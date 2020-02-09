https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/BROWN-72-HARVARD-71-15041556.php
BROWN 72, HARVARD 71
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|HARVARD
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Baker
|29
|7-12
|1-2
|2-8
|0
|3
|18
|Lewis
|25
|2-5
|1-3
|3-4
|2
|4
|5
|Bassey
|35
|2-4
|3-3
|0-4
|3
|2
|7
|Juzang
|26
|4-8
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|10
|Kirkwood
|31
|4-12
|1-2
|1-6
|4
|3
|10
|Djuricic
|16
|0-3
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|2
|0
|Forbes
|10
|2-2
|2-4
|0-1
|0
|2
|6
|Haskett
|10
|2-5
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|4
|Ledlum
|9
|1-4
|2-2
|1-2
|0
|2
|4
|Sakota
|7
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|3
|Tretout
|2
|1-1
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|2
|4
|Totals
|200
|26-57
|12-18
|7-32
|12
|27
|71
Percentages: FG .456, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Baker 3-5, Juzang 2-5, Sakota 1-1, Kirkwood 1-4, Djuricic 0-1, Bassey 0-2, Ledlum 0-2, Haskett 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Djuricic 2, Lewis 2).
Turnovers: 13 (Kirkwood 4, Lewis 4, Ledlum 3, Bassey, Juzang).
Steals: 4 (Lewis 2, Baker, Kirkwood).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BROWN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Choh
|25
|5-11
|6-7
|0-6
|1
|3
|17
|Gainey
|19
|1-2
|2-2
|1-5
|1
|4
|4
|Howard
|19
|3-4
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|1
|6
|Anderson
|30
|7-15
|7-9
|0-4
|1
|2
|22
|Hunsaker
|37
|3-5
|4-4
|0-2
|1
|1
|12
|Mitchell
|27
|0-1
|4-4
|1-7
|0
|3
|4
|Friday
|21
|1-6
|4-4
|1-1
|2
|3
|6
|Cowan
|15
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|0
|DeWolf
|7
|0-0
|1-2
|0-1
|1
|2
|1
|Totals
|200
|20-47
|28-32
|4-30
|7
|22
|72
Percentages: FG .426, FT .875.
3-Point Goals: 4-13, .308 (Hunsaker 2-4, Choh 1-2, Anderson 1-4, Howard 0-1, Cowan 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Gainey 2).
Turnovers: 14 (Anderson 7, Choh 3, Friday 3, DeWolf).
Steals: 4 (Anderson 2, Gainey, Howard).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Harvard
|39
|32
|—
|71
|Brown
|39
|33
|—
|72
A_2,010 (2,800).
