6
|Webster,Eastern Wash.
|5
|25
|505
|101.0
|Gueller,Idaho St.
|4
|17
|401
|100.3
|Taumoepea,Portland St.
|5
|15
|420
|84.0
|Ratliff,Sacramento St.
|4
|12
|324
|81.0
|Doss,UC Davis
|4
|32
|264
|66.0
|Ungerer,Idaho
|4
|23
|256
|64.0
|Kassis,Montana St.
|5
|21
|314
|62.8
|Cotton,Idaho
|4
|15
|248
|62.0
|Louie-McG,Montana
|5
|28
|307
|61.4
|Akem,Montana
|5
|24
|302
|60.4
|Koski,Cal Poly
|5
|16
|301
|60.2
|Harrell,UC Davis
|4
|15
|234
|58.5
___
|G
|InG
|Yds
|TD
|IPG
|Graves,Idaho St.
|3
|2
|38
|0
|.7
|Dorsey,Northern Ariz.
|5
|3
|10
|0
|.6
|Benjamin,Weber St.
|4
|2
|22
|0
|.5
|Boyd Jr.,Northern Colo.
|4
|2
|7
|0
|.5
|Harriel,Sacramento St.
|4
|2
|20
|0
|.5
|Stice,Weber St.
|4
|2
|61
|0
|.5
|Johnson,Northern Ariz.
|5
|2
|59
|0
|.4
|Nash,Montana
|5
|2
|40
|1
|.4
|Olson,Montana
|5
|2
|51
|0
|.4
|Garcia,UC Davis
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.3
|Maxwell,Weber St.
|3
|1
|6
|0
|.3
|Peacock,UC Davis
|3
|1
|4
|0
|.3
|Smith,Idaho St.
|3
|1
|16
|0
|.3
___
|G
|PRYd
|Yds
|Avg
|Ungerer,Idaho
|4
|5
|117
|23.4
|Davis,Weber St.
|3
|7
|125
|17.9
|Louie-McG,Montana
|5
|15
|141
|9.4
|Thomas,UC Davis
|4
|10
|72
|7.2
|Eagle,Eastern Wash.
|5
|8
|57
|7.1
|Stokes,Northern Ariz.
|4
|5
|19
|3.8
|Jackson,Northern Colo.
|5
|6
|14
|2.3
___
|G
|No
|KRYd
|Avg
|Shaheed,Weber St.
|4
|6
|224
|37.3
|Flowers,Montana
|5
|15
|406
|27.1
|Ison,Northern Colo.
|5
|10
|264
|26.4
|Dorton,Eastern Wash.
|5
|11
|267
|24.3
|Modise,UC Davis
|4
|6
|145
|24.2
|Kassis,Montana St.
|5
|8
|191
|23.9
|Patterson,Montana St.
|5
|6
|142
|23.7
|Yancy,Idaho St.
|4
|9
|184
|20.4
|Brantley,Idaho
|4
|7
|141
|20.1
|Campbell,Cal Poly
|5
|10
|160
|16.0
___
|G
|Punts
|Avg
|Arnson,Northern Ariz.
|5
|24
|46.4
|Coffey,Idaho
|4
|15
|45.6
|Root,Northern Colo.
|5
|25
|43.3
|Williams,Montana
|5
|27
|42.7
|Whelan,UC Davis
|4
|24
|40.2
|Padmos,Montana St.
|5
|27
|40.1
|Lloyd,Weber St.
|4
|27
|39.7
|Niesner,Portland St.
|5
|28
|38.6
|Sublette,Cal Poly
|5
|25
|38.1
|Hoolihan,Sacramento St.
|4
|21
|37.8
|Ryan,Idaho St.
|4
|22
|37.4
___
|G
|FG
|FGA
|Pct
|PG
|Semenza,Montana
|5
|10
|10
|.000
|2.00
|Tuttle,Weber St.
|4
|7
|11
|.000
|1.75
|Bailey,Montana St.
|5
|8
|9
|.000
|1.60
|O'Rourke,UC Davis
|4
|6
|7
|.000
|1.50
|Sheidow,Idaho St.
|4
|6
|9
|.000
|1.50
|Berz,Southern Utah
|4
|5
|8
|.000
|1.25
|Alcobenda,Eastern Wash.
|5
|5
|5
|.000
|1.00
|Medeiros,Sacramento St.
|4
|4
|6
|.000
|1.00
|Williams,Portland St.
|5
|4
|5
|.000
|.80
|Vega,Cal Poly
|4
|3
|3
|.000
|.75
|Coffey,Idaho
|4
|2
|4
|.000
|.50
___
|G
|RuYD
|ReYd
|Yds
|KRYd
|Yds
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Davis,Weber St.
|3
|499
|34
|125
|0
|0
|93
|658
|219.33
|Protheroe,Cal Poly
|5
|660
|1
|0
|0
|0
|149
|661
|132.20
|McPherson,Eastern Wash.
|5
|576
|61
|0
|0
|0
|79
|637
|127.40
|Dotson,Sacramento St.
|4
|437
|48
|0
|0
|0
|71
|485
|121.25
|Kassis,Montana St.
|5
|2
|314
|97
|191
|0
|35
|604
|120.80
|Madison,Idaho St.
|4
|429
|39
|0
|0
|0
|87
|468
|117.00
|Butler,Northern Ariz.
|4
|0
|458
|0
|0
|0
|22
|458
|114.50
|Wesley,Northern Colo.
|5
|-2
|568
|0
|0
|0
|26
|566
|113.20
|Gilliam,UC Davis
|4
|268
|176
|0
|0
|0
|77
|444
|111.00
|Andersen,Montana St.
|5
|517
|32
|0
|0
|0
|75
|549
|109.80
|Ungerer,Idaho
|4
|0
|256
|117
|47
|0
|30
|420
|105.00
|Webster,Eastern Wash.
|5
|0
|505
|0
|0
|0
|25
|505
|101.00
|Gueller,Idaho St.
|4
|0
|401
|0
|0
|0
|17
|401
|100.25
