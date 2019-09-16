THROUGH SEPTEMBER 15

CLUB W L ERA G CG SHO SV INN H R ER
Tampa Bay 89 62 3.65 151 11 0 44 1369.1 1190 608 555
Cleveland 87 63 3.70 150 14 6 41 1333.2 1202 600 548
Houston 98 53 3.74 151 11 2 40 1360.2 1135 608 565
Oakland 90 60 4.08 150 9 1 41 1357.1 1259 649 616
Minnesota 91 58 4.18 149 10 0 45 1347.0 1332 695 625
N.Y. Yankees 98 53 4.38 151 8 1 50 1345.0 1286 698 655
Boston 79 70 4.63 149 8 1 31 1347.1 1299 748 693
Toronto 59 91 4.74 150 7 1 29 1328.1 1335 758 700
Texas 74 77 4.95 151 9 4 32 1343.0 1404 802 738
Chicago White Sox 65 84 5.00 149 6 6 29 1304.1 1338 785 724
L.A. Angels 68 82 5.08 150 2 0 30 1335.2 1309 800 754
Kansas City 55 95 5.17 150 7 1 36 1321.1 1418 802 759
Seattle 62 88 5.18 150 3 3 30 1327.1 1405 860 764
Detroit 44 104 5.27 148 3 0 28 1319.1 1414 845 773
Baltimore 49 100 5.68 149 5 0 26 1319.1 1427 910 832

___

CLUB HR HBP BB IBB SO WP
Tampa Bay 169 53 418 25 1490 55
Cleveland 193 60 419 17 1405 39
Houston 221 38 421 0 1547 38
Oakland 189 61 454 16 1185 66
Minnesota 185 58 419 9 1321 68
N.Y. Yankees 235 38 473 10 1405 53
Boston 196 71 547 21 1483 75
Toronto 205 63 562 25 1214 65
Texas 219 67 540 10 1273 62
Chicago White Sox 223 49 548 29 1211 64
L.A. Angels 239 75 527 10 1306 94
Kansas City 203 77 539 22 1146 57
Seattle 250 46 466 25 1162 67
Detroit 235 63 503 20 1247 59
Baltimore 283 70 516 11 1140 71