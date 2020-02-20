Recommended Video:

THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, FEB. 20, 2020

Anaheim Ducks
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 15 Ryan Getzlaf 58 12 26 38 -15 41 2 0 5 125 .096
F 67 Rickard Rakell 54 13 21 34 -7 10 2 0 1 149 .087
F 33 Jakob Silfverberg 55 18 16 34 1 14 3 2 1 127 .142
F 14 Adam Henrique 60 21 12 33 -6 16 5 0 0 145 .145
D 4 Cam Fowler 59 9 20 29 0 20 2 0 2 117 .077
F 25 Ondrej Kase 49 7 16 23 -7 10 0 1 0 135 .052
D 47 Hampus Lindholm 52 2 20 22 -10 34 1 0 1 104 .019
F 38 Derek Grant 48 14 6 20 -1 28 2 3 4 79 .177
F 34 Sam Steel 55 5 15 20 -9 20 1 0 1 72 .069
F 37 Nick Ritchie 39 6 9 15 -1 76 2 0 2 67 .090
F 24 Carter Rowney 60 6 8 14 1 12 0 2 1 55 .109
F 61 Troy Terry 45 4 10 14 -8 6 0 0 0 71 .056
F 53 Maxime Comtois 29 5 6 11 -4 24 2 0 0 32 .156
D 44 Michael Del Zotto 38 2 9 11 2 14 0 0 0 45 .044
F 49 Max Jones 49 8 3 11 -1 26 0 1 0 89 .090
D 6 Erik Gudbranson 44 4 5 9 0 91 0 0 0 76 .053
F 29 Devin Shore 37 3 6 9 -7 8 0 0 1 46 .065
F 20 Nicolas Deslauriers 48 3 5 8 -5 82 0 0 0 51 .059
D 32 Jacob Larsson 49 2 6 8 -11 10 0 0 0 49 .041
D 42 Josh Manson 41 1 5 6 -6 35 0 0 0 55 .018
D 2 Brendan Guhle 23 2 3 5 -3 10 0 0 0 30 .067
D 5 Korbinian Holzer 44 1 3 4 -1 35 0 0 0 35 .029
F 48 Isac Lundestrom 15 0 4 4 -2 0 0 0 0 10 .000
D 76 Josh Mahura 11 1 3 4 -3 2 0 0 0 11 .091
F 39 Sam Carrick 9 1 1 2 -3 0 0 1 0 16 .063
F 11 Daniel Sprong 8 1 1 2 -2 0 1 0 0 17 .059
D 86 Simon Benoit 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
F 58 Chase De Leo 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000
F 64 Kiefer Sherwood 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
D 23 Chris Wideman 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
TEAM TOTALS 60 151 240 391 -108 640 23 10 19 1809 .083
OPPONENT TOTALS 60 189 293 482 86 522 40 5 35 1914 .099

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
36 John Gibson 44 2587 2.99 17 23 4 1 129 1349 0.904 0 0 2
30 Ryan Miller 18 1020 3.06 7 6 3 0 52 557 0.907 0 1 0
TEAM TOTALS 60 3646 3.02 24 29 7 1 181 1906 .901 151 240 640
OPPONENT TOTALS 60 3646 2.43 36 17 7 3 146 1804 .917 189 293 522