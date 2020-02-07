https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/BYU-85-PORTLAND-54-15037316.php
BYU 85, PORTLAND 54
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BYU
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Childs
|27
|8-14
|5-10
|0-8
|2
|2
|22
|Lee
|22
|2-6
|2-2
|4-10
|2
|2
|6
|Barcello
|26
|5-7
|4-4
|0-4
|0
|2
|17
|Haws
|30
|1-4
|4-4
|0-3
|8
|3
|7
|Toolson
|28
|8-10
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|1
|22
|Harding
|23
|2-5
|0-0
|1-9
|4
|3
|4
|Seljaas
|19
|0-6
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|0
|0
|Nixon
|16
|2-4
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|4
|5
|Nield
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Maughan
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Pearson
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|0
|Troy
|2
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|29-57
|15-20
|8-45
|17
|19
|85
Percentages: FG .509, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 12-28, .429 (Toolson 6-8, Barcello 3-5, Childs 1-1, Haws 1-3, Nixon 1-3, Harding 0-2, Seljaas 0-6).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Haws 2, Seljaas 2, Childs).
Turnovers: 14 (Haws 3, Seljaas 3, Toolson 3, Childs 2, Barcello, Harding, Lee).
Steals: 3 (Barcello, Haws, Seljaas).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PORTLAND
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Diabate
|21
|1-6
|4-4
|1-2
|1
|4
|6
|Tryon
|34
|2-7
|3-3
|0-6
|2
|2
|7
|Adams
|23
|1-6
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|2
|3
|Walker
|32
|4-13
|1-2
|0-4
|1
|1
|12
|White
|19
|3-8
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|4
|10
|Fahrensohn
|24
|2-7
|1-2
|0-2
|0
|0
|5
|Ferebee
|20
|1-4
|4-6
|0-3
|3
|2
|6
|Akwuba
|17
|2-6
|1-2
|2-5
|0
|4
|5
|Harewood
|7
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Watson
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|16-57
|16-21
|3-23
|9
|19
|54
Percentages: FG .281, FT .762.
3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Walker 3-9, White 2-4, Adams 1-1, Ferebee 0-1, Fahrensohn 0-2, Tryon 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Diabate 2, Akwuba).
Turnovers: 10 (Tryon 3, Adams 2, Diabate 2, Ferebee 2, White).
Steals: 6 (Adams 3, Diabate, Fahrensohn, Ferebee).
Technical Fouls: None.
|BYU
|43
|42
|—
|85
|Portland
|31
|23
|—
|54
.
