FG FT Reb
BRYANT Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Lin 36 3-11 3-4 0-3 2 0 12
Ndugba 36 6-10 0-0 0-3 5 2 14
Green 33 5-12 2-3 0-1 1 1 13
Elisias 29 3-3 1-5 0-13 1 3 7
Grant 26 2-7 0-0 0-2 2 2 6
Simmons 23 4-6 0-0 0-3 1 3 12
Harding 10 0-0 0-0 1-2 0 3 0
Cardenas 7 0-3 0-0 0-0 1 1 0
Totals 200 23-52 6-12 1-27 13 15 64

Percentages: FG .442, FT .500.

3-Point Goals: 12-27, .444 (Simmons 4-6, Lin 3-8, Ndugba 2-2, Grant 2-6, Green 1-4, Cardenas 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 8 (Elisias 6, Harding, Lin).

Turnovers: 14 (Simmons 4, Green 3, Elisias 2, Grant 2, Lin 2, Harding).

Steals: 5 (Elisias 2, Green, Lin, Ndugba).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
DARTMOUTH Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Samuels 34 6-10 0-0 2-7 1 1 13
Foye 33 2-7 1-3 0-2 1 1 5
Knight 30 8-18 5-8 4-10 3 1 21
Sistare 29 1-7 2-2 0-6 0 5 4
Rai 27 5-12 1-1 1-10 1 1 13
Slajchert 21 0-2 0-0 0-1 1 0 0
Carter 11 2-3 0-0 0-0 1 0 4
Hudson 8 0-0 0-0 1-3 0 1 0
Ary-Turner 7 0-2 0-0 0-1 0 3 0
Totals 200 24-61 9-14 8-40 8 13 60

Percentages: FG .393, FT .643.

3-Point Goals: 3-17, .176 (Rai 2-5, Samuels 1-3, Knight 0-1, Ary-Turner 0-2, Foye 0-2, Sistare 0-2, Slajchert 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Foye, Knight).

Turnovers: 12 (Samuels 3, Foye 2, Rai 2, Ary-Turner, Carter, Hudson, Knight, Sistare).

Steals: 5 (Slajchert 2, Foye, Knight, Samuels).

Technical Fouls: None.

Bryant 38 26 64
Dartmouth 37 23 60

A_609 (2,100).