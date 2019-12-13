BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) - Results from Argentine football:

Argentina Superliga Friday's Matches

Colon 0, Aldosivi 2

Independiente 0, Banfield 1

Saturday's Matches

Huracan 0, Arsenal 2

Talleres 0, Santa Fe 0

Atletico Tucuman 2, Newell's 2

Lanus 1, Racing Club 0

Sunday's Matches

Gimnasia 2, CA Central Cordoba SE 1

Defensa y Justicia 2, Godoy Cruz 0

Rosario Central 1, Boca Juniors 0

River Plate 0, San Lorenzo 1

Monday's Matches

Patronato Parana 0, Velez Sarsfield 1

Argentinos Jrs 1, Estudiantes 1

Thursday's Match

Arsenal 2, Colon 1

Friday's Match

Independiente (Argentina) vs. Newell's (Argentina)