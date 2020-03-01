Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
PORTLAND Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Anthony 36:33 5-13 1-2 3-6 2 3 12
Ariza 37:26 3-9 3-3 0-4 2 4 10
Whiteside 31:06 9-14 3-6 5-13 1 3 21
McCollum 38:54 14-26 4-6 2-5 5 3 35
Trent Jr. 29:06 6-12 2-2 0-0 0 4 15
Gabriel 18:12 1-4 0-0 2-8 1 2 2
Simons 15:48 3-8 2-2 0-1 0 2 10
Hezonja 12:37 4-5 0-0 1-4 2 1 8
Little 10:11 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 1 2
Swanigan 10:07 1-1 0-0 0-2 1 3 2
Totals 240:00 47-94 15-21 13-43 14 26 117

Percentages: FG .500, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 8-28, .286 (McCollum 3-9, Simons 2-3, Anthony 1-3, Trent Jr. 1-4, Ariza 1-6, Hezonja 0-1, Gabriel 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Whiteside 3, Gabriel, Little).

Turnovers: 17 (Anthony 4, Ariza 3, Trent Jr. 3, McCollum 2, Swanigan 2, Gabriel, Hezonja, Whiteside).

Steals: 8 (Ariza 3, McCollum 2, Gabriel, Swanigan, Whiteside).

Technical Fouls: coach Terry Stotts, 7:03 first; Whiteside, 7:41 third; Trail Blazers, 6:07 fourth.

FG FT Reb
ATLANTA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Hunter 38:15 8-13 0-0 0-4 0 3 22
Reddish 24:16 3-9 0-0 0-3 2 0 8
J.Collins 36:08 9-14 3-3 2-10 4 4 24
Huerter 35:02 6-10 4-4 1-4 8 3 19
Young 34:39 7-18 10-10 1-4 15 2 25
Teague 17:17 1-4 1-1 0-2 3 0 3
Fernando 17:07 5-5 1-3 0-2 1 4 11
Graham 13:18 5-5 0-1 0-2 1 1 12
Carter 12:11 1-5 0-0 1-4 0 0 3
Goodwin 6:07 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 2
Jones 5:40 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Totals 240:00 46-85 19-22 5-36 34 18 129

Percentages: FG .541, FT .864.

3-Point Goals: 18-42, .429 (Hunter 6-9, J.Collins 3-5, Huerter 3-7, Graham 2-2, Reddish 2-5, Carter 1-4, Young 1-8, Goodwin 0-1, Teague 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 5 (J.Collins 2, Fernando, Huerter, Hunter).

Turnovers: 17 (J.Collins 3, Teague 3, Fernando 2, Hunter 2, Reddish 2, Young 2, Carter, Graham, Huerter).

Steals: 7 (Huerter 3, Carter 2, Graham, J.Collins).

Technical Fouls: Hawks, 8:12 second; Young, 5:25 third; Hawks, 6:24 fourth.

Portland 28 28 34 27 117
Atlanta 23 40 44 22 129

A_17,765 (18,118).