FG FT Reb
BOISE ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Alston 26 0-7 2-2 0-1 1 4 2
Dennis 17 1-3 0-0 0-0 1 0 2
Dickinson 28 0-2 2-2 0-4 1 2 2
Jessup 38 5-12 4-4 0-2 1 1 16
Williams 21 3-6 3-4 3-13 2 4 9
Hobbs 27 10-15 2-2 0-3 0 1 24
Rice 21 4-8 0-0 0-2 3 3 12
Jorch 19 0-0 0-0 2-3 2 2 0
Abercrombie 3 0-1 0-0 0-1 1 0 0
Totals 200 23-54 13-14 5-29 12 17 67

Percentages: FG .426, FT .929.

3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Rice 4-5, Hobbs 2-2, Jessup 2-6, Abercrombie 0-1, Dennis 0-2, Dickinson 0-2, Alston 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Alston).

Turnovers: 16 (Williams 5, Alston 3, Hobbs 2, Jessup 2, Jorch 2, Dickinson, Rice).

Steals: 4 (Jessup 3, Dennis).

Technical Fouls: Alston, 16:50 second.

FG FT Reb
WYOMING Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Banks 14 0-0 0-0 0-4 1 4 0
Hendricks 40 2-11 1-2 0-2 1 4 6
Maldonado 28 7-12 3-6 1-5 2 3 17
Marble 34 4-11 2-2 1-4 3 3 11
Taylor 38 2-3 2-2 2-9 0 4 6
Foster 27 4-8 3-3 0-2 1 1 12
Milton 17 2-3 2-2 0-1 0 0 7
Porter 2 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 3
Totals 200 22-49 13-17 4-27 8 19 62

Percentages: FG .449, FT .765.

3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Porter 1-1, Milton 1-2, Foster 1-3, Marble 1-3, Hendricks 1-9, Maldonado 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Maldonado, Milton).

Turnovers: 16 (Hendricks 4, Marble 4, Maldonado 3, Foster 2, Banks, Porter).

Steals: 5 (Marble 4, Maldonado).

Technical Fouls: Marble, 16:50 second.

Boise St. 33 34 67
Wyoming 33 29 62

.