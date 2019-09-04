https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/American-League-Team-Pitching-14413182.php
American League Team Pitching
THROUGH SEPTEMBER 3
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Tampa Bay
|82
|59
|3.63
|141
|10
|0
|39
|1280.1
|1117
|568
|517
|Cleveland
|80
|59
|3.69
|139
|13
|5
|37
|1233.2
|1110
|557
|506
|Houston
|90
|50
|3.70
|140
|10
|2
|37
|1257.2
|1046
|559
|517
|Oakland
|79
|58
|4.07
|137
|8
|1
|35
|1245.1
|1154
|592
|563
|Minnesota
|86
|52
|4.17
|138
|8
|0
|42
|1248.0
|1243
|644
|578
|N.Y. Yankees
|91
|49
|4.42
|140
|7
|1
|49
|1246.2
|1188
|650
|612
|Boston
|74
|64
|4.69
|138
|8
|1
|27
|1250.1
|1213
|703
|651
|Toronto
|55
|85
|4.73
|140
|6
|1
|27
|1239.1
|1243
|702
|651
|Texas
|68
|72
|4.90
|140
|9
|4
|28
|1243.0
|1300
|737
|677
|Chicago White Sox
|61
|77
|4.96
|138
|6
|5
|28
|1206.1
|1239
|725
|665
|L.A. Angels
|65
|74
|5.02
|139
|2
|0
|28
|1239.2
|1216
|734
|691
|Seattle
|58
|82
|5.05
|140
|3
|3
|28
|1236.0
|1300
|782
|693
|Kansas City
|50
|89
|5.15
|139
|6
|1
|31
|1224.1
|1314
|743
|701
|Detroit
|40
|96
|5.19
|136
|3
|0
|26
|1216.1
|1299
|772
|702
|Baltimore
|46
|93
|5.72
|139
|5
|0
|26
|1227.0
|1318
|855
|780
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Tampa Bay
|159
|47
|395
|25
|1388
|51
|Cleveland
|175
|57
|387
|16
|1294
|35
|Houston
|206
|36
|395
|0
|1415
|36
|Oakland
|168
|57
|420
|15
|1070
|61
|Minnesota
|170
|52
|383
|7
|1224
|60
|N.Y. Yankees
|223
|36
|441
|8
|1294
|48
|Boston
|182
|67
|496
|20
|1377
|71
|Toronto
|194
|55
|532
|24
|1139
|63
|Texas
|198
|66
|490
|9
|1188
|60
|Chicago White Sox
|204
|49
|494
|27
|1116
|57
|L.A. Angels
|220
|66
|486
|8
|1226
|91
|Seattle
|233
|41
|423
|25
|1068
|61
|Kansas City
|187
|74
|492
|21
|1058
|50
|Detroit
|216
|57
|461
|19
|1146
|53
|Baltimore
|270
|61
|483
|9
|1060
|69
