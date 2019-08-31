Baltimore-Kansas City Runs

Royals first. Whit Merrifield lines out to right field to Anthony Santander. Jorge Soler homers to center field. Hunter Dozier flies out to deep right field to Anthony Santander. Alex Gordon strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Royals 1, Orioles 0.

Orioles second. Renato Nunez flies out to right field to Whit Merrifield. Jonathan Villar walks. Pedro Severino singles to right field, advances to 2nd. Jonathan Villar scores. DJ Stewart grounds out to shortstop, Hunter Dozier to Cheslor Cuthbert. Pedro Severino to third. Stevie Wilkerson walks. Richie Martin strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Orioles 1, Royals 1.

Orioles third. Hanser Alberto doubles to deep left field. Trey Mancini singles to left field. Hanser Alberto to third. Anthony Santander homers to center field. Trey Mancini scores. Hanser Alberto scores. Renato Nunez lines out to left field to Alex Gordon. Jonathan Villar doubles to right field. Pedro Severino singles to shallow center field. Jonathan Villar scores. DJ Stewart singles to left field. Pedro Severino to second. Stevie Wilkerson hit by pitch. DJ Stewart to second. Pedro Severino to third. Richie Martin out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Bubba Starling. DJ Stewart out at third. Pedro Severino scores.

5 runs, 6 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Orioles 6, Royals 1.

Royals fourth. Hunter Dozier doubles to left field. Alex Gordon singles to left field. Hunter Dozier to third. Cheslor Cuthbert singles to left field. Alex Gordon to second. Hunter Dozier scores. Bubba Starling flies out to Anthony Santander. Humberto Arteaga flies out to center field to Stevie Wilkerson. Nick Dini strikes out swinging.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Orioles 6, Royals 2.

Orioles fifth. Pedro Severino called out on strikes. DJ Stewart singles to center field. Stevie Wilkerson singles to right center field. DJ Stewart to third. Richie Martin lines out to second base to Nicky Lopez. Hanser Alberto singles to right center field, tagged out at second, Bubba Starling to Nicky Lopez to Nick Dini to Humberto Arteaga. Stevie Wilkerson scores. DJ Stewart scores.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Orioles 8, Royals 2.

Orioles seventh. Jonathan Villar singles to third base. Pedro Severino doubles to left field. Jonathan Villar to third. DJ Stewart grounds out to second base, Nicky Lopez to Cheslor Cuthbert. Stevie Wilkerson walks. Richie Martin reaches on a fielder's choice to first base. Stevie Wilkerson to second. Pedro Severino scores. Throwing error by Cheslor Cuthbert. Hanser Alberto grounds out to shallow infield. Richie Martin out at second.

2 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Orioles 10, Royals 2.

Orioles eighth. Trey Mancini doubles to left field. Jace Peterson singles to right field. Trey Mancini to third. Renato Nunez singles to right field. Jace Peterson to second. Trey Mancini scores. Jonathan Villar reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Renato Nunez out at second. Jace Peterson to third. Pedro Severino singles to shallow left field. Jonathan Villar to second. Jace Peterson scores. DJ Stewart reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Pedro Severino out at second. Jonathan Villar to third. Stevie Wilkerson lines out to center field to Bubba Starling.

2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Orioles 12, Royals 2.

Orioles ninth. Richie Martin flies out to left field to Brett Phillips. Hanser Alberto singles to left center field. Rio Ruiz walks. Hanser Alberto to second. Jace Peterson singles to shallow infield. Rio Ruiz to second. Hanser Alberto to third. Renato Nunez singles to left field. Jace Peterson to second. Rio Ruiz to third. Hanser Alberto scores. Jonathan Villar out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Bubba Starling. Rio Ruiz scores. Pedro Severino reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Jace Peterson out at third.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Orioles 14, Royals 2.