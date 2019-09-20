https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/American-League-Team-Pitching-14455490.php
American League Team Pitching
THROUGH SEPTEMBER 19
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Cleveland
|90
|63
|3.64
|153
|15
|6
|41
|1361.2
|1219
|603
|551
|Tampa Bay
|90
|63
|3.66
|153
|11
|0
|45
|1388.1
|1208
|622
|565
|Houston
|100
|53
|3.71
|153
|11
|2
|42
|1378.2
|1148
|611
|568
|Oakland
|92
|61
|4.04
|153
|10
|1
|42
|1386.1
|1280
|656
|622
|Minnesota
|94
|59
|4.18
|153
|10
|0
|47
|1386.0
|1378
|714
|644
|N.Y. Yankees
|100
|54
|4.32
|154
|9
|1
|50
|1372.0
|1306
|702
|658
|Boston
|80
|72
|4.63
|152
|8
|1
|32
|1380.1
|1334
|770
|710
|Toronto
|62
|91
|4.76
|153
|7
|1
|30
|1355.1
|1366
|777
|717
|Texas
|74
|79
|4.93
|153
|9
|4
|32
|1359.0
|1417
|809
|745
|Chicago White Sox
|66
|86
|4.99
|152
|6
|6
|30
|1332.2
|1366
|800
|739
|Seattle
|65
|88
|5.11
|153
|4
|3
|32
|1356.1
|1430
|866
|770
|L.A. Angels
|69
|84
|5.11
|153
|2
|0
|31
|1360.2
|1333
|819
|773
|Kansas City
|56
|98
|5.14
|154
|7
|1
|37
|1357.0
|1447
|818
|775
|Detroit
|45
|107
|5.24
|152
|3
|0
|29
|1354.0
|1456
|863
|789
|Baltimore
|49
|104
|5.73
|153
|5
|0
|26
|1354.1
|1471
|942
|862
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Cleveland
|194
|61
|425
|17
|1429
|39
|Tampa Bay
|170
|54
|423
|26
|1511
|55
|Houston
|223
|38
|425
|0
|1570
|39
|Oakland
|191
|62
|459
|18
|1227
|66
|Minnesota
|192
|58
|430
|10
|1370
|70
|N.Y. Yankees
|236
|40
|482
|10
|1440
|54
|Boston
|199
|71
|562
|22
|1532
|77
|Toronto
|210
|65
|571
|25
|1236
|67
|Texas
|224
|68
|547
|10
|1288
|62
|Chicago White Sox
|225
|50
|561
|30
|1230
|66
|Seattle
|250
|46
|473
|25
|1179
|67
|L.A. Angels
|245
|75
|539
|11
|1335
|95
|Kansas City
|209
|79
|554
|24
|1178
|59
|Detroit
|238
|64
|515
|22
|1281
|62
|Baltimore
|291
|72
|534
|11
|1176
|72
