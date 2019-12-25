BALL ST. 61, PORTLAND 46
Fahrensohn 4-9 0-0 9, Adams 0-1 2-2 2, White 4-12 0-0 8, Diabate 5-10 2-3 12, Porter 1-7 0-0 3, Walker 1-4 2-2 4, Hogland 0-2 0-0 0, Tryon 1-2 0-0 2, Ferebee 1-2 0-0 2, Akwuba 1-3 0-0 2, Harewood 1-1 0-0 2, Watson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-53 6-7 46.
El-Amin 5-13 4-4 18, Bumbalough 5-9 0-0 14, Mallers 1-7 0-0 3, Teague 4-11 0-0 8, Thompson 1-3 3-4 5, Acree 2-8 1-1 5, Coleman 1-4 0-0 2, Hazen 2-3 0-0 5, Walton 0-2 1-2 1. Totals 21-60 9-11 61.
Halftime_19-19. 3-Point Goals_Portland 2-17 (Fahrensohn 1-5, Porter 1-5, Adams 0-1, Walker 0-3, White 0-3), Ball St. 10-36 (Bumbalough 4-8, El-Amin 4-8, Hazen 1-2, Mallers 1-7, Thompson 0-1, Coleman 0-2, Teague 0-2, Acree 0-6). Rebounds_Portland 31 (Diabate 10), Ball St. 34 (Acree 6). Assists_Portland 8 (Adams 3), Ball St. 13 (Thompson, Coleman 4). Total Fouls_Portland 11, Ball St. 13.