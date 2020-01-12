THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, JAN. 12, 2020

Anaheim Ducks
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 15 Ryan Getzlaf 43 11 19 30 -7 33 2 0 5 99 .111
F 33 Jakob Silfverberg 42 15 13 28 -2 10 3 2 1 92 .163
F 67 Rickard Rakell 39 11 15 26 0 6 2 0 0 114 .096
F 14 Adam Henrique 45 14 10 24 -1 16 2 0 0 112 .125
D 4 Cam Fowler 45 9 14 23 2 12 2 0 2 94 .096
F 25 Ondrej Kase 39 5 12 17 -7 10 0 0 0 108 .046
D 47 Hampus Lindholm 37 1 16 17 -11 32 1 0 0 63 .016
F 34 Sam Steel 40 3 11 14 -10 12 1 0 0 53 .057
F 38 Derek Grant 34 9 3 12 -2 24 1 2 2 50 .180
F 53 Maxime Comtois 28 4 6 10 -4 24 2 0 0 31 .129
F 37 Nick Ritchie 27 3 7 10 -3 54 1 0 1 49 .061
F 24 Carter Rowney 45 5 4 9 -3 12 0 1 1 48 .104
D 44 Michael Del Zotto 30 1 7 8 2 10 0 0 0 33 .030
F 61 Troy Terry 33 3 5 8 -7 6 0 0 0 42 .071
D 6 Erik Gudbranson 34 3 4 7 0 84 0 0 0 58 .052
F 49 Max Jones 34 5 2 7 -2 16 0 0 0 62 .081
F 29 Devin Shore 29 2 4 6 -2 8 0 0 1 36 .056
F 20 Nicolas Deslauriers 33 1 4 5 -5 66 0 0 0 32 .031
D 2 Brendan Guhle 18 1 3 4 -3 8 0 0 0 22 .045
D 32 Jacob Larsson 35 1 3 4 -8 10 0 0 0 39 .026
F 48 Isac Lundestrom 14 0 4 4 -2 0 0 0 0 8 .000
D 76 Josh Mahura 11 1 3 4 -3 2 0 0 0 11 .091
D 5 Korbinian Holzer 35 1 2 3 -2 31 0 0 0 31 .032
D 42 Josh Manson 26 0 3 3 -5 23 0 0 0 33 .000
F 39 Sam Carrick 9 1 1 2 -3 0 0 1 0 16 .063
F 11 Daniel Sprong 5 1 1 2 -1 0 1 0 0 13 .077
D 86 Simon Benoit 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
F 58 Chase De Leo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
F 64 Kiefer Sherwood 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
D 23 Chris Wideman 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
TEAM TOTALS 45 111 177 288 -89 521 18 6 13 1349 .082
OPPONENT TOTALS 45 142 222 364 73 429 31 3 27 1420 .100

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
36 John Gibson 34 2028 2.96 13 18 3 1 100 1056 0.905 0 0 0
30 Ryan Miller 12 675 3.2 4 5 2 0 36 358 0.899 0 1 0
TEAM TOTALS 45 2734 3.02 17 23 5 1 136 1414 .900 111 177 521
OPPONENT TOTALS 45 2734 2.36 28 12 5 2 106 1344 .918 142 222 429