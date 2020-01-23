FG FT Reb
ILLINOIS ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Boyd 0 2-5 0-0 0-0 2 1 6
Chastain 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Copeland 0 5-13 1-1 2-3 5 2 13
Fisher 0 6-13 4-4 4-7 1 1 17
Hillsman 0 2-7 0-0 2-5 0 4 5
Horne 0 6-14 1-3 0-3 1 1 17
Ndiaye 0 0-1 0-0 1-3 0 1 0
Reeves 0 2-5 0-0 0-4 0 3 5
Torres 0 0-3 0-0 0-3 2 0 0
Totals 200 23-61 6-8 9-28 11 14 63

Percentages: FG .377, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 11-33, .333 (Horne 4-10, Boyd 2-3, Copeland 2-8, Reeves 1-2, Fisher 1-3, Hillsman 1-4, Torres 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Ndiaye 3).

Turnovers: 10 (Fisher 3, Hillsman 2, Horne 2, Boyd, Copeland, Reeves).

Steals: 2 (Copeland, Ndiaye).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
BRADLEY Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Bar 0 3-6 2-2 2-5 2 2 8
Boya 0 2-3 1-2 1-6 0 3 5
Henry 0 4-8 1-1 3-7 2 2 9
Kennell 0 7-18 0-0 1-6 3 1 18
Kingsby 0 4-10 4-4 1-4 2 1 12
Tahvanainen 0 6-11 4-4 1-7 1 2 18
Thomas 0 2-3 1-2 0-2 3 3 5
Totals 200 28-59 13-15 9-37 13 14 75

Percentages: FG .475, FT .867.

3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Kennell 4-9, Tahvanainen 2-4, Henry 0-1, Kingsby 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Boya 3, Henry 2).

Turnovers: 7 (Boya 2, Kingsby 2, Henry, Tahvanainen, Thomas).

Steals: 3 (Bar, Henry, Kingsby).

Technical Fouls: None.

Illinois St. 36 27 63
Bradley 34 41 75

.