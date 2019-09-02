Through September 2

CLUB BATTING
TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA
Boston 4893 789 1346 308 24 216 752 .275
Houston 4759 768 1307 277 22 231 746 .275
Minnesota 4876 814 1333 275 17 269 785 .273
N.Y. Yankees 4744 802 1283 242 14 256 765 .270
Tampa Bay 4840 655 1228 252 24 185 622 .254
Chicago White Sox 4629 571 1178 209 15 142 543 .254
L.A. Angels 4740 690 1193 237 17 194 659 .252
Cleveland 4587 640 1150 242 16 191 607 .251
Oakland 4695 704 1169 246 18 215 662 .249
Baltimore 4698 606 1158 213 21 175 577 .246
Texas 4720 681 1160 260 23 187 644 .246
Kansas City 4679 588 1139 234 34 139 557 .243
Seattle 4687 672 1134 225 26 214 647 .242
Detroit 4673 494 1113 251 34 128 468 .238
Toronto 4704 615 1108 227 15 210 589 .236

___

CLUB PITCHING
TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA
Tampa Bay 81 58 1262.1 1101 395 1367 3.66
Cleveland 79 58 1215.2 1093 375 1274 3.69
Houston 89 49 1239.2 1031 389 1390 3.71
Oakland 78 58 1236.1 1146 415 1060 4.06
Minnesota 85 52 1239.0 1237 379 1212 4.16
N.Y. Yankees 90 48 1228.2 1173 436 1272 4.42
Boston 74 63 1241.1 1205 492 1364 4.68
Toronto 55 84 1231.1 1235 527 1131 4.71
Texas 67 71 1226.0 1283 487 1174 4.90
Chicago White Sox 60 76 1189.1 1222 482 1094 4.91
L.A. Angels 65 73 1231.2 1210 481 1219 5.01
Seattle 58 80 1220.0 1285 412 1050 5.03
Kansas City 49 89 1215.1 1300 491 1051 5.15
Detroit 40 95 1208.0 1290 456 1136 5.19
Baltimore 45 92 1210.0 1306 478 1051 5.77