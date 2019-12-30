https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/Atlanta-Hawks-Stax-14939039.php
Atlanta Hawks Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Young
|31
|34.9
|288-649
|.444
|106-288
|201-238
|.845
|883
|28.5
|Collins
|8
|31.9
|62-121
|.512
|14-36
|17-22
|.773
|155
|19.4
|Parker
|31
|26.5
|196-387
|.506
|31-112
|53-72
|.736
|476
|15.4
|Hunter
|32
|31.7
|145-364
|.398
|53-157
|58-76
|.763
|401
|12.5
|Huerter
|22
|25.3
|72-187
|.385
|38-108
|25-30
|.833
|207
|9.4
|Len
|31
|17.8
|105-188
|.559
|14-42
|35-54
|.648
|259
|8.4
|Reddish
|30
|25.9
|87-267
|.326
|31-119
|45-59
|.763
|250
|8.3
|Jones
|30
|17.8
|83-121
|.686
|2-6
|37-53
|.698
|205
|6.8
|Bembry
|32
|22.5
|84-180
|.467
|12-47
|20-39
|.513
|200
|6.3
|Crabbe
|20
|19.5
|42-109
|.385
|22-73
|9-12
|.750
|115
|5.8
|Carter
|27
|15.5
|52-151
|.344
|29-100
|10-15
|.667
|143
|5.3
|Fernando
|32
|11.9
|49-101
|.485
|4-23
|19-32
|.594
|121
|3.8
|Turner
|18
|12.8
|24-63
|.381
|0-5
|12-14
|.857
|60
|3.3
|Wallace
|14
|11.4
|14-44
|.318
|1-15
|11-17
|.647
|40
|2.9
|Parsons
|5
|10.8
|5-18
|.278
|4-14
|0-0
|.000
|14
|2.8
|Brown
|4
|4.0
|1-3
|.333
|1-1
|4-4
|1.000
|7
|1.8
|Goodwin
|4
|8.0
|2-12
|.167
|1-6
|0-0
|.000
|5
|1.3
|TEAM
|33
|242.3
|1311-2965
|.442
|363-1152
|556-737
|.754
|3541
|107.3
|OPPONENTS
|33
|242.3
|1424-2968
|.480
|397-1085
|660-846
|.780
|3905
|118.3
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Young
|16
|117
|133
|4.3
|257
|8.3
|47
|0
|38
|146
|2
|Collins
|17
|61
|78
|9.8
|12
|1.5
|26
|0
|8
|11
|18
|Parker
|52
|137
|189
|6.1
|55
|1.8
|91
|0
|41
|60
|15
|Hunter
|15
|108
|123
|3.8
|60
|1.9
|84
|0
|21
|53
|9
|Huerter
|11
|60
|71
|3.2
|74
|3.4
|47
|0
|20
|36
|9
|Len
|49
|112
|161
|5.2
|35
|1.1
|71
|0
|15
|32
|23
|Reddish
|19
|97
|116
|3.9
|48
|1.6
|55
|1
|31
|53
|12
|Jones
|47
|67
|114
|3.8
|21
|.7
|94
|0
|13
|18
|27
|Bembry
|31
|97
|128
|4.0
|70
|2.2
|60
|1
|40
|45
|14
|Crabbe
|8
|41
|49
|2.4
|20
|1.0
|22
|0
|13
|10
|3
|Carter
|5
|47
|52
|1.9
|27
|1.0
|44
|0
|8
|16
|10
|Fernando
|35
|65
|100
|3.1
|32
|1.0
|55
|0
|9
|29
|11
|Turner
|7
|29
|36
|2.0
|36
|2.0
|18
|0
|8
|25
|8
|Wallace
|3
|19
|22
|1.6
|13
|.9
|19
|0
|7
|10
|1
|Parsons
|1
|6
|7
|1.4
|3
|.6
|3
|0
|4
|3
|1
|Brown
|2
|1
|3
|.8
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Goodwin
|1
|3
|4
|1.0
|3
|.8
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|TEAM
|319
|1067
|1386
|42.0
|766
|23.2
|739
|2
|277
|565
|165
|OPPONENTS
|373
|1183
|1556
|47.2
|814
|24.7
|680
|0
|301
|548
|223
View Comments