BOSTON COLLEGE 79, PITTSBURGH 70
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BOSTON COLLEGE (8-6)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Guy
|39
|5-9
|1-2
|3-9
|5
|1
|11
|Soule
|19
|4-6
|1-3
|2-10
|1
|5
|9
|Dickens
|39
|11-16
|0-0
|1-4
|8
|2
|26
|Garraud
|34
|6-12
|3-4
|0-1
|5
|3
|18
|Swartz
|30
|4-9
|1-2
|1-6
|1
|0
|11
|Batts
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Bolden-Morris
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Ford
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Pineau
|20
|2-10
|0-0
|2-4
|1
|1
|4
|Ortlepp
|9
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|32-64
|6-11
|13-41
|23
|13
|79
Percentages: FG , FT .
3-Point Goals: 9-17, (Dickens 4-6, Garraud 3-6, Swartz 2-3, Bolden-Morris 0-1, Ortlepp 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 1 (Garraud 1)
Turnovers: 18 (Dickens 5, Swartz 4, Guy 2, Garraud 2, Pineau 2, Ortlepp 2)
Steals: 8 (Dickens 2, Garraud 2, Guy 1, Soule 1, Swartz 1, Pineau 1)
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PITTSBURGH (3-11)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Judkins
|20
|3-8
|1-2
|2-6
|1
|1
|7
|Brown
|23
|3-4
|0-0
|3-6
|1
|2
|6
|Bugg
|29
|3-9
|3-4
|0-1
|6
|1
|10
|Green
|33
|4-12
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|12
|Knight
|13
|2-2
|0-0
|1-3
|3
|1
|4
|Igbokwe
|22
|6-10
|0-0
|3-5
|1
|3
|12
|Lamark
|14
|4-6
|1-3
|1-1
|2
|3
|9
|Harris
|29
|0-10
|5-6
|3-8
|6
|3
|5
|Hayford
|16
|2-7
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|5
|Prapa
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-68
|10-15
|15-35
|21
|16
|70
Percentages: FG , FT .
3-Point Goals: 6-16, (Green 4-8, Bugg 1-3, Hayford 1-4, Lamark 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 5 (Igbokwe 2, Judkins 1, Lamark 1, Harris 1)
Turnovers: 14 (Green 5, Harris 3, Brown 2, Knight 2, Igbokwe 1, Hayford 1)
Steals: 9 (Bugg 2, Igbokwe 2, Harris 2, Brown 1, Knight 1, Lamark 1)
Technical Fouls: None.
|Boston College
|13
|23
|21
|22
|—79
|Pittsburgh
|17
|18
|21
|14
|—70
A_3,791.
Officials_Daryl Humphrey, Bruce Morris, Jennifer Rezac.
