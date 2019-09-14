Through September 13

CLUB BATTING
TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA
Houston 5156 845 1421 302 25 257 817 .276
Boston 5216 823 1414 324 24 226 786 .271
Minnesota 5175 846 1398 287 19 279 816 .270
N.Y. Yankees 5140 869 1384 266 16 280 831 .269
Chicago White Sox 5013 634 1288 234 17 160 606 .257
Tampa Bay 5175 712 1323 273 29 198 676 .256
Cleveland 4927 697 1237 261 17 205 662 .251
Oakland 5084 787 1272 265 22 238 745 .250
L.A. Angels 5070 724 1263 249 18 210 692 .249
Texas 5110 747 1264 276 23 204 706 .247
Baltimore 5028 643 1235 226 21 188 612 .246
Kansas City 5018 631 1228 248 35 154 596 .245
Detroit 5042 539 1213 270 36 136 513 .241
Seattle 5017 710 1201 236 27 227 684 .239
Toronto 5003 649 1176 242 18 221 621 .235

___

CLUB PITCHING
TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA
Tampa Bay 88 61 1352.1 1173 415 1472 3.65
Cleveland 86 61 1306.2 1174 413 1374 3.66
Houston 96 53 1342.2 1115 418 1530 3.76
Oakland 88 60 1339.1 1242 446 1165 4.09
Minnesota 89 57 1321.0 1309 411 1296 4.20
N.Y. Yankees 97 52 1328.0 1269 467 1382 4.38
Boston 77 70 1329.1 1287 540 1458 4.66
Toronto 58 90 1310.1 1310 554 1198 4.70
Texas 74 75 1325.0 1385 531 1251 4.92
Chicago White Sox 65 82 1286.1 1315 531 1192 4.97
L.A. Angels 67 81 1317.2 1298 521 1291 5.10
Kansas City 55 93 1303.1 1392 526 1132 5.12
Seattle 60 88 1308.1 1387 464 1137 5.19
Detroit 43 103 1298.1 1392 495 1227 5.28
Baltimore 48 99 1299.0 1402 507 1121 5.70