AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Young 33 35.0 309-695 .445 116-315 218-258 .845 952 28.8
Collins 10 30.9 73-139 .525 16-41 19-24 .792 181 18.1
Parker 32 26.2 198-393 .504 31-115 53-72 .736 480 15.0
Hunter 35 31.6 156-389 .401 57-167 59-77 .766 428 12.2
Huerter 25 26.8 95-235 .404 47-131 32-38 .842 269 10.8
Len 34 18.4 122-217 .562 14-48 40-62 .645 298 8.8
Reddish 32 25.8 88-277 .318 32-123 49-63 .778 257 8.0
Jones 32 17.1 85-123 .691 2-6 37-53 .698 209 6.5
Bembry 35 22.2 91-196 .464 12-52 21-41 .512 215 6.1
Goodwin 7 11.4 15-33 .455 5-12 7-7 1.000 42 6.0
Crabbe 23 19.2 47-127 .370 26-83 9-12 .750 129 5.6
Carter 29 15.8 54-160 .338 30-105 12-17 .706 150 5.2
Fernando 35 12.0 54-109 .495 4-25 21-34 .618 133 3.8
Turner 18 12.8 24-63 .381 0-5 12-14 .857 60 3.3
Wallace 14 11.4 14-44 .318 1-15 11-17 .647 40 2.9
Parsons 5 10.8 5-18 .278 4-14 0-0 .000 14 2.8
Brown 4 4.0 1-3 .333 1-1 4-4 1.000 7 1.8
TEAM 36 242.1 1431-3221 .444 398-1258 604-793 .762 3864 107.3
OPPONENTS 36 242.1 1538-3237 .475 418-1162 724-934 .775 4218 117.2

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Young 16 126 142 4.3 275 8.3 53 0 40 156 2
Collins 20 77 97 9.7 16 1.6 31 0 10 19 18
Parker 54 137 191 6.0 58 1.8 93 0 42 60 15
Hunter 16 116 132 3.8 60 1.7 91 0 22 59 9
Huerter 12 78 90 3.6 88 3.5 53 0 25 46 12
Len 55 135 190 5.6 40 1.2 75 0 17 33 28
Reddish 21 101 122 3.8 51 1.6 61 1 32 57 14
Jones 48 73 121 3.8 22 .7 99 0 13 18 27
Bembry 31 104 135 3.9 72 2.1 66 1 44 47 16
Goodwin 2 10 12 1.7 12 1.7 7 0 5 5 2
Crabbe 8 46 54 2.3 24 1.0 30 0 13 11 3
Carter 6 52 58 2.0 30 1.0 50 0 8 18 10
Fernando 38 70 108 3.1 35 1.0 62 0 9 29 11
Turner 7 29 36 2.0 36 2.0 18 0 8 25 8
Wallace 3 19 22 1.6 13 .9 19 0 7 10 1
Parsons 1 6 7 1.4 3 .6 3 0 4 3 1
Brown 2 1 3 .8 0 .0 0 0 0 0 1
TEAM 340 1180 1520 42.2 835 23.2 811 2 299 614 178
OPPONENTS 409 1280 1689 46.9 883 24.5 737 0 327 581 240