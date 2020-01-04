https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/Atlanta-Hawks-Stax-14949294.php
Atlanta Hawks Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Young
|32
|35.0
|297-672
|.442
|111-302
|206-244
|.844
|911
|28.5
|Collins
|10
|30.9
|73-139
|.525
|16-41
|19-24
|.792
|181
|18.1
|Parker
|32
|26.2
|198-393
|.504
|31-115
|53-72
|.736
|480
|15.0
|Hunter
|34
|31.7
|156-386
|.404
|57-165
|59-77
|.766
|428
|12.6
|Huerter
|24
|26.2
|85-217
|.392
|43-124
|30-36
|.833
|243
|10.1
|Len
|33
|18.1
|116-209
|.555
|14-47
|36-58
|.621
|282
|8.5
|Reddish
|32
|25.8
|88-277
|.318
|32-123
|49-63
|.778
|257
|8.0
|Jones
|31
|17.4
|84-122
|.689
|2-6
|37-53
|.698
|207
|6.7
|Bembry
|34
|22.1
|87-189
|.460
|12-49
|21-41
|.512
|207
|6.1
|Crabbe
|22
|19.3
|46-122
|.377
|26-82
|9-12
|.750
|127
|5.8
|Goodwin
|6
|11.2
|12-29
|.414
|5-12
|5-5
|1.000
|34
|5.7
|Carter
|28
|15.7
|53-153
|.346
|29-101
|12-17
|.706
|147
|5.3
|Fernando
|34
|11.7
|50-103
|.485
|4-24
|19-32
|.594
|123
|3.6
|Turner
|18
|12.8
|24-63
|.381
|0-5
|12-14
|.857
|60
|3.3
|Wallace
|14
|11.4
|14-44
|.318
|1-15
|11-17
|.647
|40
|2.9
|Parsons
|5
|10.8
|5-18
|.278
|4-14
|0-0
|.000
|14
|2.8
|Brown
|4
|4.0
|1-3
|.333
|1-1
|4-4
|1.000
|7
|1.8
|TEAM
|35
|242.1
|1389-3139
|.442
|388-1226
|582-769
|.757
|3748
|107.1
|OPPONENTS
|35
|242.1
|1502-3150
|.477
|408-1135
|695-899
|.773
|4107
|117.3
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Young
|16
|122
|138
|4.3
|267
|8.3
|50
|0
|38
|152
|2
|Collins
|20
|77
|97
|9.7
|16
|1.6
|31
|0
|10
|19
|18
|Parker
|54
|137
|191
|6.0
|58
|1.8
|93
|0
|42
|60
|15
|Hunter
|16
|114
|130
|3.8
|60
|1.8
|90
|0
|22
|57
|9
|Huerter
|12
|72
|84
|3.5
|83
|3.5
|50
|0
|23
|43
|12
|Len
|54
|127
|181
|5.5
|39
|1.2
|74
|0
|16
|32
|25
|Reddish
|21
|101
|122
|3.8
|51
|1.6
|61
|1
|32
|57
|14
|Jones
|48
|67
|115
|3.7
|21
|.7
|95
|0
|13
|18
|27
|Bembry
|31
|102
|133
|3.9
|70
|2.1
|63
|1
|41
|46
|15
|Crabbe
|8
|43
|51
|2.3
|23
|1.0
|25
|0
|13
|10
|3
|Goodwin
|1
|10
|11
|1.8
|12
|2.0
|7
|0
|5
|5
|2
|Carter
|6
|49
|55
|2.0
|29
|1.0
|45
|0
|8
|17
|10
|Fernando
|36
|68
|104
|3.1
|32
|.9
|59
|0
|9
|29
|11
|Turner
|7
|29
|36
|2.0
|36
|2.0
|18
|0
|8
|25
|8
|Wallace
|3
|19
|22
|1.6
|13
|.9
|19
|0
|7
|10
|1
|Parsons
|1
|6
|7
|1.4
|3
|.6
|3
|0
|4
|3
|1
|Brown
|2
|1
|3
|.8
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|TEAM
|336
|1144
|1480
|42.3
|813
|23.2
|783
|2
|291
|600
|174
|OPPONENTS
|396
|1254
|1650
|47.1
|859
|24.5
|713
|0
|319
|570
|236
View Comments