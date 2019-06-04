https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/Belmont-Stakes-Odds-Chart-13936992.php
Belmont Stakes Odds Chart
The field for Saturday's 151st Belmont Stakes:
|PP
|Horse
|Trainer
|Jockey
|Odds
|1. Joevia
|Gregg
|Sacco
|Jose
|Lezcano
|30-1
|2. Everfast
|Dale
|Romans
|Luis
|Saez
|12-1
|3. Master Fencer
|Koichi
|Tsunoda
|Julien
|Leparoux
|8-1
|4. Tax
|Danny
|Gargan
|Irad
|Ortiz
|Jr.
|15-1
|5. Bourbon War
|Mark
|Hennig
|Mike
|Smith
|12-1
|6. Spinoff
|Todd
|Pletcher
|Javier
|Castellano
|15-1
|7. Sir Winston
|Mark
|Casse
|Joel
|Rosario
|12-1
|8. Intrepid Heart
|Todd
|Pletcher
|John
|Velazquez
|10-1
|9. War of Will
|Mark
|Casse
|Tyler
|Gaffalione
|2-1
|10. Tacitus
|Bill
|Mott
|Jose
|Ortiz
|9-5
Weights: 126 pounds. Distance: 1 1/2 miles. Purse: $1.5 million. First place: $900,000. Second place: $300,000. Third place: $165,000. Fourth place: $90,000. Fifth place: $45,000. Post time: 6:46 p.m. EDT.
