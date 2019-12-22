https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/BYU-91-WEBER-ST-61-14925080.php
BYU 91, WEBER ST. 61
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WEBER ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|J.Harding
|39
|10-16
|3-3
|0-2
|3
|2
|27
|Davis
|33
|2-8
|2-4
|0-8
|5
|3
|7
|Cunningham
|31
|3-5
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|1
|7
|John
|30
|2-11
|1-2
|0-2
|1
|1
|5
|Kozak
|30
|4-9
|1-4
|1-3
|2
|3
|9
|Fuller
|14
|1-3
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|4
|2
|Barnes
|12
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Jordan
|10
|1-3
|0-2
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|Zdor
|1
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|24-56
|7-15
|4-26
|14
|16
|61
Percentages: FG .429, FT .467.
3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (J.Harding 4-7, Cunningham 1-1, Davis 1-7, Kozak 0-3, John 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 13 (Cunningham 4, J.Harding 3, Davis 2, Barnes, Fuller, Jordan, Zdor).
Steals: 5 (Cunningham, Davis, J.Harding, John, Jordan).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BYU
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Haws
|31
|3-8
|2-4
|0-5
|8
|1
|9
|Toolson
|31
|4-5
|0-1
|0-4
|5
|2
|10
|Childs
|30
|11-13
|5-8
|1-8
|2
|4
|28
|Seljaas
|25
|1-4
|2-4
|1-7
|2
|1
|4
|Barcello
|23
|6-10
|2-2
|0-1
|2
|3
|18
|C.Harding
|23
|5-8
|1-2
|1-4
|2
|1
|11
|Nixon
|23
|5-7
|0-0
|0-3
|3
|4
|11
|Nield
|7
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Knell
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Maughan
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Pearson
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Troy
|1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|35-56
|12-21
|3-33
|25
|16
|91
Percentages: FG .625, FT .571.
3-Point Goals: 9-19, .474 (Barcello 4-6, Toolson 2-2, Childs 1-1, Nixon 1-3, Haws 1-4, C.Harding 0-1, Seljaas 0-1, Troy 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Childs 2, Nixon, Toolson).
Turnovers: 12 (Childs 4, C.Harding 2, Haws 2, Toolson 2, Barcello, Nixon).
Steals: 5 (Barcello, Haws, Maughan, Nixon, Toolson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Weber St.
|24
|37
|—
|61
|BYU
|51
|40
|—
|91
A_11,662 (19,000).
