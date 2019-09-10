Through September 9

CLUB BATTING
TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA
Houston 5022 829 1388 297 25 248 801 .276
Boston 5114 813 1392 318 24 225 776 .272
Minnesota 5073 833 1372 281 19 275 803 .270
N.Y. Yankees 4984 837 1343 258 14 270 800 .269
Chicago White Sox 4871 609 1245 228 16 152 581 .256
Tampa Bay 5024 683 1276 265 27 191 648 .254
Cleveland 4859 685 1219 256 17 201 650 .251
L.A. Angels 4973 717 1244 243 18 206 685 .250
Oakland 4926 744 1220 256 22 224 702 .248
Texas 4967 719 1231 270 23 198 680 .248
Baltimore 4899 625 1207 221 21 182 595 .246
Kansas City 4881 613 1195 242 35 144 579 .245
Detroit 4896 517 1169 263 34 133 491 .239
Seattle 4892 689 1170 231 27 220 664 .239
Toronto 4862 627 1136 235 17 214 601 .234

___

CLUB PITCHING
TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA
Tampa Bay 86 59 1316.1 1139 405 1438 3.60
Houston 95 50 1306.2 1072 407 1478 3.66
Cleveland 84 61 1288.2 1163 405 1359 3.69
Oakland 84 60 1303.1 1209 430 1135 4.07
Minnesota 88 55 1294.0 1284 401 1273 4.17
N.Y. Yankees 95 50 1290.2 1222 454 1343 4.36
Boston 76 68 1304.1 1260 526 1431 4.65
Toronto 55 89 1271.1 1279 542 1167 4.75
Texas 72 73 1287.0 1339 509 1220 4.85
Chicago White Sox 63 80 1250.1 1275 518 1155 4.95
L.A. Angels 67 78 1290.2 1265 510 1272 5.05
Kansas City 53 91 1268.1 1357 507 1096 5.12
Seattle 58 86 1272.1 1348 445 1102 5.15
Detroit 42 100 1262.1 1350 477 1192 5.20
Baltimore 46 97 1263.0 1367 495 1091 5.76