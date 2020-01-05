THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, JAN. 5, 2020

Anaheim Ducks
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 33 Jakob Silfverberg 40 15 13 28 0 10 3 2 1 84 .179
F 15 Ryan Getzlaf 39 10 15 25 -6 31 2 0 5 91 .110
F 67 Rickard Rakell 36 10 15 25 2 6 2 0 0 103 .097
F 14 Adam Henrique 41 12 9 21 0 16 1 0 0 91 .132
D 4 Cam Fowler 41 8 12 20 5 10 2 0 2 85 .094
D 47 Hampus Lindholm 33 1 16 17 -10 30 1 0 0 57 .018
F 25 Ondrej Kase 35 3 11 14 -5 8 0 0 0 90 .033
F 34 Sam Steel 36 3 10 13 -11 12 1 0 0 43 .070
F 38 Derek Grant 34 9 3 12 -2 24 1 2 2 50 .180
F 37 Nick Ritchie 27 3 7 10 -3 54 1 0 1 49 .061
F 53 Maxime Comtois 25 4 5 9 -4 22 2 0 0 26 .154
F 24 Carter Rowney 41 5 4 9 -1 12 0 1 1 45 .111
F 61 Troy Terry 33 3 5 8 -7 6 0 0 0 42 .071
D 44 Michael Del Zotto 27 1 6 7 3 10 0 0 0 30 .033
D 6 Erik Gudbranson 30 3 3 6 3 82 0 0 0 50 .060
F 49 Max Jones 30 4 2 6 -2 10 0 0 0 54 .074
F 29 Devin Shore 25 2 4 6 0 6 0 0 1 33 .061
F 20 Nicolas Deslauriers 29 1 4 5 -2 56 0 0 0 29 .034
D 2 Brendan Guhle 18 1 3 4 -3 8 0 0 0 22 .045
D 32 Jacob Larsson 31 1 3 4 -8 10 0 0 0 31 .032
D 76 Josh Mahura 11 1 3 4 -3 2 0 0 0 11 .091
D 5 Korbinian Holzer 34 1 2 3 -2 31 0 0 0 31 .032
F 48 Isac Lundestrom 10 0 3 3 -1 0 0 0 0 5 .000
D 42 Josh Manson 22 0 3 3 -5 23 0 0 0 27 .000
F 39 Sam Carrick 9 1 1 2 -3 0 0 1 0 16 .063
D 86 Simon Benoit 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
F 11 Daniel Sprong 1 0 0 0 -3 0 0 0 0 3 .000
D 23 Chris Wideman 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
TEAM TOTALS 41 102 163 265 -68 489 16 6 13 1198 .085
OPPONENT TOTALS 41 127 197 324 53 395 27 3 24 1307 .097

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
36 John Gibson 31 1846 2.93 12 16 3 1 90 971 0.907 0 0 0
30 Ryan Miller 11 616 3.21 4 4 2 0 33 332 0.901 0 1 0
TEAM TOTALS 41 2489 3.0 16 20 5 1 123 1303 .903 102 163 489
OPPONENT TOTALS 41 2489 2.37 25 12 4 1 97 1193 .915 127 197 395