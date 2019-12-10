BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) - Results from Argentine football:

Argentina Superliga Sunday's Matches

San Lorenzo 2, Patronato Parana 0

Velez Sarsfield 3, Colon 1

Godoy Cruz 0, Talleres 5

Aldosivi 0, Independiente 0

CA Central Cordoba SE 1, Rosario Central 1

Monday's Matches

Arsenal 1, Lanus 1

Santa Fe 1, Huracan 0

Friday's Matches

Colon 0, Aldosivi 2

Independiente 0, Banfield 1

Saturday's Matches

Huracan 0, Arsenal 2

Talleres 0, Santa Fe 0

Atletico Tucuman 2, Newell's 2

Lanus 1, Racing Club 0

Sunday's Matches

Gimnasia 2, CA Central Cordoba SE 1

Defensa y Justicia 2, Godoy Cruz 0

Rosario Central 1, Boca Juniors 0

River Plate 0, San Lorenzo 1

Monday's Matches

Patronato Parana 0, Velez Sarsfield 1

Argentinos Jrs (Argentina) vs. Estudiantes (Argentina)

Thursday's Match

Arsenal (Argentina) vs. Colon (Argentina)

Friday's Match

Independiente (Argentina) vs. Newell's (Argentina)