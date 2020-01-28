FG FT Reb
BETHUNE-COOKMAN Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Pope 34 5-8 5-11 1-6 3 4 15
Bailey 32 5-10 6-6 0-6 4 1 17
Parks 31 2-3 0-0 0-0 0 1 6
Smith 28 2-2 3-4 0-7 0 0 8
Redd 26 3-5 1-2 0-2 2 4 8
French 23 6-6 0-0 0-0 1 4 15
King 15 3-3 0-0 0-0 0 1 6
Preaster 7 0-2 0-0 0-0 1 0 0
Harris 4 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 2 3
Totals 200 27-40 15-23 1-21 11 17 78

Percentages: FG .675, FT .652.

3-Point Goals: 9-13, .692 (French 3-3, Parks 2-3, Harris 1-1, Smith 1-1, Bailey 1-2, Redd 1-2, Preaster 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Bailey).

Turnovers: 19 (Bailey 6, Redd 3, French 2, Pope 2, Preaster 2, Smith 2, Harris, King).

Steals: 3 (Bailey, Pope, Smith).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
SC STATE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Applewhite 35 7-14 3-4 6-8 2 0 17
Simmons 32 6-9 5-7 0-0 1 1 17
Sellers 29 7-14 1-2 0-1 4 1 16
Kinard 28 2-5 0-0 2-4 0 3 6
Riley 27 4-11 0-0 4-7 0 3 8
Etienne 18 0-5 0-2 1-4 1 4 0
Fields 10 2-3 2-2 2-5 0 4 6
Hill 8 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 2 2
Neal 7 0-2 2-2 1-1 0 1 2
Edwards 6 0-2 0-0 0-2 0 0 0
Totals 200 29-66 13-19 16-32 8 19 74

Percentages: FG .439, FT .684.

3-Point Goals: 3-17, .176 (Kinard 2-5, Sellers 1-4, Simmons 0-1, Edwards 0-2, Riley 0-2, Etienne 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Riley).

Turnovers: 12 (Riley 4, Hill 3, Fields 2, Applewhite, Neal, Sellers).

Steals: 5 (Simmons 2, Applewhite, Hill, Sellers).

Technical Fouls: None.

Bethune-Cookman 37 41 78
SC State 25 49 74

A_1,031 (3,200).