BOSTON COLLEGE 71, NC STATE 68
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NC STATE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bates
|19
|4-4
|0-0
|3-6
|0
|4
|8
|Bryce
|38
|6-15
|3-4
|2-4
|4
|2
|15
|Funderburk
|29
|4-10
|2-2
|3-6
|0
|3
|10
|Daniels
|36
|6-14
|2-3
|0-10
|2
|1
|15
|Johnson
|18
|2-4
|0-0
|0-4
|3
|4
|4
|Hellems
|32
|5-10
|4-5
|2-3
|2
|2
|15
|Beverly
|28
|0-5
|1-2
|1-1
|0
|1
|1
|Totals
|200
|27-62
|12-16
|11-34
|11
|17
|68
Percentages: FG .435, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 2-19, .105 (Daniels 1-3, Hellems 1-5, Funderburk 0-1, Beverly 0-4, Bryce 0-6).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Bates 3, Johnson).
Turnovers: 16 (Johnson 6, Daniels 5, Bryce 2, Beverly, Funderburk, Hellems).
Steals: 8 (Daniels 2, Funderburk 2, Bates, Beverly, Bryce, Johnson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BOSTON COLLEGE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Jai.Hamilton
|34
|5-7
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|3
|11
|Mitchell
|24
|1-2
|1-2
|1-3
|1
|4
|4
|Popovic
|32
|6-17
|2-3
|2-8
|1
|2
|14
|Heath
|36
|6-14
|1-2
|0-2
|4
|2
|16
|Thornton
|39
|5-11
|11-11
|0-5
|5
|0
|22
|Felder
|16
|2-4
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|3
|4
|Williams
|11
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Rishwain
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Kraljevic
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-55
|15-18
|4-24
|14
|17
|71
Percentages: FG .455, FT .833.
3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Heath 3-7, Jai.Hamilton 1-1, Mitchell 1-1, Thornton 1-4, Felder 0-1, Popovic 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 14 (Felder 2, Heath 2, Jai.Hamilton 2, Mitchell 2, Popovic 2, Rishwain 2, Thornton 2).
Steals: 10 (Popovic 4, Mitchell 3, Thornton 2, Williams).
Technical Fouls: None.
|NC State
|33
|35
|—
|68
|Boston College
|40
|31
|—
|71
.
