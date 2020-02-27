Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
BINGHAMTON Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Sarr 27 4-8 0-0 2-9 1 4 11
Tinsley 39 4-11 5-5 2-7 1 4 16
Caldwell 36 5-15 3-4 0-6 2 4 16
Mills 27 1-6 2-2 2-5 1 3 4
Sessoms 39 9-18 1-1 0-4 6 3 24
Hjalmarsson 18 1-1 1-1 1-1 1 0 3
Brown 7 1-2 0-0 0-1 0 2 2
Petcash 5 0-0 0-0 0-1 1 0 0
Willis 2 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 3 0
Totals 200 25-62 12-13 7-34 13 23 76

Percentages: FG .403, FT .923.

3-Point Goals: 14-33, .424 (Sessoms 5-10, Sarr 3-3, Tinsley 3-6, Caldwell 3-9, Brown 0-1, Mills 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Tinsley).

Turnovers: 10 (Tinsley 3, Caldwell 2, Sessoms 2, Hjalmarsson, Mills, Petcash).

Steals: 5 (Sarr 2, Tinsley 2, Caldwell).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
UMBC Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Akin 20 1-1 3-9 2-6 0 1 5
Horvath 38 8-14 7-9 6-19 2 0 23
Eytle-Rock 34 2-12 1-3 0-4 4 1 6
Jackson 40 7-19 2-2 2-3 0 4 20
Owens 34 2-6 0-0 1-1 3 2 5
Spasojevic 16 4-4 4-6 1-1 1 1 12
Kennedy 14 1-3 0-0 1-3 2 3 3
Council 4 0-1 0-0 0-0 1 0 0
Totals 200 25-60 17-29 13-37 13 12 74

Percentages: FG .417, FT .586.

3-Point Goals: 7-26, .269 (Jackson 4-8, Kennedy 1-2, Eytle-Rock 1-5, Owens 1-5, Council 0-1, Horvath 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Horvath 2, Akin, Jackson).

Turnovers: 11 (Jackson 4, Kennedy 3, Horvath 2, Akin, Owens).

Steals: 7 (Jackson 3, Horvath 2, Eytle-Rock, Owens).

Technical Fouls: None.

Binghamton 34 42 76
UMBC 36 38 74

A_977 (5,000).