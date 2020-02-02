Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
SAINT MARY'S (CAL) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Ford 40 7-16 0-0 0-3 4 1 18
Kuhse 34 0-5 0-0 1-4 3 2 0
Ducas 32 4-6 2-2 4-5 1 1 11
Fitts 32 11-15 3-4 0-8 1 5 29
Fotu 31 5-8 0-1 0-3 1 3 10
Bowen 14 1-3 0-2 2-3 0 1 2
Thomas 9 1-1 3-3 0-0 0 1 6
Johnson 6 0-0 1-2 0-0 0 1 1
Perry 2 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 2
Totals 200 30-56 9-14 7-26 10 15 79

Percentages: FG .536, FT .643.

3-Point Goals: 10-20, .500 (Fitts 4-6, Ford 4-8, Thomas 1-1, Ducas 1-3, Kuhse 0-1, Perry 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Bowen).

Turnovers: 9 (Fitts 4, Kuhse 2, Ducas, Ford, Fotu).

Steals: 4 (Fitts 2, Ford, Fotu).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
BYU Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Haws 36 9-15 2-2 1-2 5 1 23
Toolson 36 3-11 0-0 0-4 8 0 8
Barcello 32 3-5 0-0 1-1 0 2 8
Childs 22 9-12 1-2 1-3 1 4 19
Harding 22 2-3 0-0 0-4 1 0 5
Nixon 22 4-6 0-0 0-1 1 2 9
Seljaas 20 2-4 2-2 0-7 3 1 7
Lee 10 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 2
Totals 200 33-57 5-6 3-22 19 11 81

Percentages: FG .579, FT .833.

3-Point Goals: 10-22, .455 (Haws 3-6, Barcello 2-3, Toolson 2-6, Harding 1-2, Nixon 1-2, Seljaas 1-2, Childs 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Toolson 2, Lee, Seljaas).

Turnovers: 6 (Haws 3, Toolson 2, Childs).

Steals: 3 (Harding 2, Haws).

Technical Fouls: None.

Saint Mary's (Cal) 40 39 79
BYU 43 38 81

A_15,212 (19,000).