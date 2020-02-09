Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
HARVARD Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Baker 29 7-12 1-2 2-8 0 3 18
Lewis 25 2-5 1-3 3-4 2 4 5
Bassey 35 2-4 3-3 0-4 3 2 7
Juzang 26 4-8 0-0 0-2 1 2 10
Kirkwood 31 4-12 1-2 1-6 4 3 10
Djuricic 16 0-3 0-0 0-3 2 2 0
Forbes 10 2-2 2-4 0-1 0 2 6
Haskett 10 2-5 0-0 0-1 0 3 4
Ledlum 9 1-4 2-2 1-2 0 2 4
Sakota 7 1-1 0-0 0-1 0 2 3
Tretout 2 1-1 2-2 0-0 0 2 4
Totals 200 26-57 12-18 7-32 12 27 71

Percentages: FG .456, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Baker 3-5, Juzang 2-5, Sakota 1-1, Kirkwood 1-4, Djuricic 0-1, Bassey 0-2, Ledlum 0-2, Haskett 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Djuricic 2, Lewis 2).

Turnovers: 13 (Kirkwood 4, Lewis 4, Ledlum 3, Bassey, Juzang).

Steals: 4 (Lewis 2, Baker, Kirkwood).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
BROWN Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Choh 25 5-11 6-7 0-6 1 3 17
Gainey 19 1-2 2-2 1-5 1 4 4
Howard 19 3-4 0-0 1-4 0 1 6
Anderson 30 7-15 7-9 0-4 1 2 22
Hunsaker 37 3-5 4-4 0-2 1 1 12
Mitchell 27 0-1 4-4 1-7 0 3 4
Friday 21 1-6 4-4 1-1 2 3 6
Cowan 15 0-3 0-0 0-0 0 3 0
DeWolf 7 0-0 1-2 0-1 1 2 1
Totals 200 20-47 28-32 4-30 7 22 72

Percentages: FG .426, FT .875.

3-Point Goals: 4-13, .308 (Hunsaker 2-4, Choh 1-2, Anderson 1-4, Howard 0-1, Cowan 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Gainey 2).

Turnovers: 14 (Anderson 7, Choh 3, Friday 3, DeWolf).

Steals: 4 (Anderson 2, Gainey, Howard).

Technical Fouls: None.

Harvard 39 32 71
Brown 39 33 72

A_2,010 (2,800).