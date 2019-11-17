G Car RuYD Tds Yds Pg
Hubbard,Oklahoma St. 10 259 1,726 20 172.6
Hurts,Oklahoma 10 152 983 15 98.3
Williams,Kansas 9 162 791 3 87.9
Anderson,TCU 10 136 785 6 78.5
Gilbert,Kansas St. 8 113 618 6 77.3
Hall,Iowa St. 9 123 686 7 76.2
Brooks,Oklahoma 9 81 608 3 67.6
Ingram,Texas 10 122 642 6 64.2

___

Leading Passers
G Att Cp InL Yds Tds Pts
Hurts,Oklahoma 10 248 181 5 3,039 28 209.1
Brewer,Baylor 10 292 195 5 2,532 18 156.5
Purdy,Iowa St. 10 373 251 8 3,203 22 154.6
Duffey,Texas Tech 8 260 175 3 2,107 14 150.8
Ehlinger,Texas 10 372 243 8 2,914 27 150.8
Sanders,Oklahoma St. 10 247 155 11 2,065 16 145.4
Stanley,Kansas 10 301 190 8 2,241 21 143.4
Thompson,Kansas St. 10 243 148 3 1,888 10 137.3
Duggan,TCU 10 282 159 7 1,868 15 124.6
Kendall,West Virginia 9 304 187 10 1,989 12 122.9

___

Receptions Per Game
G Ct ReYd Ct Pg
Duvernay,Texas 10 87 1,017 8.7
Wallace,Oklahoma St. 8 53 903 6.6
Jones,Iowa St. 10 63 748 6.3
James,West Virginia 10 59 627 5.9
Parchment,Kansas 10 52 702 5.2
Mims,Baylor 10 50 767 5.0
Lamb,Oklahoma 9 44 983 4.9
Vasher,Texas Tech 8 37 473 4.6

___

Receiving Yards Per Game
G Ct ReYd RecYD
Wallace,Oklahoma St. 8 53 903 112.9
Lamb,Oklahoma 9 44 983 109.2
Duvernay,Texas 10 87 1,017 101.7
Mims,Baylor 10 50 767 76.7
Jones,Iowa St. 10 63 748 74.8
Parchment,Kansas 10 52 702 70.2
Robinson,Kansas 10 40 652 65.2
James,West Virginia 10 59 627 62.7
Rambo,Oklahoma 10 32 624 62.4
Thorton,Baylor 10 35 613 61.3
Milton,Iowa St. 10 29 611 61.1
Vasher,Texas Tech 8 37 473 59.1

___

Interceptions Per Game
G InG Yds TD IPG
Coleman,Texas Tech 10 8 79 0 .8
Harvell-P,Oklahoma St. 10 5 45 0 .5
Arnold,Baylor 9 4 88 0 .4
Moehrig,TCU 10 4 70 0 .4
Parker,Kansas St. 8 3 69 0 .4
Washingto,West Virginia 8 3 41 0 .4
Fields,Texas Tech 9 3 60 0 .3
Jamison,Texas 10 3 9 0 .3
Washingto,TCU 10 3 0 0 .3

___

Punt Returns
G PRYd Yds Avg
Reagor,TCU 10 13 239 18.4
Stoner,Oklahoma St. 10 18 153 8.5
Lamb,Oklahoma 9 20 166 8.3

___

Kickoff Returns
G No KRYd Avg
Henry,Texas Tech 9 13 318 24.5
Anderson,TCU 10 12 281 23.4
Horne,Kansas 8 14 303 21.6
Brown,Oklahoma 10 17 326 19.2
James,West Virginia 10 15 273 18.2
Brown,Oklahoma St. 10 15 257 17.1

___

Punting
G Punts Avg
McNamara,Texas Tech 10 51 45.0
Anctil,Kansas St. 10 45 44.3
Thompson,Kansas 10 47 44.0
Growden,West Virginia 10 59 41.7
Bujcevski,Texas 8 30 41.4
Rivera,Iowa St. 9 37 40.9
Hutton,Oklahoma St. 10 48 38.5
Power,Baylor 10 46 38.0
Sandy,TCU 10 49 37.4

___

Field Goals
G FG FGA Pct PG
Song,TCU 10 21 22 .955 2.10
Wolff,Texas Tech 10 17 19 .895 1.70
Ammendola,Oklahoma St. 10 15 19 .789 1.50
Lynch,Kansas St. 10 13 14 .929 1.30
Brkic,Oklahoma 10 12 12 1.000 1.20
Dicker,Texas 10 12 16 .750 1.20
Assalley,Iowa St. 10 11 15 .733 1.10
Mayers,Baylor 10 10 13 .769 1.00
Jones,Kansas 10 8 14 .571 .80

___

All-Purpose Runners
G RuYD ReYd Yds KRYd Yds Plays Yds Yds Pg
Hubbard,Oklahoma St. 10 1,726 82 0 42 0 272 1,850 185.00
Lamb,Oklahoma 9 -11 983 166 0 0 69 1,138 126.44
Duvernay,Texas 10 22 1,017 0 205 0 104 1,244 124.40
Anderson,TCU 10 785 103 0 281 0 168 1,169 116.90
Wallace,Oklahoma St. 8 0 903 0 0 0 54 903 112.88
Williams,Kansas 9 791 135 0 0 0 184 926 102.89
Hurts,Oklahoma 10 983 21 0 0 0 153 1,004 100.40

___

Total Offense
G Plays Yds Yds Pg
Hurts,Oklahoma 10 400 4,022 402.2
Purdy,Iowa St. 10 451 3,462 346.2
Ehlinger,Texas 10 495 3,342 334.2
Duffey,Texas Tech 8 316 2,276 284.5
Brewer,Baylor 10 404 2,808 280.8
Sanders,Oklahoma St. 10 384 2,690 269.0
Stanley,Kansas 10 361 2,314 231.4
Kendall,West Virginia 9 349 2,080 231.1
Duggan,TCU 10 392 2,308 230.8
Thompson,Kansas St. 10 332 2,238 223.8
Hubbard,Oklahoma St. 10 259 1,726 172.6

___

Scoring
G PAT A FG FGA Pts Avg
Hubbard,Oklahoma St. 10 0 0 0 122 12.2
Song,TCU 10 34 21 22 97 9.7
Lamb,Oklahoma 9 0 0 0 86 9.6
Hurts,Oklahoma 10 0 0 0 90 9.0
Ammendola,Oklahoma St. 10 43 15 19 87 8.7
Wolff,Texas Tech 10 35 17 19 85 8.5
Dicker,Texas 10 45 12 16 81 8.1
Lynch,Kansas St. 10 38 13 14 77 7.7
Assalley,Iowa St. 10 43 11 15 75 7.5
Brkic,Oklahoma 10 37 12 12 73 7.3
Mayers,Baylor 10 39 10 13 69 6.9