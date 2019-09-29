https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/American-League-Team-Statistics-14476500.php
American League Team Statistics
Through September 28
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Houston
|5573
|912
|1525
|318
|28
|285
|883
|.274
|Minnesota
|5700
|935
|1541
|317
|23
|304
|902
|.270
|Boston
|5736
|896
|1542
|344
|26
|245
|854
|.269
|N.Y. Yankees
|5553
|942
|1490
|290
|17
|305
|903
|.268
|Chicago White Sox
|5501
|703
|1439
|258
|20
|181
|672
|.262
|Tampa Bay
|5592
|766
|1418
|288
|29
|216
|727
|.254
|Cleveland
|5393
|767
|1348
|285
|18
|222
|730
|.250
|Oakland
|5531
|844
|1381
|291
|23
|257
|799
|.250
|Texas
|5509
|804
|1364
|295
|24
|223
|761
|.248
|Baltimore
|5562
|725
|1373
|251
|25
|213
|694
|.247
|Kansas City
|5463
|686
|1347
|278
|39
|161
|650
|.247
|L.A. Angels
|5507
|764
|1360
|264
|21
|218
|729
|.247
|Detroit
|5518
|579
|1326
|291
|41
|147
|553
|.240
|Seattle
|5469
|755
|1298
|252
|28
|238
|727
|.237
|Toronto
|5458
|718
|1288
|266
|21
|245
|689
|.236
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Tampa Bay
|96
|65
|1466.1
|1263
|450
|1612
|3.62
|Houston
|106
|55
|1453.1
|1197
|444
|1656
|3.65
|Cleveland
|93
|68
|1429.2
|1294
|448
|1500
|3.73
|Oakland
|97
|64
|1457.0
|1335
|472
|1292
|3.97
|Minnesota
|101
|60
|1455.0
|1447
|449
|1456
|4.18
|N.Y. Yankees
|103
|58
|1435.0
|1364
|503
|1528
|4.31
|Boston
|83
|78
|1462.0
|1417
|603
|1620
|4.71
|Toronto
|66
|95
|1431.1
|1441
|603
|1322
|4.80
|Chicago White Sox
|71
|89
|1403.2
|1431
|579
|1304
|4.91
|Seattle
|67
|94
|1430.1
|1481
|501
|1231
|5.01
|Texas
|77
|84
|1429.0
|1512
|582
|1366
|5.08
|L.A. Angels
|72
|89
|1433.2
|1404
|572
|1397
|5.10
|Kansas City
|58
|103
|1416.0
|1519
|582
|1222
|5.21
|Detroit
|47
|113
|1425.0
|1551
|535
|1356
|5.25
|Baltimore
|54
|107
|1435.0
|1532
|558
|1241
|5.60
