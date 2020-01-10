https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/Atlanta-Hawks-Stax-14964881.php
Atlanta Hawks Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Young
|35
|35.3
|328-737
|.445
|124-331
|243-285
|.853
|1023
|29.2
|Collins
|12
|30.9
|86-169
|.509
|18-50
|25-31
|.806
|215
|17.9
|Parker
|32
|26.2
|198-393
|.504
|31-115
|53-72
|.736
|480
|15.0
|Hunter
|37
|31.6
|163-408
|.400
|62-180
|61-79
|.772
|449
|12.1
|Huerter
|27
|27.4
|107-257
|.416
|54-142
|34-40
|.850
|302
|11.2
|Len
|36
|18.6
|129-234
|.551
|14-51
|50-77
|.649
|322
|8.9
|Reddish
|34
|25.4
|93-293
|.317
|34-132
|51-65
|.785
|271
|8.0
|Jones
|34
|16.4
|85-124
|.685
|2-6
|41-57
|.719
|213
|6.3
|Bembry
|37
|21.5
|93-203
|.458
|12-55
|21-41
|.512
|219
|5.9
|Goodwin
|9
|11.1
|19-42
|.452
|8-17
|7-7
|1.000
|53
|5.9
|Crabbe
|25
|19.0
|51-135
|.378
|30-90
|9-12
|.750
|141
|5.6
|Carter
|31
|15.7
|54-165
|.327
|30-109
|12-17
|.706
|150
|4.8
|Fernando
|36
|11.9
|55-115
|.478
|4-27
|21-34
|.618
|135
|3.8
|Turner
|18
|12.8
|24-63
|.381
|0-5
|12-14
|.857
|60
|3.3
|Wallace
|14
|11.4
|14-44
|.318
|1-15
|11-17
|.647
|40
|2.9
|Parsons
|5
|10.8
|5-18
|.278
|4-14
|0-0
|.000
|14
|2.8
|Brown
|4
|4.0
|1-3
|.333
|1-1
|4-4
|1.000
|7
|1.8
|Watson
|1
|4.0
|0-1
|.000
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|38
|242.0
|1505-3404
|.442
|429-1341
|655-852
|.769
|4094
|107.7
|OPPONENTS
|38
|242.0
|1624-3421
|.475
|440-1234
|775-1002
|.773
|4463
|117.4
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Young
|20
|139
|159
|4.5
|297
|8.5
|58
|0
|40
|166
|3
|Collins
|26
|90
|116
|9.7
|19
|1.6
|37
|0
|11
|21
|24
|Parker
|54
|137
|191
|6.0
|58
|1.8
|93
|0
|42
|60
|15
|Hunter
|16
|121
|137
|3.7
|65
|1.8
|98
|0
|23
|62
|9
|Huerter
|14
|90
|104
|3.9
|93
|3.4
|55
|0
|27
|48
|12
|Len
|60
|141
|201
|5.6
|41
|1.1
|84
|0
|18
|34
|29
|Reddish
|22
|105
|127
|3.7
|52
|1.5
|66
|1
|33
|57
|15
|Jones
|49
|74
|123
|3.6
|22
|.6
|101
|0
|13
|18
|28
|Bembry
|31
|106
|137
|3.7
|73
|2.0
|72
|1
|45
|49
|16
|Goodwin
|2
|15
|17
|1.9
|14
|1.6
|10
|0
|6
|6
|2
|Crabbe
|9
|48
|57
|2.3
|25
|1.0
|31
|0
|14
|11
|3
|Carter
|6
|54
|60
|1.9
|32
|1.0
|53
|0
|8
|18
|12
|Fernando
|38
|72
|110
|3.1
|36
|1.0
|63
|0
|9
|29
|12
|Turner
|7
|29
|36
|2.0
|36
|2.0
|18
|0
|8
|25
|8
|Wallace
|3
|19
|22
|1.6
|13
|.9
|19
|0
|7
|10
|1
|Parsons
|1
|6
|7
|1.4
|3
|.6
|3
|0
|4
|3
|1
|Brown
|2
|1
|3
|.8
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Watson
|0
|1
|1
|1.0
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|360
|1248
|1608
|42.3
|879
|23.1
|862
|2
|308
|635
|191
|OPPONENTS
|432
|1357
|1789
|47.1
|932
|24.5
|781
|0
|338
|598
|253
View Comments