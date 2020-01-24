https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/BRYANT-79-WAGNER-58-15000105.php
BRYANT 79, WAGNER 58
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WAGNER
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Ford
|34
|8-13
|1-2
|4-7
|2
|3
|17
|Cobb
|33
|6-18
|4-5
|1-2
|0
|2
|18
|Freeman
|33
|1-9
|2-2
|0-5
|2
|1
|4
|Morales
|26
|1-8
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|1
|3
|Szpir
|24
|3-4
|1-1
|2-3
|0
|2
|7
|Martinez
|16
|1-6
|0-0
|2-4
|5
|2
|2
|Jordan-Thomas
|15
|1-3
|0-0
|3-4
|0
|3
|2
|Nesby
|15
|1-6
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|4
|2
|Wilkins
|4
|1-1
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Totals
|200
|23-68
|9-12
|13-28
|11
|18
|58
Percentages: FG .338, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 3-19, .158 (Cobb 2-10, Morales 1-2, Freeman 0-3, Nesby 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Jordan-Thomas).
Turnovers: 13 (Ford 5, Szpir 3, Martinez 2, Morales 2, Cobb).
Steals: 5 (Morales 3, Cobb, Ford).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BRYANT
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Grant
|33
|7-13
|1-2
|1-4
|3
|0
|21
|Pride
|31
|7-9
|1-1
|4-8
|1
|4
|16
|Lin
|29
|4-9
|1-1
|0-0
|2
|1
|11
|Cardenas
|20
|1-6
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|3
|2
|Green
|20
|3-5
|7-8
|1-5
|3
|1
|15
|Harding
|20
|2-2
|2-4
|2-8
|2
|2
|6
|Elisias
|16
|1-3
|1-2
|2-6
|0
|4
|3
|Ndugba
|13
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|0
|Simmons
|13
|1-4
|2-3
|0-3
|0
|2
|5
|Townes
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Dedushaj
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Kiggins
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Stokes
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-53
|15-21
|10-38
|13
|20
|79
Percentages: FG .491, FT .714.
3-Point Goals: 12-30, .400 (Grant 6-10, Green 2-3, Lin 2-6, Pride 1-3, Simmons 1-4, Cardenas 0-2, Ndugba 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 3.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Elisias 3, Cardenas 2, Simmons).
Turnovers: 16 (Grant 4, Pride 3, Cardenas 2, Green 2, Townes 2, Elisias, Lin, Ndugba).
Steals: 7 (Grant 3, Cardenas, Green, Harding, Ndugba).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Wagner
|23
|35
|—
|58
|Bryant
|26
|53
|—
|79
A_917 (2,700).
